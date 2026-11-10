By Dr. Vernon Coleman

November 10, 2026

The statistics relating to medical treatment are pretty well known by now. Back in the 1970s it was known that around half of all patients given drugs suffer serious or potentially serious side effects.

It was known that one in six patients in hospital were there because they’d been made ill by a doctor.

(When I first revealed this alarming statistic in 1975, while on a promotional tour for my book `The Medicine Men’, a representative of the British Medical Association pointed out, with surprising pride, that this figure meant that five out of six patients in hospital were NOT there because their doctor had made them ill. He seemed pleased by this.)



And today, of course, not even the staunchest supporters of the drug industry and the medical establishment (excuse the tautology, please, for these are interchangeable in their purposes and their greed) would dispute the fact that doctors are now the greatest and most significant cause of death – killing more people than cancer, heart disease and strokes.

(I first explored this startling truth in my book `Why and how doctors kill more people than cancer’ but revealed the evidence back in the 1990s.)



Medical history is now awash with examples of professional perfidy.



In the 1980s, serious suggestions were made that the drinking water should be laced with contraceptive hormones (to reduce the population) and benzodiazepine tranquillisers (to numb people and stop them thinking for themselves).



In the 1990s, a ludicrous attempt was made (which I am proud to say I prevented single-handedly) to prescribe regular doses of tamoxifen for all women.

(Tamoxifen is a drug which is immensely useful in the treatment of breast cancer but which should never have been considered appropriate for mass medication of the female population.)



Today, women are encouraged to take deadly HRT for menopausal problems (ignoring the various health risks).



Weight loss jabs are promoted with wild enthusiasm – though I suspect that anyone who’d studied the side effects would rather diet by going on a bread and water diet.



(Read my book `The End of Medicine’ for evidence doctors and the mainstream corporate media are only just beginning to notice.

Here is what I wrote in that book in 2025: “The drug decreases the amount of dopamine your brain releases after you do something enjoyable – drinking, smoking, eating food you particularly like or having sex – and therefore eliminates the motivation to do those things.

The drug will remove the sense of pleasure that is experienced when you do something you enjoy. The drug may therefore change the personality of the person taking it and it may reduce the person’s libido.

This effect will ensure that the drug fits nicely into the depopulation programme which is so loved by the conspirators.’)



I first exposed the dangers of the benzodiazepines in the early 1970s but millions still take addictive and largely inappropriate benzodiazepines for anxiety and depression.

Anti-depressants are prescribed by the tonne, but it is not difficult to argue that they do more harm than good.



And then there are the statins.



In Britain it is recommended that statins be given to just about everyone in the country – even healthy 20-year-olds. These drugs would, it was promised, cut heart disease.

(The quickest, most effective and cheapest way to cut heart disease would, of course, be to encourage a healthier lifestyle and to stop vaccinating everyone – particularly with the toxic COVID-19 vaccine. But no one is allowed to suggest such a thing.)



I first wrote about statins in the first edition of my book ‘How to stop your doctor killing you’ which was published in 1996.

Statins were then being heavily pushed as a way of controlling cholesterol levels. I was not impressed. This is what I wrote then:

That was what I wrote in the first edition of `How to stop your doctor killing you.’



But the medical establishment and the drug industry (tautology again) don’t like to abandon a good seam of potential profit.



By the 2020s, doctors were again pushing for everyone to take statins.

And in 2026, the media promoted statins heavily with the news that new research published in The Lancet (a magazine coincidentally packed with expensive drug company advertisements for immensely profitable drug company products) had shown that statins are safe.

(The publishers, editors and their various lawyers will doubtless claim that advertising does not influence editorial in any way but I in turn will argue that if medical magazines want to be taken seriously, they should avoid all links, especially financial ones, with drug companies.

Medical magazines should rely upon income from subscribers and libraries. If they cannot survive without drug company advertising, then they do not deserve to live.)



As a result, I have no doubt that millions more patients will be put on these drugs.

To say that I’m not convinced they’re useful, necessary or safe is another of my growing collection of laughable understatements.

Indeed, I fear they’re just another weapon being used by the killing machine which medicine has become.



Doctors don’t want to prescribe life-saving antibiotics (and so in the UK deaths from sepsis have gone up from around 2,000 a year to over 40,000 a year in no time at all) or asthma drugs (the incidence of deaths from asthma will rise), but they will inject their patients with useless and dangerous vaccines (such as the toxic COVID-19 vaccine) and prescribe statins by the bucket-load.

It’s no exaggeration to say that half of the prescriptions which are written probably do more harm than good. (That’s almost certainly another underestimate.)



