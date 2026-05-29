By Baxter Dmitry

May 29, 2026

Justin Bieber just went nuclear on Instagram. He says Britney Spears didn’t simply ‘break down’ … she endured years of brutal, systematic MKUltra-style Monarch programming.

Trauma-based torture, handler control, dissociation triggers, and ritual abuse designed to shatter her into a controllable beta kitten slave for the industry.

And it all started when she was just a child… and the depraved industry executives made her eat her own hymen as part of a sickening auto-cannibal ritual designed to fracture her mind and desecrate her body.

The shaved head, the meltdowns, the public spirals? All symptoms of a mind fractured and fighting the program.

The Britney we see today is just a broken shell desperately trying to reclaim her real self from inside the machine. And Bieber says everybody in the industry knows the truth, and he has the receipts.

The entire music industry isn’t entertainment. It’s a human trafficking and mind control operation targeting its biggest stars.

Justin Bieber’s midnight Instagram sessions have turned into 2026’s most unmissable spectacle. Millions tune in not for raw, unfiltered glimpses of a man who’s done playing the game.

The former industry golden boy is now openly at war with the Hollywood machine that shaped him — posting explosive revelations one moment, pulling them down the next, as his online chaos finally mirrors the storm inside.

Those in his inner circle describe a man barely keeping it together: still wrestling with the deep trauma of his childhood, and the gut-wrenching realization that it was engineered — a systematic pipeline designed to break young talent early and ensure their silence for life.

We’ll get to Justin’s shocking inside information on Britney in just a second.

Fair warning: it’s brutal. If anyone suffered more than Justin Bieber during his early teenage years… it was Britney Spears.

Bieber’s evolution from controlled pop product to unpredictable industry threat began in 2016, when he first started dropping red-pill truths in interviews outside the mainstream bubble.

The shift accelerated during the Diddy trial. Strange, coded posts about “pizza,” elite parties, and vanished kids left fans piecing together the puzzle.

Now he’s entered a brave new chapter: speaking straight to his audience from his official Instagram, no filter, no apologies, no handlers, and zero regard for the consequences.

One thing is clear — Justin Bieber isn’t just waking up. He’s refusing to stay quiet.

Bieber has been dropping high-level accusations left and right on Instagram — claiming Diddy and Usher used him as a blood boy, harvesting his blood for adrenochrome for years.

But then he hit us with the Jim Carrey revelation… and it gets even darker.

He says the real Jim Carrey died years ago from kuru — the prion disease you get from eating human flesh. The guy we see today collecting awards and doing press?

According to Bieber, he’s not the same man.

And now Justin is going public about Britney Spears. He’s worried sick about her.

According to Bieber, she’s a hollow shell of her former self — a fractured human being still fighting to survive the system.

He’s openly telling his fans: support her. Because Britney has been through hell… the kind of hell that was coldly engineered and inflicted upon her.

Justin says Britney was subjected to twisted, depraved rituals as part of the standard initiation for young Disney stars.

Britney was forced to eat her own hymen, which had been cooked into a Quiche Lorraine recipe… And the point? To fracture her developing minds and ensure they remained controlled, obedient slaves for the rest of their careers.

And that’s exactly when her MKUltra programming took hold. Justin claims Britney suffered a major ‘switch’ — the creation of entirely new ‘alters,’ or alternate personalities.

From that moment on, specific words, phrases, and symbols became triggers… capable of flipping her from one personality to another instantly, with cold precision.

The alters kept flipping. And the switches kept coming — faster, harder, and more frequent. And the MKUltra trigger words? They became crystal clear.

So after everything… after the rituals, the alters, the triggers, and the lifelong torture… one question is left hanging in the air: Who is to blame for what was done to Britney Spears?

And once you understand Ghislaine Maxwell’s role in all of this… that’s when everything turns truly dark.

Justin Bieber is crystal clear: Britney is not alone. This is the same demonic machine that’s been destroying stars for decades. Same handlers. Same elite predators.

Same soulless cast of characters. And it’s time for all of them to face justice.

Britney Spears herself spoke out about the Satanic abuse she endured at the hands of her Illuminati handlers during her 13-year conservatorship.

In a deleted Instagram post, she described being stripped of all freedom and subjected to ritualistic practices — including sexual ceremonies, forced weekly blood extractions, and MKUltra medical experiments.

