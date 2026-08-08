By Jack Davis

August 9, 2026

The Justice Department is seeking to revoke the American citizenship of 25 naturalized U.S. citizens as it pushes to rid America of criminals.

“Today marks the largest denaturalization surge in recorded history,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Division Brett Shumate said in a post on X.

“Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalize those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization process,” he posted.

The newest cases are among 123 civil denaturalization complaints filed since President Donald Trump began his second term in the White House, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said that total is “the most in recorded history.”

The release said that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows for revocation of citizenship “if the naturalization was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

“U.S. citizenship is one of our nation’s highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts,” he said.

“Today’s filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalization effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning. The Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people,” he continued.

Among those the Justice Department wants to remove is Zia Murad Bhatti, 59, who is a native of Pakistan living in Conway, Arkansas.

“Bhatti illegally entered the United States in 1992 using the name Raza Moorad. He was ordered removed, but he did not depart the United States,” the release said.

“Instead, he married a United States citizen and sought permanent resident status, based on the marriage, using the name Zia Murad Bhatti. In naturalization proceedings, he concealed the fact that he used another identity and was ordered removed,” the release said.

Emigdio Sanchez, 62, of South Carolina, lied on his naturalization application, the release said.

The release said that a month before he completed his naturalization forms, he said he had never been arrested or engaged in criminal conduct.

But the month before, he had beaten his wife so severely that she was hospitalized, and he later pleaded guilty to an assault charge.

“Sanchez’s violent assault upon his wife rendered him ineligible to naturalize, and had he disclosed his criminal conduct, that bar would have been apparent. The United States filed a three-count complaint against Mr. Sanchez seeking his denaturalization, including claims that he lacked the good moral character to naturalize and made material misrepresentations to immigration authorities,” the release said.

READ MORE:

The Trump Administration Escalates Denaturalization Efforts, Targeting Immigrants with Criminal Convictions

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Teases 100 Million Deportations as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Manpower Expands 120%

BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel Confirms Somali Fraudsters are Being Referred for Denaturalization and Deportation

Department of Justice Secures Denaturalization of Convicted Gun Trafficker and Health Care Fraudster, and Files Complaint Against Marriage Scammer

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a record batch of 25 civil denaturalization complaints (between July 20 and August 3) against naturalized citizens accused of serious crimes, describing it as the largest such coordinated surge in recorded history.

The 25 individuals ( from countries including Pakistan, Moldova, India, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Jamaica, Taiwan, Honduras, Cameroon, Jordan, Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti, and Sweden ) face allegations of securing naturalization through fraud, concealment, or unlawful conduct.

Examples include attempted first-degree murder/assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault of a child or other child sex offenses, severe domestic violence (e.g., assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature), identity/marriage/passport fraud, bank/credit card fraud, practicing medicine without a license, and related misrepresentations about criminal history , prior removals, or identity that would have affected eligibility or good moral character.

Since January 20, 2025, the DOJ has filed 123 civil denaturalization complaints—the highest total in recorded history according to the department.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. § 1451), naturalized citizenship can be revoked if it was “illegally procured” (the person did not meet statutory requirements such as good moral character, lawful permanent resident status, or residency at the time) or “procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

Civil cases (the primary route here) have no statute of limitations, no automatic right to appointed counsel, and are decided by a judge (not a jury in the typical sense for these actions).

Good moral character is a core naturalization requirement; certain crimes (aggravated felonies, crimes involving moral turpitude, etc.) can permanently or temporarily bar it.

The administration frames the effort as targeting criminals and fraudsters who should never have been naturalized.

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