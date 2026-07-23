By Baxter Dmitry

July 23, 2026

He says she lost control. Her human form glitched—flickering like a bad signal. Her eyes went black and cold. Her hands became claws right in front of the crew.

Witnesses describe scales rippling across her skin, a tongue that split, and eyes that flashed gold.

Bieber reveals Madonna now travels everywhere with an exorcist. Not a therapist.

Not a personal trainer. A full-blown exorcist. Because the demons aren’t just whispering anymore—they’re driving.

But here’s where it gets dangerous: Bieber is done hiding. No more Illuminati symbols in his videos. No more secret handshakes.

He’s broken free from their grip—and he’s pointing fingers at the most powerful names in the industry.

Want to hear why they had to change the halftime show at the last minute and play a pre-recorded version of Madonna’s part? Don’t go anywhere.

Justin Bieber went live on Instagram last night… and within minutes, he was dropping nukes on the entertainment industry that almost destroyed his life.

Fans wanted to know about the World Cup halftime show.

Many of them said that something felt… off. The performances were disjointed. Madonna barely moved. Something was wrong—we all felt it.

Now we know why.

Justin revealed the original plan was a supergroup for the ages: Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Madonna. A global peace treaty of pop.

The biggest halftime spectacle in history. A whole week of rehearsals. Millions of dollars. Choreography locked. Pyrotechnics set. Everything ready to go.

Instead? It all collapsed just hours before showtime.

Why? According to Bieber, Madonna became possessed. By Pazazu.

He says she lost control during final rehearsals—her human form flickered, her eyes went black, claws and scales, and dozens of witnesses saw her shape change. The crew panicked.

Handlers rushed in. And the whole production had to be rewritten on the fly.

They hit “Plan B.” Madonna’s performance was pre-recorded—a holographic ghost to fool the masses. They ran the VT. The only living element of that show?

Madonna walking into the stadium. A controlled entrance to mask a catastrophic spiritual meltdown.

They told us creative differences. They said technical difficulties. They fed us lies while the world watched.

The truth? Madonna is fighting demons she can’t control—and almost shapeshifted live in front of billions.

Justin says he’s got mixed feelings about it all. On one hand, Madonna is battling for her soul. On the other, she’s losing—and the whole world is paying the price.

The Draco reptilians aren’t just shape-shifters—they’re interdimensional parasites. They don’t just wear human skin like a costume. They feed. On fear. On chaos.

On the life force of their hosts. And once they sink their claws in, they don’t let go.

Now, back to Bieber. He claims Madonna is trapped in a prison of her own making—one the Dracos built around her years ago, brick by brick, when she sold her soul to build her career. She knows they’re there.

She can feel them slithering under her skin. And she wants out.

Just as she confessed in a TPV exclusive subscriber video last month, when a producer recorded her darkest confessions. She said she’s trying to get into heaven.

She wants to make amends for her past. But the demons have their claws in her. And we’re not talking about something metaphysical.

We’re talking about something physical.

For Madonna’s full, uncut confession—the one that goes deeper than anything she’s ever said in forty years of fame—It goes darker, much darker.

That’s why she’s travelling with a full-time exorcist now. Not a spiritual advisor. Not a therapist. A full-blown exorcist, armed with holy water, Latin prayers, and the kind of rituals you only hear about in whispers.

Because when the demons take over, it’s not just her eyes that change. She speaks in tongues, an ancient, guttural language that predates human civilization.

And Catholic exorcists have a long tradition of working with shapeshifters.

The crew at the halftime show saw it. Bieber saw it. When she speaks, it’s not English. It’s not any language on record.

Bieber revealed that sometimes Madonna snaps out of it confused, terrified, begging for help. Other times? She doesn’t snap out at all. And that’s when the claws come out.

And Madonna is far from alone. She’s not even the only World Cup performer with a reptilian history.

And Robbie? He’s not special. Not unique. Not even unusual. Among the elite, this is the norm. It’s terrifying. And that’s the part nobody wants you to know.

Just ask Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

As for Madonna? She’s not hiding anymore. She’s trying to fight the possession.

But when the demons take over, and she shifts into her full Draco reptilian form, she can’t control it—and she hates what she becomes.

