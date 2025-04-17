By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 16, 2025

Before his death, legendary actor Val Kilmer, best known as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the Top Gun Franchise, was on the verge of publishing a list of Hollywood’s most prolific pedophiles before he died suddenly, two people who had known Kilmer for over 20 years told Real Raw News.

Kilmer died on April 1, presumably from pneumonia, according to his personal physician, Dr. Talibard Ricks, and Dr. Jeremy Miranda at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Irrespective of those conclusions, our sources believe Kilmer was murdered to prevent him from releasing the list and that his doctor and the medical examiner are complicit in a conspiracy to conceal the truth.

Let’s digress momentarily and explore facts about Kilmer’s health before passing.

In 2015, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer after discovering a nodule behind his tonsils that began to impede his speech.

Due to his Christian Science beliefs, he did not seek medical treatment until the lump enlarged to the point where swallowing became painful.

He eventually underwent two tracheotomies, as well as chemotherapy, that further damaged his vocal cords.

He chronicled his health struggles in I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir, published in 2020.

In April 2017, Kilmer said he had experienced a “healing of cancer,” which he ascribed to homeopathic remedies, prayer, and treatment at the UCLA medical campus.

In 2020, Kilmer told Fox News and the Hollywood Reporter he had been cancer-free for four years.

In January 2024, Kilmer came down with a case of mild pneumonia, which he self-cured through regimented doses of vitamin C, zinc, ivermectin, and a home-brewed tea made of cayenne pepper.

Former colleagues of Kilmer’s interviewed for this article said news of Kilmer dying from pneumonia shocked them to the core because they had seen and communicated with him less than a week earlier, and that he seemed in reasonably good health and had even laughed at jokes through the aid of his voice box.

Two sources, one a confidante to the Kilmer family, said they believe Kilmer was “silenced” to stop him from releasing an expose on Hollywood’s most egregious pedophiles that, if made public, would upend Tinsel Town and collapse the motion picture industry.

One source, who had worked alongside Kilmer in the 1995 blockbuster Heat, described Kilmer as a humble man, a man of conscience who, despite his achievements and wealth, lived an unassuming, unpretentious life, and that Kilmer was unwilling to shed his mortal coil without leaving behind a legacy-shaping event exclusive of his cinematic achievements.

He had an impetus to benefit humanity by revealing the identities of pedos preying on young Hollywood newcomers since 1983, when the then-22-year-old Julliard-trained actor began appearing on Broadway, a precursor to his distinguished Hollywood career.

After Kilmer fell ill in 2015, he told the source that an elderly production assistant made crude sexual advances in 1983 while he was rehearsing for the Slab Boys, a Broadway production starring Kilmer, Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, and Jackie Earle Haley.

The unnamed producer allegedly hoped to introduce Kilmer to homosexuality and had even flashed his penis.

Kilmer, 22 at the time, rebuffed the overture, which apparently ended the incident.

However, a year later Kilmer starred in his first motion picture, Top Secret!, and encountered identical and worse deviant behavior. He witnessed a Paramount Pictures executive railing an underage male in a dressing room.

“Val was in a tough spot, caught between wanting to advance his own career and internalizing the depravity around him. He was old enough to escape unwanted attention, but younger kids just getting started couldn’t, and he saw the shit they had to deal with,” the source said.

According to the source, Kilmer also witnessed or learned of child molestation taking place on the sets of Real Genius (1985) and Willow (1988), but what most rattled him was knowing he had befriended the industry’s most notorious pedophile.

“In 2015, Val told me the name,” the source said. “I can’t really say it was a surprise.”

As Hollywood is exceedingly litigious, and our shoestring publication can’t afford to litigate against billionaires, we are assigning the person in question a recognizable pseudonym and supplying a vague physical description.

That person is a world-famous actor named “Bob Bruise,” a diminutive man with a toothy smile who has headlined countless blockbusters and generated billions of dollars for himself and the industry.

Bruise’s homosexuality is no secret, though he had married two Hollywood starlets—one a tall, gorgeous blonde; the other a homely, pug-faced woman who likely sucked her way into the industry—to quash rumors that he loved gobbling rod.

In 1986, Kilmer and Bruise starred in a US Navy-sponsored film that grossed $350 million (a lot for 1986) and boosted military recruitment.

“Bruise, sort of new to the industry too, told Val he had unlimited access to an unlimited number of boys, and that everyone was doing it. He showed Val Polaroids, which made him sick. Val told him he just wanted to make movies audiences would enjoy and didn’t want to hear or know about anything else, but that didn’t deter Bruise, who went on to become the highest paid, most influential actor,” the source said.

While Kilmer was working on the set of Tombstone in 1993, he received in the mail an envelope from Bruise that contained photographs of the latter engaging in criminal behavior with several children who couldn’t have been more than 12 years old.

They showed oral sex and acts of sodomy. Bruise apparently thought he was untouchable, above the law.

Kilmer burned the images and telephoned Bruise, saying their friendship was over and to cease contacting him.

A few years later, as Kilmer worked on The Ghost and the Darkness, Bruise reportedly phoned his trailer, making sucking sounds with his mouth and telling Kilmer he didn’t know what he was missing.

A year afterward, as Kilmer finished filming The Saint, Bruise harassed him again, this time sending Kilmer photographs of his genitals.

“Val thought it’d never stop. Like Bruise, his career was soaring at the time, and he thought things would end badly if he went against Bruise’s money and the Church of Scientology. So, he brushed it off.”

After that, Val thought he was free of Bruise, who hadn’t made contact for years.

But, as the saying goes, bad pennies always turn up.

During principal filming of The Snowman, a box office bomb in which Kilmer starred opposite Michael Fasbender, Bruise unexpectedly and uninvitingly showed up on set.

An enervated Kilmer had already beaten cancer and demanded that Bruise vacate the set. But the ever-persistent Bruise flashed a toothy grin and begged Kilmer to co-star in a sequel to the 1986 fighter plane box office smash.

Speaking in character, Bruise said, “I need you, Ice, Maverick needs you.”

Unbeknownst to Bruise, Kilmer had already begun penning his pedo list—names of aggressors, victims, dates and times, and descriptions of unspeakable wickedness.

Kilmer initially refused the offer, citing faltering health rather than acknowledging Bruise’s transgressions as the reason, but the charismatic Bruise purportedly dropped to his knees, claiming he had seen the error of his ways and was a reformed man, and begged Kilmer to reprise his role.

“Bruise was at the top of the list, I was told. But Val liked to see the best in people. Maybe Bruise beguiled him. Val caved, and, as we know, had a cameo in the film. It was during shooting Val realized he’d been duped. After they filmed a scene together, Bruise told Val if he didn’t have too long to live, he should sample boy flesh,” our source said.

Kilmer, he added, then spent every coherent moment assiduously authoring his list, writing only on paper because he feared computer files were too easily hackable.

Our source was either unwilling or unable to share other names on the list but said it encompassed hundreds of famous personalities in positions of power.

‘Val said it was the motherload,” the source said.

A second source told RRN that Val made three copies of the list, one kept in a safety deposit box at a bank and the other two buried somewhere in the Hollywood Hills beneath the Griffith Observatory.

“Val Kilmer was afraid of Bruise. He was afraid Bruise knew about the list and would do anything to stop it from getting to the public. As I understand things, one person had the key to that box, and two others, and I’m not one of them, know where the list is buried,” the second source said.

“I don’t think pneumonia killed him; someone that knew what he was doing did. Val Kilmer would’ve given the list, he wanted to before he died, but he died suddenly. Let’s hope his work wasn’t a waste of time and that whoever has access to his list gets it and puts it online for everyone to see.”