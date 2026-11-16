By Baxter Dmitry

November 16, 2026

A newly circulating report reveals the CIA has been developing a top-secret cyberattack program — dubbed “KILLWARE” — designed to take down critical infrastructure including the global banking system, the internet, and the U.S. electrical grid and water utilities.

The revelation is deeply disturbing given repeated warnings from world governments about preparedness and the growing threat of grid collapse.

According to the report, “KILLWARE” is described as a comprehensive cyber capability capable of simultaneously disrupting financial networks, communications, energy distribution, and water infrastructure.

The program represents one of the most powerful offensive cyber tools ever developed — and one capable of causing catastrophic societal disruption.

The timing of the allegation is particularly sensitive.

Governments worldwide have recently escalated warnings about a prolonged period of total darkness, urging utilities and financial institutions to harden their defenses against cyber threats.

The prospect of any state actor — let alone one reportedly developing tools to disable its own domestic systems — operating such a capability raises serious questions about oversight, accountability, and the true scope of offensive cyber programs.

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BOTTOMLINE

The “TOP SECRET CYBER ATTACK called ‘KILLWARE’” is coming video features investigative journalist Whitney Webb discusses:

Hypothetical cyberattacks on banks as a mechanism that could force people onto new digital currencies or CBDCs (claiming “hackers took your money” and returning equivalent value only in approved digital forms).

The late DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s 2021 public comments labeling certain cyber threats “killware.”

READ MORE: Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Executed at GITMO

A 2020 Cybereason simulation (conducted with DHS and law enforcement elements) of a large-scale cyberattack scenario during a U.S. presidential election that could lead to its cancellation and martial law.

Webb is presenting analysis and speculation about risks, simulations, and policy motivations. ⁠

What “Killware” Actually Means

“Killware” is an established (if somewhat sensational) cybersecurity term, not a CIA project name.

It was popularized in 2021 by then-the late DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in comments to USA Today. It describes cyberattacks aimed at operational technology (OT)—industrial controls, pumps, valves, medical systems, etc.—that can cause physical harm or death rather than just data theft or financial extortion.

Real-world examples and near-misses include:

The 2021 Oldsmar, Florida, water treatment plant incident , in which an attacker remotely tried to massively increase sodium hydroxide levels (caught in time by staff).

Ransomware or disruptive attacks on hospitals and other critical infrastructure that risk patient safety.

Security literature and agencies (DHS/CISA, private firms) use the term for threats primarily from foreign states or criminals targeting connected critical systems.

The U.S. has long developed offensive cyber tools for use against foreign adversaries (examples include the Stuxnet malware that targeted Iranian centrifuges and the 2016 Nitro Zeus contingency plans involving implants that could disrupt Iranian power, communications, and defenses).

There have also been longstanding discussions of presidential emergency authorities (e.g., aspects of the Communications Act or classified PEADs) that could theoretically affect electronic communications in extreme wartime scenarios.

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