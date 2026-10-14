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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Oct 14

Would I be surprised if Obombya is a scaley lizard, not really. I'd like to see some solid proof. He is certainly a CIA manufactured MK Ultra pedo mass murdering puppet at the very least.

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Suzanne Montague's avatar
Suzanne Montague
Oct 16

My question honestly isn't, is it true? Anything could be possible at this point. The better question I believe that we should be asking is why are these horrendous details coming out right now? If this has been happening for years and years, why is it coming out now? Is this because God is about to judge the earth and we need to know the reasons for such harsh judgement and destruction? Babylon will fall in a day. Now we know why.

If that's the case then now that we know these things are happening which is not in question at this point, we should be praying for mercy, for time to repent, for the enemies of God to be exposed and have nothing to do with their works of darkness. We should be preaching Christ and his gospel also from the rooftops and showing the lost souls where to turn for hope and healing.

I think there are people being called to expose this filth. I think the enemies of God have had their day in the shadows and the scales are beginning to fall from our eyes. It's time to return to the Lord and repent while there is still time. It's time to allow holy Spirit to search our hearts and remove the mixture from our lives.

The bridegroom is coming, make sure you have enough oil in your lamp to keep your light shining so that your own path is clear and you can enter the wedding feast wearing the King's proper garment. Colossians 3, the most important piece of clothing you must wear is love. Love is what binds us all together in perfect Harmony. Let the Peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. You are all called to live in peace and always be thankful, let the words of Christ in all their richness live in your hearts and make you wise. Put to death the sinful earthly things lurking within you let Heaven fill your thoughts.

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