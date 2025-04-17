By Jim Hᴏft

April 17, 2025

After years of stonewalling, spin, and subversion of truth, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the leadership of Director Kash Patel, has finally placed Deep State operative Brian Auten on administrative leave.

Sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times that Auten was placed on administrative leave last week.

Auten’s suspension comes after years of public outcry over his corrupt misconduct inside the Bureau, which turned the FBI into an arm of the Democratic Party.

He was a key player in Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s scandalous counterintelligence investigation based on the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

According to the DOJ Inspector General, Auten failed to alert FBI leadership about gaping holes and fabrications in the dossier, yet still aggressively pushed for illegal FISA warrants on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Let’s be clear: this was the FBI spying on a presidential campaign based on false evidence — and Brian Auten was in the thick of it.

But Auten didn’t stop at attacking President Trump.

In 2020, just weeks before the election, whistleblowers allege that Auten authored an internal FBI report that falsely labeled damning information about Hunter Biden as “Russian disinformation.”

That report effectively shut down the FBI’s investigation into the Biden crime family’s foreign business dealings — conveniently just in time to protect Pedophile Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Auten’s fingerprints were reportedly all over both cases — despite being under internal investigation for misconduct related to the FISA abuse during the Russia probe.

Instead of being removed or disciplined, he was allowed to continue shaping politically explosive investigations under dirty now Gitmo-detainee FBI Director Chris Wray.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

Auten’s fingerprints are also on the FBI’s unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home, another blatant abuse of power targeting the Biden administration’s chief political opponent.

Auten’s suspension, reported first on Friday by the liberal New York Times, comes as no surprise.

During his FBI tenure, Auten would quickly rise to become the FBI’s top Russian analyst.

In 2016 and 2017, he infamously cleared the Steele dossier— a collection of salacious allegations created for the late Hillary Clinton’s campaign which sought to tie Donald Trump to the Kremlin.

The dossier became the central piece of evidence used by the FBI to obtain warrants to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Auten also never informed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court about the FBI’s longstanding concerns about FBI informant Igor Danchenko, who helped Christopher Steele compile his bogus dossier.

Auten was later suspended 30 days for that fiasco.

In Government Gangsters, Patel documents how more than 50 “corrupt actors” within the deep state actively worked to undermine President Trump’s election and subsequent administration after 2016.

“Yet just like his superiors, Auten has faced no real accountability in light of these findings,” Patel wrote, as quoted by The Times.

“The fact that Auten was not fired from the F.B.I. and prosecuted for his part in the Russia Gate conspiracy is a national embarrassment.”

According to Patel, the FBI attempted to “hide and spin” the “Biden family corruption” revealed by the laptop.

For instance, communications within the laptop indicated that at least 10 percent of the payments received by Hunter during the Obama-Biden administration were earmarked for someone known as the “Big Guy.”

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter, testified before Congress that the “Big Guy” was none other than Biden.

Dementia Biden would ultimately run for president in 2020, and later moved to pardon his son and siblings for their roles in influence-peddling schemes exposed by congressional investigators.

Patel has called the Russia investigation a hoax, and singled out Auten in his book, “Government Gangsters.”

In the book, Patel claimed that the F.B.I. was trying to “hide and spin” what he called “the Biden family corruption” buried in the laptop, even as agents investigated the matter.

“Government Gangsters” also included a list of 60 names in an appendix called “Members of the Executive Branch Deep State.”

Auten was among the names listed in the appendix.

At his confirmation hearing, Patel denied that it was an enemies list.

“It’s a total mischaracterization,” he told senators.

He later added: “There will be no politicization at the F.B.I. There will be no retributive actions taken by any F.B.I., should I be confirmed as F.B.I. director.”

The suspension of Auten came after he and others had been disciplined for serious mistakes found in the F.B.I.’s applications for a secret surveillance warrant involving a former Trump campaign adviser.

'The fact that Auten was not fired from the F.B.I. and prosecuted for his part in the Russia Gate conspiracy is a national embarrassment...'

