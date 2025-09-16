By Baxter Dmitry

September 16, 2025

Leaked Deep State government files outline a chilling blueprint for 2025. A plan to stage public spectacles of violence, designed to terrorize the nation into submission.

The documents call for maximum shock value and public trauma — executions on live TV so bloody, so devastating, that nobody watching can ever forget.

And the targets? They all have one thing in common: they are conservative influencers who have more influence than positions, who refuse to bend, refuse to be bought by Israel, and refuse to echo the globalist Uniparty line.

This isn’t a rumor. This isn’t speculation. We’ve got the documents. We’ve got the trail.

Coming up: exclusive interviews, forensic document analysis, and the receipts — raw source material you can judge for yourself.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just made history — not for diplomacy, not for war, but for something darker.

He is the first world leader ever forced to stand before the world and deny ordering the assassination of a prominent American figure on U.S. soil.

As Jewish non-Zionist Max Blumenthal admits, this is unprecedented in history.

And deeply weird.

Netanyahu says the FBI has already found the assassin. But investigators have already blown wide open major inconsistencies in the official narrative.

They tell us the shooter — a man whose own family says was a liberal who “couldn’t handle a gun to save his life” — somehow landed a surgical shot from 200 meters: a shot experts say only an elite marksman could make.

Grandma of Charlie Kirk's 'assassin' breaks the silence to reveal why the FBI MUST have the wrong man

Then, miraculously, he’s meant to have torn his weapon apart in seconds — despite weapons specialists saying that particular rifle can’t be stripped and reassembled that fast — reassembled it while on the run and stashed it in the woods.

All the while, bullets with politically convenient messages supposedly tie it neatly to a motive.

Even worse for the official narrative: the footage tells a different story.

The suspect is on the rooftop, the shots ring out, and seconds later, he’s running — without the weapon and no obvious way he could have done what the official line demands.

Now, weapons experts are blowing the whistle. The official narrative stinks.

It’s impossible. Too many things don’t add up. The shot didn’t come from the rooftop.

Ballistics experts tried to explain it away — they said the bullet ricocheted from his chest to his carotid artery because of a concave body-armor design.

Which might have made sense… except for one glaring problem: he wasn’t wearing body armor. The line on his shirt was a microphone.

If it feels like unseen forces are steering public events, pulling strings behind the scenes, and watching with amusement as society splinters — you’re not imagining it.

More people are waking up and asking the same question: who benefits?

Charlie Kirk was fearing for his life and terrified of pro-Israeli forces before his death.

Max Blumenthal blows the whistle about what was happening in the final months of Charlie’s life.

Whenever there is an assassination or mass casualty event — whenever the official narrative stinks — ask yourself…. who benefits?

The full globalist machine is involved in the chaos, urging Americans towards the civil war the elites have been plotting for decades. Think this is an exaggeration?

Watch globalist propaganda outlet MSNBC tell viewers it’s time to “pick up a weapon” and join the war.

If the idea of mass bloodshed and a series of public executions sounds extreme, you need to be aware what Deep State government files reveal in black and white.

Leaked official NASA and CIA documents reveal decades of high-level globalist preparations for a series of assassinations and false flags starting in the year 2025.

If that isn’t disturbing enough… A document published just before 9/11 reveals a plan to spread chaos in America by assassinating dissenting influencers on live TV… for maximum public trauma.

Charlie Kirk was the first in a planned series of executions.

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and other prominent conservatives who are refusing to bend the knee to globalist forces are risking their lives, according to those who understand the pressure Charlie Kirk was facing in the final months of his life.

The globalists delivered a message to him and America… they will not tolerate dissent.

Unfortunately for the elite, their plans to dominate the world through violence, chaos and endless war will not succeed. The world is waking up.

The younger generations, exemplified by Charlie Kirk’s movement, have shown they will not be intimidated.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has already declared that his movement will not die.

She is continuing his campus tour across America. The anti-globalist movement will only grow from here.

In the meantime, we all have the responsibility to ensure globalist forces relying on false flags and bloodshed are exposed.