I’m not keen because the known side effects include liver damage, muscle damage and a rise in blood sugar (possibly leading to diabetes mellitus).

Oh, and possibly dementia. Just about every drug recommended for long-term use seems capable of causing or exacerbating dementia.



I have long believed that drugs should only be prescribed when the upside outweighs the downside. If you have severe asthma, a steroid may save your life.

If you have an anaphylactic shock, then an injection of adrenaline will keep you alive. If you have heart failure, then digoxin (first discovered in the 18th century) is still one of the most powerful medicines.

If you have a blood clot, then an anticoagulant may save your life. If you have a serious infection, then an antibiotic will keep you away from the boatman on the river Styx.



And I’m afraid that statins don’t satisfy my simple rule.



Sadly, most of the prescriptions doctors write are for drugs, such as statins, which will, in my view (as someone who has studied drug side effects and iatrogenic illness for over half a century and who used to be widely quoted in the medical literature but who is now, without a shred of evidence, dismissed as “discredited”) probably do you more harm than good.

Most doctors don’t know a damned thing about the drugs they prescribe. That’s probably why doctors now kill more people than cancer, heart disease or strokes. And it may be why the death rate goes down every time doctors go on strike.

READ MORE:

Doctors do more harm than good

Scientists Find Troubling Link Between Multiple Prescription Drugs and Early Death

Big Pharma’s Body Count: Prescription Drugs Now the Leading Cause of Death, Surpassing Heart Disease and Cancer

Over 65% of the American adult population is currently taking a prescription medication. Is this a potential cause of the mass psychosis?

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Vernon Coleman (a long-time critic of conventional medicine argues that many prescriptions—including for statins—fail a simple net-benefit test.⁠

Coleman cites older statistics on side effects, iatrogenic harm, and critiques of specific drug classes.

It is rhetorical advocacy, not a quantitative meta-analysis of all prescribed drugs.

What the Evidence Actually Shows

Related findings from more systematic sources are more limited and nuanced:

A 2021 UK government-commissioned review (NHS England / chief pharmaceutical officer) found that about 10% of drugs dispensed in primary care are inappropriate —either unnecessary or where potential harms outweigh benefits. It estimated ~110 million excess prescription items per year and linked adverse drug effects to ~6.5% of hospital admissions (higher in older adults).⁠

Analyses of Cochrane Reviews (Howick et al.) found that only ~5–6% of healthcare interventions (broader than just drugs) had high-quality evidence supporting benefits on primary outcomes, with harms quantified in only about one-third of reviews. Less than half were supported by high- or moderate-quality evidence. These are interventions tested in systematic reviews, not a random sample of everyday prescriptions.⁠

Number Needed to Treat (NNT) data illustrate modest average benefits for many common preventive drugs. For example, primary-prevention statins often have NNTs in the range of dozens to over 100 to prevent one heart attack or death over several years (higher benefit in secondary prevention). Antibiotics for uncomplicated sinusitis, certain antihypertensives, and some other chronic meds show similar patterns: most people treated see no individual benefit, while some experience harms (side effects, drug interactions). Sites like TheNNT.com compile these from randomized trials.

Independent assessments of new drugs (e.g., Prescrire and similar bodies) have repeatedly found that a large majority of newly approved medicines offer little or no meaningful clinical advantage over existing options relative to their risks. Many rely on surrogate endpoints rather than hard patient outcomes (mortality, function, quality of life).⁠

Polypharmacy (five or more medications) is common, especially in older adults, and raises risks of interactions, falls, hospitalizations, and adverse events.

Deprescribing efforts are increasingly studied and recommended when benefits no longer clearly outweigh harms.

Benefits and harms are highly context dependent.

Antibiotics for serious bacterial infections, insulin for type 1 diabetes, anticoagulants for acute clots, certain cancer therapies, and emergency drugs (e.g., adrenaline for anaphylaxis) have clear net benefits in appropriate patients.

Population averages and NNT figures do not determine whether a specific drug helps a given individual.

Effect sizes for many chronic-disease drugs are often modest; lifestyle factors frequently matter more for long-term outcomes; publication bias, surrogate endpoints, and under-reporting of harms can inflate perceived benefits; and commercial incentives influence prescribing.

At the same time, dismissing large categories of drugs wholesale ignores cases of substantial individual benefit.

In short, overprescribing and marginal net benefit for some widely used drugs are real, evidence-supported problems.

Decisions should be individualized, ideally involving shared decision-making that weighs absolute benefits, absolute harms, patient values, and non-drug alternatives.

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