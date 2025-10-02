By Jordan Conradson

October 2, 2025

President Trump’s federal crime initiative in Nashville, Tennessee began on Monday with the cooperation of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and results are already being seen in one of the nation’s highest crime Democrat-run cities.

This comes after President Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to establish a “Memphis Safe Task Force,” utilizing 13 federal agencies and National Guard troops to end the crime in Memphis.

“it’s very important because of the crime that’s going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities,” President Trump said.

“We’re going to take care of all of them step by step, just like we did in DC.”

President Trump Signs Memorandum to Establish Crime Taskforce in Memphis, Tennessee and Deploy National Guard, FBI, ATF, DEA, ICE, HSI, US Marshals – “We’re Sending in the Big Force Now” (VIDEO)

Additionally, “219 officers were special deputized, and our Joint Operations Center is up and running,” AG Bondi said in a post announcing the start of the operations.

On Monday, nine arrests were made, and two illegal guns were seized, Bondi announced on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the numbers had soared with 53 arrests and 20 illegal firearms seized.

Additionally, Bondi said they found a missing juvenile and found three guns at a murder suspect’s home.

BOTTOMLINE

This appears to be a legitimate recent development in Memphis, Tennessee, as part of a federal crime crackdown initiative.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on October 1, 2025, that the newly launched “Memphis Safe Task Force”—comprising federal agents from agencies like the FBI, ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals, along with local law enforcement and potentially National Guard support—had already made 53 arrests and seized 20 illegal firearms within the first 48 hours of operations.

The task force also located a missing juvenile during this initial period.

The deployment aims to address violent crime in the city, with Bondi emphasizing swift results in her social media post.

Local officials, including Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Police Chief CJ Davis, held a town hall on October 1 to discuss community concerns about the federal involvement, such as potential over policing and coordination with local forces.

There’s some uncertainty about the operation’s continuity due to a potential federal government shutdown, which could affect funding and resources for the task force.

Overall, this is framed as a targeted effort to remove violent offenders and illegal weapons from the streets, with more updates likely to follow as the initiative progresses.