READ MORE:

Leaked Government Files Expose Mossad Plot to Assassinate Charlie Kirk in 2025

Charlie Kirk’s Chilling Warning: ‘If I’m Assassinated, It Will Be Israel’

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk accuses the left of being ‘the party of murder’ after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

After Charlie Kirk Murder, Democrats GETTING WORSE; Calling for the Deaths of "millions"

BOTTOMLINE (American Media Group)

Leaked CIA documents reveal a state-sponsored plot to assassinate Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens live on air.

The goal: terrorize America into submission. Read the full plan.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: LEAKED FILES, LIVE DEATHS

Classified CIA documents have surfaced from a secure intel leak, exposing what may be the darkest operation in modern American history: A plan to assassinate conservative influencers on live TV — not in secret, not in war zones — but in front of their audience, in front of the nation, for all to see.

Targets named: Charlie Kirk. Tucker Carlson. Candace Owens.

This isn’t surveillance. This is execution-as-propaganda. And the goal is as cold as it is satanic: terrorize the population into silence.

THE BLUEPRINT OF FEAR: BLOOD, CAMERAS, CONTROL

According to the files, the plan was simple and horrifying:

Stage attacks during live broadcasts, rallies, or public debates

Make the executions look “domestic” or “random” to hide state coordination

Create chaos. Trigger nationwide panic. Justify crackdowns.

“Public spectacles of violence,” the files reportedly state, “designed to break resistance, fast.”

This is psychological warfare — a shock doctrine of bullets and blood — to reset the public psyche through fear.

WHY THESE THREE? THE COMMON THREAT

Why Kirk, Tucker, and Candace? Because they all share three unforgivable sins in the eyes of the Deep State:

They have more influence than institutional power.

They cannot be bought — not by Israel, not by the World Economic Forum, not by Big Pharma, not by Silicon Valley.

They reject the globalist narrative and the Uniparty control grid.

These are not just commentators. They are catalysts. They expose, they awaken, they challenge.

That makes them targets. Not for what they’ve done — but for what they might still inspire.

DEEP STATE PLAYBOOK: TERROR BY DESIGN

This strategy isn’t new. It’s been used for decades outside the U.S. — now the CIA turns it inward.

JFK – Live assassination, chaos follows.

MLK – Public martyrdom, controlled aftermath.

RFK – Shot mid-campaign, silenced momentum.

The Deep State understands: Kill the symbol → fracture the movement. Do it live → magnify the trauma. They don’t fear protests. They fear unity. Hope. Fire. Faith.

And the people who still light those fires? Kirk. Tucker. Candace

KILL THE MESSAGE BY KILLING THE MESSENGER

“Influencers are the new generals in information warfare.”

This quote, allegedly from one of the leaked documents, reveals how the CIA now classifies non-governmental voices of influence as threat-level combatants!

Not soldiers. Not criminals. Just free Americans with a microphone.

That’s who they want dead. These hits aren’t about justice. They’re about control.

WHO’S REALLY GIVING THE ORDERS?

Make no mistake: the CIA doesn’t act alone. Behind this plan is the globalist Uniparty, with tentacles in: Capitol Hill, Langley, Tel Aviv, Davos, Silicon Valley and Beijing.

This is not an American agenda. This is a globalist culling strategy, funneled through America’s rogue intelligence structures. And now, the mask slips.

THE TRUTH THEY FEAR MOST: WE’RE NOT AFRAID

This article is not entertainment. It’s not speculation. It’s a warning — to every American, to every voice still alive:

They want to silence resistance through terror.

But they fear the very thing they’re trying to kill: TRUTH.

Charlie Kirk stood on stage and told the TRUTH. Tucker Carlson built a media empire outside their grasp. Candace Owens shattered narratives with fire and faith. Now they’ve been marked.

FINAL CHAPTER – WHAT COMES NEXT?

If we don’t expose them, they win. If we don’t speak, they’ll silence everyone else.

If President Trump doesn’t act like the Commander in Chief of a nation under attack, it will be open season on all dissent.

But let it be known:

We are the storm. We are the firewall. We are the people.

And if they try to make martyrs of the few — they’ll unleash an army of millions.

WATCH: Leaked CIA Files Reveal Plans to Assassinate Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens on Live TV

WATCH: Leaked Gov't Files Expose Mossad Plot To Assassinate Charlie Kirk In 2025

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.