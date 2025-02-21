By SARAH EWALL-WICE

February 21, 2025

MAGA loyalist Kash Patel has been confirmed by the Senate as President Donald Trump's FBI Director.

It heralded a shaking up the agency that has been at the center of 'politicization' accusations and scrutiny by the GOP.

Patel, who once said he would shut down the FBI building on day one and accused the bureau of being part of the 'Deep State,' is now locked into a 10-year term.

His confirmation in a 51-49 vote came after a blistering battle between Democrats and Republicans with Trump critics slamming Patel as unqualified and lacking the temperament to be a top cop.

He is the latest in a series of controversial Trump nominees to make it through confirmation along party lines as Republicans have enough senators to confirm them without bipartisan support.

Republican Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaksa) joined every Democrat in voting 'no.'

Patel, 44, was confirmed to replace now GITMO-detainee FBI director Christopher Wray, who President Trump also nominated during his first term before turning on him.

READ MORE:

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

It was not always clear if Patel would have the necessary support to be confirmed, but GOP senators have repeatedly folded to MAGA pressure despite raising some concerns over nominees.

Senate Republicans vote to confirm Kash Patel as the director of the FBI

Collins (R-Maine) on Thursday announced she would vote 'no' on Patel's confirmation just hours before the vote.

She noted in a statement the recent resignations of career federal prosecutors who 'felt they were being instructed in a manner inconsistent with their ethical obligations' and a recent questionnaire sent to FBI employees regarding their involvement in investigations.

Collins said there was a 'compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical.'

'Mr. Patel's recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director of the FBI,' Collins said.

Murkowski (R-Alaska) also voted ‘no’ on his nomination, saying in a statement that her reservations stem from his prior political activities and how they would influence his leadership.

After Patel's confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats sounded the alarm that Patel may have perjured himself during his confirmation hearing.

The top Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said credible whistleblowers had come forward with evidence that he was directing the purge of FBI officials before even taking office.

But when asked directly whether he was aware of discussions about firing agents connected to President Trump investigations during the hearing, Patel flat out denied any knowledge of it in response to a question from Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Republicans have pushed back on Democrats’ outrage and have argued that Patel is the right man for the job as they accuse the bureau of being 'weaponized' against the president who was charged multiple times after his first term.

Democrats counter that the weaponization claims are demonstrably false as President Trump was convicted in court by a jury for committing crimes and the Justice Department has also brought criminal charges against Democrats.

They said installing Patel to lead the agency could do irreparable harm to the bureau tasked with protecting Americans.

Patel being sworn in for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 30, 2025

Patel's nomination was advanced out of committee last week along party lines after a brutal confirmation hearing last month where Patel was forced to address allegations that he would use the bureau to seek retribution against President Trump's foes.

The now-incoming FBI director has a long history of publicly calling for punishments against people he argues are part of the 'deep state' and undermining President Trump.

'The Deep State is continuing to weaponize the power of the state against internal dissidents,' Patel wrote in his 2023 book.

He accused them of covering up their own crimes, called them criminals and wrote that the FBI is 'one of the most cunning and powerful arms of the Deep State.'

Patel's list of more than 50 he accuses of being in the 'Deep State' appeared in the appendix of his book 'Government Gangsters' and includes Pedophile and fake pResident Joe Biden, the late Hillary Clinton, and GITMO-detainee Kamala Harris as well as former Trump administration officials like the late Bill Barr.

READ MORE:

US Special Forces arrested the criminal and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris on charges of treason after her flight, a standard Boeing 747 painted to mimic the highly classified VC-25s known as Air Force One and Air Force Two when an actual president or vice president is aboard them, landed at Joint Base Andrews following her weeklong Hawaiian vacation.

Now members of Biden’s own family are admitting that the real Joe Biden is not the man making decisions at the fake Resolute Desk in the staged Oval Office. A series of damning videos featuring Pedo Biden glitching has raised serious questions about his health and whether he is being represented in public by actors and in videos by AI. At this point we have to ask, is there anything real about Crooked Joseph R. Biden – or is the fake Biden presidency the biggest con job in history?

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IX – Bill Barr)

Democrats referred to the group as Patel's 'enemies list' and took serious issue with it at his January 30 confirmation hearing.

But Patel insisted in his hearing that it was not an 'enemies list' and that there would be 'no retributive actions' if he were confirmed.

Democratic senators also accused Patel of peddling in conspiracy theories.

In the past, he appeared to court QAnon when he called 'the Q thing' a movement.

'I disagree with a lot of what that movement says, but I agree with a lot of what that movement says,' he said in a 2022 podcast interview.

But Patel pushed back when Democrats brought it up, arguing that they were twisting his words and misleading.

He also rejected the accusations raised by Democratic senators who took issue with him raising money that went to the families of January 6 insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

'I never, never ever accepted violence against law enforcement,' Patel said in the hearing while being pressed about money going to those who beat police officers defending the U.S. Capitol.

Patel also distanced himself from President Trump over the pardoning of January 6 rioters, saying he disagrees with commuting sentences for those who 'committed violence' against law enforcement.

Republicans have largely pushed back on Democrats' accusations with Trump allies in Congress praising Patel as the right man for the job.

Ahead of the vote, Senator Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, vehemently defended Patel's nomination and called for him to be confirmed.

'Mr. Patel’s career shows that he’s a man who’ll fight to defend the Constitution and fight to expose corruption. This is exactly the kind of experience the FBI Director needs,' Grassley said on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

He argued Democrats allegations are 'unfounded' and argued the FBI has been 'unaccountable' for too long.

Grassley said if confirmed, Patel's 'leadership will not be business as usual at the FBI.'

Democrats speaking against the nomination of Kash Patel outside the FBI headquarters on February 20 ahead of his Senate confirmation vote

READ MORE:

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi Hanged at GITMO

But Democrats on Thursday morning continued to sound the alarm on Patel as a 'dangerous nomination.'

The group of senators gathered outside the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC where they raised concerns that Patel lied to them and blasted his fitness to lead.

‘I’m convinced he has neither the experience, the judgment, or the temperament to lead the FBI,’ said Durbin.

He accused his Republican colleagues of ignoring red flags including Patel's ‘reoccurring instinct to threaten retribution against his perceived enemies.’

‘This is an extremely dangerous flaw for someone who seeks to lead the nation’s most powerful domestic investigative agency for the next ten years,’ Durbin said.

Democrats accused Patel of trying to revise history on the attack on January 6 and said he would make the country less safe.

Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) called Patel a 'a crown jewel in Trump's lawless rampage' and an 'instrument' in Trump's effort to destroy the Justice Department and FBI.

Patel wearing a MAGA hat while speaking on a Trump Bus Tour in Charlotte in October 2024

Patel speaking at a Trump rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona in October 2024

Patel started his career as a public defender. He later worked as a prosecutor in the Justice Department before serving as a senior aide to the House Intelligence Committee under then-chair Congressman Devin Nunes.

He also worked as a staffer to the National Security Council during Trump's first term, in the office of the Director of National Intelligence and as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary.

READ MORE:

White Hats Arrest FBI Cyber Boss for Treason and Espionage

BREAKING: HUGE SCALP: President Trump Fires Head of FBI Washington Field Office David Sundberg – Cans More Than 20 Heads of FBI Field Offices

Five FBI Supervisors Go To GITMO

FBI whistleblower calls House GOP 'soulless demons' after voting to give the agency a new $300 million HQ

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.