By Baxter Dmitry

April 29, 2026

King Charles is running out of time. His swollen sausage fingers are reaching their limit, and according to whistleblowers deep inside the palace, the monarch has been diagnosed with kuru – the ruthless prion disease triggered by consuming infected human brain tissue.

For years, Charles has faithfully upheld one of the royal family’s most closely guarded traditions: ancient Babylonian rites that include the ritual consumption of human flesh. Rites whispered about for centuries but never proven… until now.

As his highly redacted links to Jeffrey Epstein detonate in the open, the walls are closing in. This is the reckoning the Firm has dreaded for decades.

Because the moment the British monarch is laid bare before the world, there’s no stopping the storm that follows.

Charles’ reign is hanging by the thinnest of threads… and that thread is snapping as we speak.

The Epstein files ripped the mask off the global elite’s true depravity. Pedophilia. Cannibalism. Eugenics. Child sacrifice. The worst vices known to man, practiced in secret for generations.

And nobody should be shocked. These aren’t random crimes of powerful men.

Historian: Queen Elizabeth Descended from Long Line of Cannibals

They are the ancient rituals held sacred by those who occupy the very highest seats of occult power — the ones who have ruled from the shadows since Babylonian times.

Just like King Charles’ ancestor and namesake, King Charles the second.

Some things don’t change. Charles hasn’t just dabbled in these rituals. He has feasted on them for decades – claiming it as his divine birthright. And taking them to excess.

It began when he was still a young prince, moving in the same depraved circles as Jimmy Savile, the untouchable predator who didn’t stop at abuse.

Savile collected his victims’ eyeballs… turning them into bespoke jewelry, grotesque trophies he wore with pride.

Charles developed an appetite far beyond curiosity.

A refined taste for human flesh… and the intoxicating high that floods the veins when you drink adrenalized blood — terror and power distilled in that final, primal moment.

Now the price of a lifetime of barbarism is coming due.

Kuru has set in. His brain is being devoured from within — prion proteins folding, twisting, and destroying him cell by cell.

Chronic inflammation has consumed his body, swelling those infamous sausage fingers into something unrecognizable.

Insiders reveal his toes are even worse — bloated and distorted, forcing him to focus every ounce of concentration just to walk without developing a chronic case of the shakes.

Charles fears being the latest world leader to be removed from the public eye due to uncontrollable kuru symptoms, like Angela Merkel, seen here with Zelensky five years ago.

Due to the rapid spread, Charles has been given less than twelve months to live.

Of course, the story they’re feeding the public is simple: cancer. Because everything connected to kuru is shameful.

Including Daniel Carleton Gajdusek, the man who won a Nobel prize for his work on the cannibal brain wasting disease.

In 2026, it’s not just the aristocratic elite in Europe molesting and devouring children. It’s Nobel Prize winners. It’s Washington, D.C. It’s Hollywood.

It’s the entertainment industry elite.

You just have to watch how quickly these people age when the adrenochrome dries up.

Which brings us to one of Charles’ many dark secrets. His relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

His brother Andrew has been thrown under the bus by the establishment, but the truth is: Prince Andrew might be the one in the dog house, but the rot goes all the way to the top.

Turns out the royals were as comfortable at Epstein’s properties as he was at theirs.

According to those who have read the UNREDACTED Epstein files, Andrew’s crimes pale in comparison to his brother, the King of England and the Commonwealth himself, Charles III, the man who is proudly descended from the most famous bloodsucker of all time, Vlad Dracula.

We’ve reached the end of the line. We cannot allow the rot to get any worse.

The Epstein files revealed that Epstein and associates, including the late Bill Gates were breeding children in labs and factory farms in New Mexico and the Caribbean.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

According to victims, baby girls were introduced into the world of trafficking, while boys were quickly slaughtered.

Epstein considered Charles the ideal partner for these barbaric acts, thanks to his expertise in occult rituals and the ancient “etiquette” of blood sacrifice.

Before we go any further, let’s just make something clear. It’s not just Charles. It’s his family. Like the disgraced Andrew. It’s his closest, lifelong friends.

Like Jimmy Savile. Like the late Klaus Schwab. And it’s his mentors. Like Lord Mountbatten.

READ MORE: JAG Pulls Plug on Klaus Schwab

It’s institutional. In Hampstead, a well-to-do suburb of London, multiple children made highly detailed, credible allegations about a Satanic cult operating in their suburb… and instead of investigating, the mainstream media rounded on the children.

The children are still being demonized by the media to this day.

The rot goes so deep in the British elite that prime ministers are selected from the same elite boarding school. And they all happen to have certain vices in common.

Like former PM Edward “Ted” Heath.

And now, Keir Starmer — whose homes and official vehicles are being targeted in a series of arson attacks by a group of young male prostitutes.

Yes, that’s right — rent boys who somehow knew exactly where he lived and which cars he owns, even though those locations are supposed to be kept strictly secret.

Don’t count on the mainstream media allowing the truth about this case to see the light of day. They covered up the Jimmy Saville crimes for decades, allowing him to hide in plain sight.

They protected the Hampstead Satanic cult. And they are engaged in Charles’ personal cover up, allowing him to throw his younger brother under the bus, while protecting those in real positions of power.

Those days must end.

Victims from Epstein’s island in the Caribbean understand the role played by Charles as the monarch in the elites’ occult rituals and the sacrifice of children.

The elite are cornered — and they know it. Their empire of secrets is crumbling in real time. A wounded beast is never more vicious than when it’s bleeding out.

That is why they have never been this dangerous. That’s why, right now… you are squarely in their crosshairs

READ MORE:

BRITAIN’S ‘PAEDOPHILE CLANS’: HOW MEMBERS OF ARISTOCRATIC FAMILIES AND RULING ELITES SEXUALLY EXPLOIT CHILDREN AND CONTROL UNDERGROUND UNDERAGE TRAFFICKING NETWORKS

Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed by Obama’s Adrenochrome Ring Discovered on US Soil

Russian President Vladimir Putin Exposes Adrenochrome to Millions, Forms Global Alliance to Destroy ‘Devil’s Narcotic’

Russia Rescues Hundreds of Adrenochrome Victims Destined for Washington D.C.

BOTTOMLINE

Kuru is a real but extremely rare prion disease (a type of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy) historically limited to the Fore people of Papua New Guinea.

It was caused by ritual endocannibalism—specifically eating the brains of deceased relatives—which transmitted misfolded prion proteins.

Symptoms include tremors, loss of coordination, uncontrollable laughter (”laughing sickness”), and death usually within a year of onset.

The disease has been virtually eradicated since the practice stopped in the mid-20th century, with incubation periods that can last decades.

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