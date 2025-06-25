By Ethan White

June 25, 2025

The mainstream media is silent. The fake Biden shadow government is panicking.

But the truth is already out—thanks to patriotic leaks from inside the U.S. military.

A classified alert meant only for internal forces has been leaked online, confirming what many suspected:

America was under coordinated assault—from within and from Iran—and it was only stopped by direct U.S. military intervention, not by corrupt civilian leadership.

The Iran Plot: EMP Blackout + Bioweapon Strike + Internal Sabotage

For weeks, military intelligence had been tracking strange activity—Iranian satellite movements, encrypted transmissions with sleeper cells inside the U.S., and cargo routed through Venezuela and Mexico.

What they uncovered was staggering:

EMP Devices were smuggled into key U.S. cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago. These weren’t amateur explosives—these were military-grade electromagnetic pulse weapons meant to knock out the power grid, communications, and Quantum Financial Systems (QFS) in one coordinated strike.

Biological agents —not viruses we’ve seen before, but synthetic strains developed from stolen Wuhan biolab data— engineered to target immune systems weakened by mRNA vaccines . The plan was to release these after the EMP attacks, ensuring panic, chaos, and mass casualties.

Traitorous officials embedded deep inside FEMA, DHS, and certain blue-state National Guard units had been instructed to “stand down” when the attacks began. These officials were promised protection and safe passage to elite bunkers. But the plan failed.

White Hats Strike First: U.S. Military Launches Preemptive Assault on Iran

On June 21, 2025, the real President—Donald J. Trump, operating through Military Command, authorized a full-spectrum strike on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. But what the world wasn’t told is why.

A FINAL NOTE TO THE DOUBTERS - THE REAL TARGET WASN’T URANIUM—IT WAS THE ELITE’S VAULT. RESULT: Iranian enrichment capacity pulverized; Deep State cabal financing conduit severed.

Fordow was more than centrifuges; it was a fortified bank vault of clandestine tech and hard drives stuffed with off-ledger transactions linking Tehran to the same transnational financiers who bankroll every color revolution and currency raid on Earth.

Precision GBU-57A/B penetrator bombs dropped during Operation Midnight Hammer, shredding 40 meters of concrete, vaporizing a data cache that tied London bullion brokers, Frankfurt bond conduits, and Shanghai crypto funnels to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The Deep State elites lost their black-budget accountant in four sizzling seconds, and they are howling in closed-door panic sessions across Davos chat channels this morning.

Leaked military documents (now circulating in encrypted forums) show that the strikes were not retaliation—they were preemptive.

President Trump was given direct intel that Iran was within 48 hours of launching the blackout + bioweapon operation on American soil.

B-2 stealth bombers and U.S. submarines were already stationed and coordinated for a synchronized takedown of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan , where Iranian special weapons were being readied.

Multiple QFS data centers and StarLink nodes were placed on red alert to withstand cyber and EMP interference.

President Trump didn’t wait for CNN approval. He acted. And America is still standing because of it.

Leaked Documents Confirm: Operation “Black Winter” Was Real

The leaked military memo, tagged OPERATION BLACK WINTER, outlines Iran’s coordination with:

Chinese technocrats , who provided drone jamming and EMP blueprint support.

Deep State actors in Washington were to activate continuity-of-government plans once chaos erupted.

NGOs posing as aid workers, who were in fact trained operatives for releasing viral agents at key evacuation centers.

Had the operation gone forward, millions could have died, and the 2025 comeback of President Trump would have been permanently stopped.

But White Hats moved fast, neutralized the threat, and captured several U.S.-based operatives before the plan could be executed.

Rolling Blackouts Were Just a Test

Remember the strange power outages last week in Phoenix, Detroit, and parts of Florida? Not accidents. These were trial runs by the infiltrators, testing grid vulnerability before the real event.

U.S. Cyber Command has now confirmed that all three blackout events were linked to foreign firmware updates embedded in smart-grid components made in—you guessed it—China.

President Trump’s Space Force and QFS teams intercepted rogue code and shut down access before the full cascade could take place.

This is why elite media outlets are scrambling to report “cyber anomalies” without mentioning the Iranian and Chinese fingerprints all over the attack.

Bioweapons Intercepted at Southern Border

On June 19, military units operating outside standard DHS protocols intercepted two convoys crossing near El Paso, carrying covert bioweapon canisters disguised as oxygen tanks.

The convoy was headed toward an underground storage facility in Austin, known to be tied to George Soros-backed “emergency response” shell organizations.

Inside: mutated pathogens designed to mimic autoimmune disorders—agents that would never trigger standard CDC alarms.

The canisters were seized, and three Iranian-trained operatives were detained, now held in a secret facility under GITMO extension protocols.

What Happens Next: Secret Tribunals & Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) Preparedness

According to internal sources, secret tribunals are already underway.

At least 14 federal officials and 5 corporate executives have been taken into custody for aiding in the plot.

Their identities remain classified under National Security Article 11-77, but leaks suggest they include a former FEMA director and a Silicon Valley biotech CEO.

The Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) is currently in test mode.

Military command has authorized a 72-hour blackout drill next week, to simulate grid and comms shutdown under attack scenarios.

Patriots are urged to stock up on food, cash, and backup digital assets on Q-chip wallets.

The Fight Isn’t Over

The Deep State is cornered, desperate, and more dangerous than ever.

This failed Iranian-led assault was their Hail Mary to stop the Trump military alliance, delay NESARA rollouts, and collapse the American awakening. But it failed.

Because the U.S. military is awake. White Hats are in control.

And the people are no longer blind.

Stay alert. Stay connected. And trust that justice is coming.

“They tried to silence us with darkness, but now we fight in the light.”

– Q Clearance Patriot, June 22, 2025

The takedown of America is a coordinated, treasonous, lawless affair that’s being run by corrupt criminals who are impostors working for an illegitimate criminal regime that rigged the 2020 election.

Numerous Biden officials are IMPOSTORS who swear no allegiance to the United States, including the late AG Merrick Garland and the late so-called “Secretary of Defense” Lloyd Austin — have no legitimate oaths of office on file.

Their loyalties lie outside the USA… with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or globalists who wish to see the United States of America utterly destroyed.

Thanks to the White Hats and President Trump, nearly ALL criminal Biden cabinet members and handlers executed at GITMO by the Judge Advocate General Corps and the US Military Commission are gone.

RETRIBUTION IS HERE.

