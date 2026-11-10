Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
13m

How about this for a headline:

“More Than Half of Prescribed Drugs Do More Harm Than Good” ?

Why’d you flip it?

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
32m

Prove the Half Doing Good … Seriously.

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