By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 19, 2025

Americans don’t trust the thuggish Federal Emergency Management Agency, and who can blame them.

For decades the Deep State-rooted agency has tormented and terrorized vulnerable survivors of natural and manmade disasters.

So, it’s unsurprising that when a four-men FEMA “damage assessment” team arrived in storm-stricken Laurel County, Kentucky, Saturday afternoon, residents whose homes had been damaged or destroyed forced FEMA marauders out of town.

Specifically, a large and extremely dangerous tornado had touched down in London, Kentucky, killing 19 people and demolishing dozens of homes and businesses.

Residents likened the destruction to an apocalyptic warzone—no power, no water, and streets strewn with rubble and walking wounded desperately in need of medical attention.

Sooty faces and bloody bodies meandered aimlessly in the neighborhood, clamoring for help from neighbors whose houses the storm had spared.

Despite the chaos, the carnage, and unspeakable devastation, townsfolk banded together to repel FEMA responders who told them, “We’re here from the government, and we’re here to help.”

Kentuckians are no strangers to FEMA’s malfeasance and criminality.

In December 2021, at the height of the criminal Biden regime’s plandemic, FEMA showed up following a freak tornado outbreak and told residents they’d receive no help without proof they had been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

And in February 2025, in the aftermath of a Biblical flood in Montgomery County, FEMA performed door-to-door searches for weapons and gold before finally being repelled by National Guardsmen and US Marines.

So, when four FEMA agents arrived in London, Kentucky, and asked displaced persons to fill out disaster assistance forms to receive immediately $700 in federal aid, residents armed themselves and told the agents to leave at once or face the consequences.

Outnumbered and outgunned, the agents fled, but not before saying President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had ordered them to go to London to evaluate residents’ needs.

When Real Raw News contacted DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, she told us, “To my knowledge, no FEMA was sent to London.”