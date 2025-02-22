By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

February 22, 2025

A leaked USAID document outlines a plan to engineer a global famine before the year 2030 in order to depopulate the world and centralize control over the population.

According to a 1974 Kissinger Report, reducing human population numbers must be the top priority for globalists if they wish to realize their dream of a ‘New World Order’.

Granitegrok.com reports: As Human Life International recounts:

Although the United States government has issued hundreds of policy papers dealing with various aspects of American national security since 1974, NSSM-200 continues to be the foundational document on U.S. government population control.

It therefore continues to represent official United States policy on government population control and was (still) posted on the USAID website (until recently).

The subject of NSSM-200 is “Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.”

This document, published shortly after the first major international population conference in Bucharest, was the result of collaboration among the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture.“

This transition has morphed from an environmental to a globalist socialist movement, manifested in the grand redistribution schemes of the Green New Deal and recent proclamations by the WHO, WEF, and World Bank (and the, thankfully defunct, criminal Biden Administration) that a “whole-of-government” approach must be employed at all levels of human society – especially agriculture – to forestall certain doom.

That global empowerment IS a certain doom and will do nothing to respond to the ecological threats exploited as justification for absolute control.

Later permutations of this plan have matured into more stealthy obfuscations, but the same result is visible – elitists and powerful corporations staging a final coup to eliminate individual human choices, nation-states and their cultures, and anything akin to democratic rights or processes.

All totalitarian regimes employ this or a similar ruse, regardless of their ideological roots.

Social justice ideology is exploited to make claims on food supplies that contribute nothing to agricultural health.

Ultimately, social justice ideology is the Trojan Horse of globalist plans for absolute totalitarian domination.

The answer to agricultural pollution is distributism, not “a final globalist solution.”

The WEF and other international bodies touting these grand schemes are “partnered” with the same industrial food and chemical corporations that have destroyed soil and water in pursuit of profits and market share.

However, once the annoying farmers and food lovers start to rebel against their would-be masters, or people who want their own cars or backyard gardens stubbornly persist in what the WEF labels “outdated mindsets,” the globalists and their left-wing environmental lackeys dutifully label such resistance as dangerous “right-wing” forces, employing fear and denigration to discredit those fighting to preserve their livelihoods and food supplies.

This political demonization of farmers is in full force in Europe, where substantial political shifts have resulted from the effort to shutter farms and dispose of cows.

One outlet declaimed disenfranchised voters for flocking to “extremist parties,” not as a reaction against extremist neo-liberal policies that destroyed their lives, but themselves “politicizing debate”:

Tapping into a widespread sense of economic insecurity, both right-wing and centrist parties adopted this narrative and sparked a politicized debate that frames pro-green and pro-competitiveness policies as opposing forces.

The Associated Press ran the provocative headline,

Farming in Europe is about more than just food; it touches on identity.

In France, the far right taps into the love of “terroir,” that mythical combination of soil, location, culture and climate.

The far right has used farming as a way to attack mainstream parties.

In Italy, the far right has mocked the EU’s efforts to promote a low-carbon diet, playing on farmers’ fears that lab-grown proteins and insects could one day replace meat.

Such calls fall on fertile ground.

According to predictions by the European Council on Foreign Relations, the radical right Identity and Democracy group could become the third biggest overall in the next European Parliament, behind the Christian Democrats and the Socialists, but edging out the Liberals and Greens. The farm protests are providing vital leverage.

The two poles are becoming clearer: totalitarian domination headed by corporate profiteers who agitate left-wing groups and conjure fears of climate change versus a populist revolt when those impacted by the profound inequities and harms inflicted by this macabre dystopian effort resist.

The first are totalitarian thugs parading as rescuers, whatever their political ideology; the latter are common folks trying to survive and make ends meet, immediately maligned as “far-right extremists.”

All of these globalist efforts run afoul of rooted cultural American beliefs in personal liberties and democratic representation:

To the framers of the U.S. Constitution, property was as sacred as life and liberty.

The inalienable right to own – and control the use of – private property is perhaps the single most crucial principle responsible for the growth and prosperity of America.

It is a right that is being systematically eroded.

Private ownership of land is not compatible with socialism, communism, or with global governance as described by the United Nations.

Stalin, Hitler, Castro, and Mao – all took steps to forcefully nationalize the land as an essential first step toward controlling their citizens.

The UN, without the use of military force, is attempting to achieve the same result.