She’s trapped in a spiritual war with no end in sight.

But here’s what’s really interesting: she’s warning us about the darkness. Dropping hints right in front of our faces.

Madonna isn’t hiding in plain sight anymore—she’s revealing the method.

In her recent short film, Confessions II, she plays the role of the Grand Priestess. The “initiator” of new female artists.

The gatekeeper. The one who welcomes them into the inner circle.

And what does that initiation look like?

There is a strange focus on her vagina. In a spiritual context. This isn’t art for art’s sake—this is sex magik. Mind control. The kind of occult rituals that elite circles have used for centuries to bind their initiates.

At the very start of the video, Madonna says:

“Sometimes I just like to hide in the shadows. Create a new persona. A different identity. I can be whoever I want to be.”

Sounds empowering, right? It’s not. That’s the language of Monarch mind control.

Hiding in the shadows—programming in an MK black site—to create an alter persona. They call it dissociation. Victims call it survival.

Then it gets stranger. Madonna is followed everywhere by a group of masked women who film her every move. On the surface, it’s the media. But look closer.

This is MK handlers. Controlling. Monitoring. Documenting their slave’s every move during programming.

And then—the symbolism becomes so blatant it almost makes your eyes bleed. Madonna walks through a field with light beaming from her genitals.

You can’t make this up. Madonna is now a vagina Lucifer. Because Lucifer literally means “light bringer” in Latin. And the title of the song? “Good For the Soul.”

The esoteric meaning is baked right in. The light isn’t aesthetic. It’s ritual. It’s spiritual. It’s a confession.

So why does any of this matter? Because sex magik and mind control aren’t separate from the reptilian possession—they’re the mechanism. The rituals.

The programming. The things that keep the Draco parasites hooked into their human hosts. Madonna isn’t just making art.

She’s showing you exactly how they got their claws into her.

Here’s what they don’t teach you in history class: every ancient culture feared shapeshifters. The Sumerians wrote about them. The Egyptians built temples to ward them off. The Mayans carved warnings into stone. This isn’t new.

This isn’t modern paranoia. This idea goes back to 7000 BC. And our ancestors weren’t crazy—they were trying to warn us.

Sound familiar? It’s just like Justin’s story about Madonna.

And Billy Corgan’s story. And Robbie Williams’s. And countless people’s stories.

Including thousands of credible accounts from members of the public who saw Queen Elizabeth shapeshifting in her decade.

In ancient cultures, shapeshifting was the power of the gods.

In some stories, reptilians appear as gods and protectors.

In other stories, they are demons and deceivers slithering their way into our world through possession and disguise.

But in every version, there are the same uncanny details. They look human, until suddenly they don’t.

Maybe Justin Bieber stepped into the same story humans have been telling for 7000 years. We dress it up in new names, but the story never changes.

Even as the faces shift before our eyes.

These are critical times, and here at The People’s Voice, we are determined to expose the elite and hold them to account before it’s too late.

The truth isn’t just information—it’s liberation. It’s the light piercing through the darkness they’ve wrapped around this world.

Join us in our mission to wake up the masses. Together, we fight. Together, we awaken. See you in the next one.

READ MORE:

Justin Bieber Reveals Jim Carrey “Died of Kuru” After Years of Child Meat Parties in Hollywood

Justin Bieber Exposes ‘VIP Pedophiles’ Who Almost Killed American Pop Singer and Actress Britney Spears in ‘Illuminati Blood Ritual’

The Executed: Clones, Doubles, & Vril Lizard Reptilian Parasites

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

American Actor and Film Producer Brad Pitt Leaks Incriminating Video of VIPs Abusing Justin Bieber at Hollywood ‘Rape Club’

BOTTOMLINE

During rehearsals for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show (July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey), Madonna “glitched” and partially transformed into a reptilian entity.

It describes black eyes, claws, scales, a split tongue, and demonic possession (involving Pazuzu and “Dracos”).

Justin Bieber witnessed it on Instagram Live; the live performance was scrapped in favor of pre-recorded/holographic footage, and Madonna now travels with a full-time exorcist.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Releases PROOF Madonna ‘Shapeshifted Into a Reptilian’ on Live TV

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