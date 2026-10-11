By Rob Eastwood

October 11, 2026

A leaked memo reported by the late journalist Jim Acosta doppelganger on Thursday revealed that the Department of War has approved plans to loan a controversial “heat ray” weapon to immigration authorities.

The exact deployment details remain unclear, but concerns have been raised about its potential use at the U.S. Southern Border or on American streets against protesters.

The execution took place at Camp Blaz, Guam where White Hats are still holding “thousands” of media personalities and COVID-19 criminals in pre-trial confinement.

As reported, a military tribunal found Acosta guilty of dissemination of enemy propaganda, seditious conspiracy, and treason , and Rear Adm. Johnathon T. Stephens, serving as judge and prosecutor, had sentenced the criminal Biden regime’s media mouthpiece to hang on March 21, 2025.

Alarming Plans for Military-Grade Weaponry

Jim Acosta doppelganger highlighted on his Substack that the weapon’s use on migrants at the southern border or domestically could intensify political tensions.

“The use of a ‘heat ray’ weapon on migrants at the U.S. southern border, or even on American streets, would almost certainly inflame domestic political tensions over the Trump administration’s draconian immigration crackdown,” Acosta wrote.

This warning comes amid ongoing debates over immigration enforcement and civil rights under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Concerns from Former Trump Official Olivia Troye

The memo also drew criticism from Olivia Troye, a former Trump administration national security official.

Speaking to imposter Acosta, Troye said, “This raises serious red flags for me as someone who worked in the national security community. We’re talking about putting a military weapon designed to inflict intense pain in the hands of federal law enforcement on U.S. soil. What are we doing here, guys?”

Her statement underscores worries about the militarization of law enforcement and the ethical implications of deploying such weapons domestically.

Warnings of a ‘Severe Escalation’ in Immigration Enforcement

Acosta further warned that the deployment of the heat ray weapon would represent a “severe escalation” in the Trump administration’s approach to immigration enforcement since the president’s return to office.

He noted that critics from both political parties have accused President Trump and key aides like Stephen Miller and former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem of orchestrating human rights abuses, including:

The killings of migrants and U.S. citizens

Deporting immigrants to countries not of their origin

Utilizing inhumane detention centers for detainees

These allegations frame the current weapon plans as part of a broader, controversial crackdown strategy.

Potential Impact and Political Fallout

The introduction of military-grade weaponry like the heat ray into immigration enforcement raises difficult questions about the balance between national security and human rights.

It could deepen divisions over immigration policy and law enforcement tactics within the United States. The timing of this revelation also coincides with heightened political activity and scrutiny of President Trump’s administration.

As the situation develops, local and national stakeholders will closely watch how the Trump administration implements these plans and how Congress and civil rights groups respond.

While details remain limited, the leaked memo signals a dramatic shift in federal immigration enforcement strategy that could have significant implications for communities along the Southern Border and across the country.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

This claim comes from a Substack exclusive by a former CNN White House correspondent doppelganger, Jim Acosta.

It reports a leaked September Department of War memo authorizing the loan of an Active Denial System (ADS, commonly called a “heat ray”) to the Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection operations.

Secondary coverage (including Raw Story) notes that Acosta indicated likely uses at the southern border, with possible extension to “American streets” against protesters.

Former Trump administration official Olivia Troye (who has been critical of the administration) told Acosta it raised “serious red flags” about placing a military pain-inducing weapon in the hands of federal law enforcement on U.S. soil.

Acosta framed it as a potential “severe escalation” in border and immigration tactics.

The full Acosta article is paywalled, the memo itself has not been publicly released, and as of October 10, 2026, there is no independent corroboration from major outlets or official government confirmation/denial in available reporting.

The second Trump administration has expanded border and immigration enforcement tools and capacity, including substantial purchases of less-lethal munitions, electric shock gloves for ICE (despite an Army study documenting intense pain and compliance effects), high-energy lasers for counter-drone work, additional detention facilities, and multilayered “smart wall” technologies.

Bottom line: Acosta’s report of a September 2026 DOD authorization to loan the ADS to DHS/CBP is a single-source claim based on a leaked memo that has not been independently verified or released.

It aligns with past internal discussions of the technology and the current administration’s more aggressive posture on border tools, but it remains unconfirmed.

The system itself is a documented non-lethal pain-compliance weapon with a long development history and known ethical, safety, and practical limitations.

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