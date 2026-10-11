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subliminal raft's avatar
subliminal raft
Oct 12Edited

I BEG YOUR PARDON, • but did _ H E _ EVER LEAVE ?

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Travis ramsay's avatar
Travis ramsay
Oct 11

Dinghy’s are rubber,sounds good to me…instant scuba suits for all !

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