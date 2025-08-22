By Baxter Dmitry

August 22, 2025

Israel has repeatedly blocked U.S. extradition requests for child sex offenders, according to more than 2,000 internal government case files.

The documents, current as of May 2022, show a clear pattern: when American predators flee to Israel, they are more often shielded than sent back to face justice.

The files — which detail extradition attempts involving convicted abusers, rabbis, fugitives, and even world-famous figures like Roman Polanski — reveal how Israel has delayed, obstructed, or outright refused to comply with U.S. demands.

These records were never intended for public view.

They surfaced only after a trove of Israeli Ministry of Justice emails, known as the “Anonymous for Justice” leaks and widely attributed to Iranian intelligence, was accidentally exposed in May 2022.

A Pattern of Obstruction

The most infamous example is Roman Polanski.

After pleading guilty in 1978 to sex with a minor, the filmmaker escaped to Europe. When the U.S. asked Israel to extradite him in 2006, authorities stalled.

During his 2007 trip to Israel, officials demanded extra paperwork from Los Angeles prosecutors. By the time it arrived, Polanski had quietly left the country — and Israel let him walk.

Polanski is not alone. In fact, he is one of thousands — that we know about.

Here are a few other notable names:

Rabbi Mordechai Yomtov , convicted in California for abusing children as young as eight , violated his probation and slipped into Israel on a fake passport . A U.S. extradition request logged in 2017 has gone nowhere. He remains free.

Jimmy Julias Karow , wanted in Oregon for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old , also escaped to Israel. He was later sentenced there for raping two little girls but has never been sent back to face U.S. justice, despite an official request filed in 2021.

Rabbi Gershon Kranczer , accused of horrific child abuse , fled to Israel in 2010. The U.S. requested his extradition in 2011. Israel dragged its feet for ten years before finally sending him back in 2021. His son and co-abuser, Asher Kranczer , fled alongside him and still enjoys protection in Israel.

Elad Gaber, an Israeli who blackmailed dozens of underage girls in a global sextortion ring, was requested by the U.S. in 2011. Israel only acted in 2020 — nearly a decade later.

The pattern is undeniable. When the crimes involve children, Israel bends over backward to shield the perpetrators.

A Recent Example: Israel’s Cyber Chief

This culture of protection extends to the highest levels of the Israeli state.

Just this summer, Israel’s own cyber intelligence chief, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, was arrested in Las Vegas during a police sting targeting child predators.

According to arrest records, he tried to lure an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl to a Cirque du Soleil show for sex.

Alexandrovich was attending the elite Black Hat cybersecurity conference and even met with FBI and NSA officials while in the U.S. After being caught, he was released on a mere $10,000 bond and promptly fled the country.

Days later, U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah blasted Nevada authorities for their failure, saying they “FAILED TO REQUIRE AN ALLEGED CHILD MOLESTER TO SURRENDER HIS PASSPORT, which allowed him to flee our country.”

Now back in Israel, Alexandrovich has been quietly placed on paid leave — not in jail.

A Safe Haven by Design?

These leaks raise a chilling question: is Israel deliberately acting as a sanctuary for child sex offenders?

From rabbis and fugitives to world-famous directors and even its own intelligence elite, the same pattern repeats — extradition is delayed, requests are ignored, predators are shielded.

Out of more than 2,000 international legal requests in the leaked spreadsheet, a shocking number involve Americans accused of abusing children.

For decades, the U.S. has asked Israel to hand these men back. Again and again, Israel has said no.

The victims are denied justice, while the offenders find safety under the protection of a government that seems more interested in hiding crimes than exposing them.

The “Anonymous for Justice” leak makes one thing clear: when it comes to child predators, Israel’s Ministry of Justice is running interference, not justice.

BOTTOMLINE

The high-profile Israeli official's arrest in the U.S. and subsequent flight back to Israel, alongside analyses of leaked Israeli Ministry of Justice documents from 2022.

These documents suggest Israel has historically delayed or denied numerous extradition requests, including those involving child sex offenses, often citing national policies that prioritize trying citizens domestically rather than extraditing them.

However, the specific figure of "2,000+ child sex predators" protected from U.S. extradition requires nuance: it draws from a leaked dataset of over 2,000 total international legal requests (including extraditions), many of which involve sex crimes, but not all are U.S.-specific or exclusively child-related.

The Tom Artiom Alexandrovich Case

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, a 38-year-old executive director of Israel's National Cyber Directorate (a government body under the Prime Minister's Office), was arrested on August 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, during an undercover sting operation by local police and federal agents targeting "child sex predators."

He was charged with a felony for luring or attempting to lure a minor online for sexual activity, after allegedly communicating via apps like "Pure" and WhatsApp with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, arranging a meeting, and arriving with a condom.

Alexandrovich was released on a $10,000 bond without conditions like passport surrender, GPS monitoring, or travel restrictions—conditions that legal experts described as "highly unusual" and "fishy" for such charges, where flight risk is typically a major concern.

He flew back to Israel on August 8 as scheduled. His next court date is August 27, 2025, but it's unclear if he'll appear remotely or in person.

The U.S. State Department and Justice Department denied any federal intervention or special treatment, stating the release was handled by a local Clark County judge and prosecutor (a Democrat-led office).

Acting U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah publicly criticized the local handling, saying the prosecutor "FAILED TO REQUIRE AN ALLEGED CHILD MOLESTER TO SURRENDER HIS PASSPORT," allowing him to flee, and called for extradition.

The FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed outrage but noted it's now a state matter unless federalized.

The National Cyber Directorate later confirmed the arrest and placed Alexandrovich on leave pending clarification. It also reignited discussions about broader patterns of accused sex offenders fleeing to Israel.

The broader claim of Israel "protecting" over 2,000 child sex predators’ ties into a 2022 leak of Israeli Ministry of Justice emails and attachments resurfaced in August 2025 amid the Alexandrovich controversy.

The leaks, attributed to the hacker group "Anonymous for Justice, "were mirrored by the U.S.-based transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

Not all 2,152 are U.S. extradition requests or child-specific. However, reviews of the dataset highlight "numerous child sexual abuse cases" where Israel showed "reluctance" to comply.

Israel has over 1,300 people in jail for child sex offenses, but this is "dwarfed" by those evading extradition via ignored requests.

These cases illustrate patterns where fugitives use Israel's Law of Return (granting citizenship to Jews) to seek refuge, and extradition is stalled.

Israel has an extradition treaty with the U.S. since 1963, but its domestic law (Extradition Law 5714-1954) allows refusal if the accused is an Israeli citizen, the offense is statute-barred, or it's deemed politically motivated.

Instead, Israel can prosecute domestically. This has led critics to label Israel a "haven" for accused sex offenders, with reports of thousands fleeing there annually and over 100,000 child sex abuse victims reported in Israel yearly.

In summary, extradition could still occur if pursued federally, but political will on both sides remains uncertain.

