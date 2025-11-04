By Baxter Dmitry

November 5, 2025

They tried to erase it — every frame, every file, every witness.

But the child trafficking documentary Anne Heche died for… survived.

It’s called Children of the Machine — and it’s being completed right now, piece by piece, against every attempt to silence it.

What she uncovered was never just about Hollywood. It was bigger. Much bigger.

Behind the red carpets and the talk-show smiles lies a network — ancient, untouchable, and global.

And at the center of that web was a name nobody expected: Ellen DeGeneres.

Medical exams at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay proved two certainties: degenerate DeGeneres had been born a biological male and was unvaccinated.

As reported in November 2024, Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG)arrested the transexual after learning he had taken a $3.2 million bribe to spread pro-vaccine propaganda and orchestrated an abortive assassination attempt on President Trump.

READ MORE: JAG Arrests Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rosi

Anne’s former partner — America’s former talk-show darling — isn’t just entertainment royalty. She’s blood. A distant relative of King Charles, with ties to the British elite far closer than anyone ever imagined.

There’s a reason she moved to England last year… and it wasn’t to disappear — it was to return to the source of the sickness.

Anne Heche was following that trail. Before she was executed on live TV, she found the links — between fame, power, and the ancient dynasties who still pull the strings from the shadows.

When she drew too close to the truth, as the late Princess Diana once did, they silenced her — permanently.

But now, her work has resurfaced — the original footage, the files they swore were destroyed.

An undercover team of investigators, journalists, and editors has taken up her cause, rebuilding the documentary piece by piece.

And we’re with them — finishing what Anne started.

It’s raw. It’s dangerous. It’s real. And it’s going to blow the lid off the elite pedophile ring and change the world forever.

Today, you will see the evidence with your own eyes.

You’ll hear from insiders who experienced the horrors — and the producers, bodyguards, and assistants who finally decided to talk.

Their testimonies. Their recordings. Their truth.

BOTTOMLINE

Actress Anne Heche (who died in a car crash in August 2022) was secretly working on a documentary called “Children of the Machine” exposing a “global child trafficking network” tied to Hollywood elites.

It specifically accuses DeGeneres (Heche’s ex-partner from 1997–2000) of being a “distant relative” of King Charles and trafficking orphans to him and other British elites.

Heche was “executed on live TV” (her crash was a murder to silence her, echoing theories about Princess Diana), and that an “undercover team” of investigators and journalists recovered erased footage to complete the documentary.

It features dramatic music, footage of Heche, DeGeneres, King Charles, and unrelated headlines (e.g., about Pizzagate and John Podesta emails).

Similar claims surfaced immediately after Heche’s fatal car crash in 2022, alleging she was murdered for exposing pedophilia and trafficking rings involving celebrities like Paul Walker and Anthony Bourdain.

Genealogy sites like Ancestry.com have traced DeGeneres’ shared ancestry back to the 15th century (making them 15th cousins once removed), a common link among many people of European descent.

