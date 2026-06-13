Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rebm516913's avatar
rebm516913
3h

Keep hoping someone from the sky will save us🤣

So many people died in the World War and nothing happened—do you think anything will happen now??

Reply
Share
Peter Lynch's avatar
Peter Lynch
4h

Not very good AI or photo clipping but very entertaining.😂😂😂🙂🙂🙂

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture