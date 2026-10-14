By Baxter Dmitry

October 14, 2026

Justin Bieber just threw a Molotov cocktail at the entire D.C. and Hollywood elite.

Last night on Instagram, he went scorched earth on treasonous Barack Obama, revealing more about the first time he had the misfortune to meet him — at a D.C. pedo orgy hosted by Obama’s close friend, the convicted sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to Bieber, Obama shapeshifted in front of his eyes.

During a moment of heightened arousal, Obama’s eyes flashed—his true form bleeding through the mask—and for a split second, Bieber saw what was really staring back at him.

Bieber’s own words: “That motherfucker isn’t real… he’s a reptilian in a skin suit.”

Then he went further. He claims the majority of D.C. and Hollywood elite power players he’s met aren’t human at all—they’re reptilians wearing human skin.

And just like Obama, they feed on human misery—and they feast on children.

And the media? Bieber says they know. That’s why they protect them.

They treat Obama like the golden boy of their occult empire.

But here’s where it gets dangerous. Bieber has receipts. Damning ones.

Watch this now… because if histories taught us anything, the elite make evidence of crimes against children disappear fast.

Bieber just dropped more details about his horrific first meeting with Barack Obama—and it gets worse.

He says Diddy handed him over like fresh meat. Why? Because the president—the Illuminati’s high priest—had first dibs on his virginity.

But the night didn’t end there.

Obama shapeshifted in front of him. During a moment of excruciating arousal.

Reptilian form. Bieber says it was the most terrifying moment of his life—watching a world leader shed his skin and reveal what was underneath.

He’s seen it since. Too many times to count. Because according to Bieber, Hollywood and D.C. are crawling with these non-human entities.

And they all share one obsession. Bieber says these reptilians are laser-focused on children. When they’re together, they can’t stop talking about kids.

When children are nearby, they move quicker—eyes darting around like predators who just caught a scent.

He exposed the truth about those infamous pizza and hot dog parties—with victims the White House was bold enough to transport across state lines, all the way from Chicago.

You know, the pizza and hot dog parties exposed by WikiLeaks.

According to Bieber, these parties came stocked.

Children shipped in from other states. Other countries. No questions asked.

And then the games began—”Pass the Weiner” just one of them.

Food-based foreplay before the real depravity began. Before the elite started harvesting the energy—and the blood—of their victims.

This was the moment Bieber described Obama stepping out of his human skin—shedding it like a cheap costume—and staring back at him with something that was never human at all.

And Bieber has receipts.

Now back to Obama—a man so arrogant, so certain of his own untouchability, that he gets a kick out of hiding his darkest truths in plain sight.

From discussing the reptilian brain, to casually letting slip that Michelle is really Michael, to the way he talks about children in public like it’s some kind of inside joke.

READ MORE: US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) Hangs Michelle OBAMA AKA Michael Robinson

Obama gets off on it—saying the unsayable, daring the world to catch on.

Have you ever seen him so aroused—so genuinely ecstatic—as when he “joked” that the human race is cattle, strictly controlled by a race of extraterrestrial hybrid aliens?

While the mainstream media continue to gaslight the public, Bieber understands the importance of warning the public about the clear and present danger of living in the same world as Barack Hussein Obama.

Then he dropped the one detail that guaranteed TMZ would bury this story.

Here’s why: TMZ isn’t a real news outlet—it’s a limited hangout.

A pressure valve. Its job is to convince you that celebrity scandals never go darker than the trash on their front page. They’re not exposing the elite.

They’re protecting them. The gatekeepers are part of the machine.

But when Bieber describes what the entertainment industry Illuminati are really like once the masks come off—and the A-list names that fill their ranks—you will never see an awards ceremony the same way again.

Because never forget, we are all their prey.

These energy vampires aren’t just feeding on children—they’re waging war on all of us. Occult mega-rituals. Engineered fear. Manufactured negativity.

All of it in service of their Satanic agenda.

Credo Mutwa—the great African traditionalist—traced the root of Obama’s ancient evil.

But not all of us are equal prey. Children are the crown jewel of their spiritual war—the purest fuel, the most coveted harvest.

Bieber says it’s when the Satanic elite are at their most charged—angry, aroused, unguarded—that the masks slip.

And once you see what’s underneath, you’ll understand why ancient cultures on every continent spoke of reptilians and shapeshifters.

They weren’t myths. They were warnings.

Here’s where the rabbit hole goes deeper than most people can handle.

Ancient Sumerian tablets and the Book of Enoch describe the same thing—beings who came down from the heavens. The Watchers. The Anunnaki.

They didn’t just observe humanity. They interbred with it.

And according to these texts, the evidence is still running through certain veins today.

Rh-negative blood. Rare. Anomalous. Called by some the bloodline of the gods.

Now ask yourself why royal families across centuries have been so obsessed with blood purity. Why secret societies track lineage like it’s a matter of life and death.

Why families like the Rothschilds intermarry, consolidate, and guard their bloodlines with psychotic precision.

Because they believe that blood is the mark of something other than human.

Something older. Something that gives them the right to rule over the rest of us.

And if they’re right—if that blood really is the residue of an ancient hybrid species—then everything Bieber is saying isn’t just possible. It’s inevitable.

Here’s Lyn Buchanan, one of the most credible and well trained military remote viewers ever.

The only exit from this nightmare is exposure. We have to say the names. Expose those who are feasting on our children. Harvesting our energy.

We have to tear down the wall of silence they’ve hidden behind for generations.

Fear is their oxygen. Silence is their armor.

But here’s the truth they don’t want you to hear: the moment enough people stop looking away—the moment the collective spell breaks—their house of cards falls.

Centuries of control. Built on secrets. Kept alive by your silence.

That ends the second we decide to see.

So watch this. Send it to someone. Pull one more person out of the dark.

Here at The People’s Voice, we are on a mission to expose the elite and hold them to account before it’s too late.

It’s being reported that many public figures have been replaced by stand-in clones/body doubles these days, and the battle now begins as President Donald J. Trump leads America’s second revolution.

Military Tribunals have been running in the US since the start of 2019, authorized by President Trump’s Sweeping Executive Order.

The following article first published by Operation Q in our website last year is divided into various sections providing insight into the history of the Vril Society, human cloning types, Vril Lizard Reptilian Parasites and their soul-scalping droning process (Illuminati ritual a.k.a. "The Black Eye Club"), and the executed's doubles (actors wearing latex/silicone hyper flesh skin masks or even Clonaid clones).

Conspiracy theory has become reality: We Are Watching a White Hat Military Alliance Movie: The 2021 USA Inc. Faux Joe Biden Castle Rock Shadow Presidency!

READ MORE:

Justin Bieber Releases PROOF Madonna ‘Shapeshifted into a Reptilian’ on Live TV

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

‘Horrific’ Barack Obama Pedophile Snuff Film Broadcast to Millions Across Russia

Justin Bieber Exposes ‘VIP Pedophiles’ Who Almost Killed American Pop Singer and Actress Britney Spears in ‘Illuminati Blood Ritual’

BOTTOMLINE

Justin Bieber posted on Instagram about meeting Obama at a D.C. “pedo orgy” hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, during which Obama allegedly “shapeshifted into a reptilian” (complete with a quoted line about him being “a reptilian in a skin suit”).

It layers this with broader claims about elites being non-human, child-related rituals, and references to ancient texts or bloodlines.

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