She revealed she was forced to give up eight gallons of blood per week, endured sexual assaults by elite guests — more on that in a moment — and was treated as nothing more than a puppet controlled by her handlers — including her father.

Spears accompanied her post with three seemingly random images: the inside of a Cathedral, Israel’s flag, and an image of Australia… three words that begin with the letters C, I and A… a coded message suggesting the CIA was involved in her abuse as part of its supposedly discontinued MKULTRA mind control program.

Did you know Britney Spears tried to expose her abusers in Hollywood… only for the feds to bury her testimony and the media to silence her completely?

Even worse — court documents and fresh file drops reveal something far more disturbing.

Britney allegedly gave birth to two children fathered by Jeffrey Epstein himself in the years just before her conservatorship. Those children were never seen again.

Let’s go back to 2008. Desperate to break free from her handlers, Britney checked into a hotel using the alias ‘Snow White’ — the same name she’d given her own puppy.

Just days later, she was hit with a 51-50 psychiatric hold and thrown into her 13-year nightmare of legal imprisonment.

While she was locked away, her family, her team, TMZ, and half of Hollywood were weaponized against her — mocking her suffering, gaslighting the public, and painting her as crazy.

Then, in 2010, while Britney was still trapped, JPMorgan exec Jes Staley emailed Epstein with a chilling message: ‘That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.

‘Snow White’ wasn’t a cute nickname. It was their coded term for a young woman being held as a slave and trafficked in their network.

Over 1,200 emails between Staley and Epstein reference Snow White.

As soon as the Department of Justice dropped the Epstein files, people began connecting the dots… Britney Spears was Jeffrey Epstein’s “Snow White”.

It gets even darker when you realize it’s the exact same people behind all of it.

The same handlers. The same machine.

Her conservatorship? Orchestrated by Lou Taylor of Tri Star — the same manager who ran Diddy’s sex trafficking empire.

The same Lou Taylor who had Kanye locked up and zombified in 2016. The same firm that used Israeli Black Cube spies to watch Britney’s every move.

Liz Crokin has the details.

The connections are no longer coincidences. They’re a pattern. A machine.

Don’t forget the chilling threat sent to Kanye by his personal trainer, Harley Pasternak. Pasternak warned him in no uncertain terms:

‘Fix your behavior… or I will have you institutionalized again, sent straight back to Zombieland permanently — and I’ll make sure your children are taken from you.’

Straight-up handler vibes and blackmail from the man supposedly there to help him.

Justin Bieber is speaking out now because he’s terrified he’s next.

He knows he’s the next cab off the rank — the next celebrity slated to feel the full wrath of the industry and its cold, professional handlers.

One wrong move, one leaked truth too many… and they’ll come for him the same way they came for the others.

Bieber knows the only way out of this engineered hell is to wake up as many people as possible, as fast as possible.

Expose the machine. Name the handlers. Shatter the silence.

Because silence is what keeps the program running. The moment the masses wake up… their entire empire of control comes crashing down.

Until we reach that point, you have to protect yourself — especially online. They’re watching. They’re monitoring. And they don’t like people spreading these truths.

READ MORE:

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

BOMBSHELL! List of Hollywood Pedo-Names, Deep State, CIA, Major Companies, Politicians, Vatican, Visitors on Epstein “Pedophile Island” – Deep State Pedophiles Exposed

Red Hats Hunt Hollywood Pedophiles and Child Traffickers in Fiery California Warzone

Satanic Child Sacrifice - Ex-Illuminati Banker Testimony Exposes the Elite: Talk about Rituals and Sacrifices of Children in Illuminati Festivities

BOTTOMLINE

The videos allege that Justin Bieber posted on Instagram claiming:

Britney Spears didn’t just “break down.”

She was subjected to years of “MKUltra-style Monarch programming.”

Industry executives forced her into a “sickening auto-cannibal ritual” (or similar “Illuminati blood ritual” ) as a child to fracture her mind.

“VIP pedophiles” nearly killed her in this ritual.

Britney Spears’ struggles are well-documented and serious:

She endured a highly restrictive and abusive conservatorship for years, which she and others have detailed publicly (including in court and her memoir).

She has spoken about mental health challenges, pressure from a young age in the industry, and feeling controlled.

These are real issues of exploitation, legal abuse, and the dark side of child stardom/fame.

Justin Bieber has also been open about his own difficult experiences as a young star — intense pressure, feeling manipulated by the industry, personal struggles, and the toll of early fame.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.