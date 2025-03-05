By Ethan White

March 5, 2025

The walls are closing in on the Deep State.

The FBI, under the leadership of Kash Patel, is officially investigating one of the most damning scandals in American history—a covert honeypot operation targeting President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, personally directed by the late James Comey and buried deep within the shadows of the intelligence apparatus.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

This is cold, hard reality—one that the Deep State has fought desperately to keep hidden. But as of March 2, 2025, the truth is breaking through, and the corrupt players who weaponized the intelligence agencies against President Trump are finally being dragged into the light.

The plot was simple in its depravity but sophisticated in execution:

Two female undercover FBI agents were embedded inside the Trump campaign, using seduction, manipulation, and deception to extract information and create manufactured scandals.

These weren’t rogue actors. This was a well-coordinated and deeply illegal operation that bypassed all legitimate oversight channels to ensure there would be no official record of its existence.

This was a direct attack on the American democratic process.

Comey’s Covert War Against President Trump: The Honeypot Setup

New evidence has surfaced proving that the late former FBI Director James Comey personally authorized the honeypot operation within days of President Trump announcing his candidacy in June 2015.

Unlike the now-discredited Crossfire Hurricane—which at least had the pretense of legal justification via the fraudulent Steele Dossier—this operation was conducted entirely off the books.

This was not an official case.

There were no FISA warrants, no DOJ oversight, and no paper trail.

This was an unauthorized black operation, hidden from the Department of Justice and even from the Inspector General, ensuring that no lawful review could take place.

A high-level FBI whistleblower, who risked everything to expose this operation, confirmed that criminal Comey personally directed two female operatives to infiltrate the highest levels of the Trump campaign.

Their mission was clear:

Gain access to senior officials.

Compromise key campaign members.

Gather intelligence, manipulate events, and manufacture damaging narratives.

Comey, acting as the Deep State’s general, deployed these operatives in a last-ditch effort to derail President Trump’s historic rise.

This was an attempted internal coup, not just against President Trump, but against the American people who supported him.

The whistleblower has confirmed:

“The case had no predicated foundation, so Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system.”

Translation? This was a shadow government operation.

Media Collusion and the Desperate Cover-Up

The operation was ultimately jeopardized when a major newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the undercover agents.

The FBI, realizing that exposure would destroy the entire scheme, launched a full-scale cover-up operation.

Here’s how it played out:

The newspaper was ready to publish the image. The FBI intervened, lying to the press, claiming that the woman in the photograph was a “sensitive informant” whose life would be endangered if she were identified. The truth? She was not an informant. She was an active FBI undercover operative placed inside the Trump campaign.

This is beyond mere political sabotage—this is an act of TREASON.

After the operation was compromised, the Deep State scrambled to cover its tracks:

One agent was immediately transferred to the CIA , ensuring she remained protected under the cloak of national security.

The second agent was promoted to a senior FBI position, further embedding Deep State operatives within the Bureau.

Rather than being punished, the conspirators were rewarded.

Connecting the Dots: The Deep State’s 2016–2024 Strategy to Destroy President Trump

This honeypot scandal isn’t an isolated attack—it’s part of a long, methodical Deep State operation that has spanned nearly a decade.

2016: Weaponizing the FBI The honeypot operation ran alongside Crossfire Hurricane to justify illegal surveillance.

The Steele Dossier , funded by the late Hillary Clinton’s campaign , was used to fabricate Russian collusion.

The FISA court was manipulated, leading to a full-scale intelligence operation against President Trump. 2017–2020: The Failed Coup Attempts Comey and McCabe weaponized the Mueller Investigation , turning the Department of Justice into a political weapon.

Impeachment Hoax #1 was launched based on fabricated evidence. 2020: Election Interference The same Deep State actors helped rig the election through mass mail-in ballot fraud, Big Tech censorship, and illegal ballot harvesting.

The FBI buried the Hunter Biden laptop story, protecting the Biden crime family while continuing its war against President Trump. 2021–2024: The Deep State’s Desperation Impeachment Hoax #2 , January 6th false flag, and mass persecution of President Trump allies.

FBI and DOJ continue using Gestapo-style tactics, arresting President Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists.”

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

The honeypot operation is just another piece of this puzzle—a multi-layered, decades-long attack against President Trump and his movement to restore power to the American people.

Kash Patel Declares War on the Deep State

But now, in March 2025, everything is changing.

Under Kash Patel, the FBI is undergoing the biggest purge in U.S. history.

The agency is no longer a Deep State-controlled weapon—it’s finally being returned to the people.

Patel has vowed to uncover every illegal operation, prosecute those involved, and restore the rule of law.

“The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust — but that ends today.”

The honeypot scandal is now under direct investigation, and for the first time, the criminals behind it are no longer untouchable.

James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page—their names are all over this operation, and justice is coming.

What Comes Next? The Reckoning is Here

This is bigger than just 2016. This is about 2024, 2025, and beyond.

The same people who tried to sabotage President Trump in 2016 are the same ones who rigged 2020 and are now panicking as he prepares to return to power in 2025.

The FBI’s corruption is now fully exposed.

The honeypot operation was one of the most criminal, illegal abuses of power in American history—and the Deep State is running out of places to hide.

The battle isn’t over—but one thing is certain: President TRUMP WAS RIGHT.

They rigged the system. They used every tool available to destroy him. And they failed.

Now, justice is coming. And this time, there is nowhere left for them to hide.

TRENDING:

For years, the criminal Biden regime and their globalist allies funneled hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars into Ukraine, under the guise of “aid,” while in reality, it was the largest money laundering operation in history.

READ MORE:

Director Kash Patel Purging FBI (and soon the ATF) of Corruption but Hitting Little Speedbumps

Planeload of Shackled Feds Arrives at GITMO Following Patel’s Confirmation as Illegals Deported to Honduras

White Hats Arrest FBI Director Christopher Wray

White Hats Arrest FBI Cyber Boss for Treason and Espionage

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.