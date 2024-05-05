Kingman UFO: Top Officials Confirm Crashed UFO and an Alien Body
These are the Official Statements on the famous Kingman UFO Crash incident, where a flying saucer and at least one extraterrestrial biological entity were recovered.
Christopher Mellon, former deputy assistant secretary of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a “senior government official” uncovered key details about the “management structure and security control systems” of an apparent UFO recovery program. This is how he was able to verify it after a private online exchange, whose screenshots he shared a few hours ago on his X account (clarifications appear in brackets and the term “UAP” was replaced by “UFO”)