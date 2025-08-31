By Warner Todd Huston

August 31, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly asked the Navy facility to gear up for “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

As ICE Eyes Naval Base Outside Chicago as Operations Center, Border czar Tom Homan says to expect a ramp-up of enforcement in sanctuary cities

Homan told reporters that the administration plans to dedicate a “large contingent” of forces to Chicago, but he did not have any further information about the coming efforts.

“Operations are ramping up across the country, but you could see a ramp up of operations in Chicago, absolutely,” Homan said.

“You’re going to see a ramp up of operations in New York; you’re going to see a ramp up of operations continue in L.A., Portland, Seattle, all these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE,” he added.

Chicago’s self-professed “progressive” and ‘Insurrectionist’ Mayor Brandon Johnson has been vociferously opposing any ramping up of ICE activity in the Windy City and even urged Chicagoans to “rise up” in violence against federal law enforcement officers and to rebel against President Trump.

Radical Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker has also warned the president against ramping up any enforcement focus on Chicago.

Like Johnson, Prizker threatened the federal government if President Trump sends National Guard to Crime-Ridden Chicago, saying, “The state of Illinois is ready to stand against this military deployment with every peaceful tool we have.”

Other Democrats have jumped on the bandwagon, including woke former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who decried the possible use of the Naval Station for immigration enforcement.

“When I reported for duty at Naval Station Great Lakes, I never imagined that some day a US President would seek to use it as a base for surveillance and enforcement activity on American soil. Our military was not set up to cater to the whims of a would-be American dictator,” Buttigieg wrote in a post on X.

Illegal immigration activist Aaron Reichlin-Melnick took to his X account to hyperbolically accuse President Trump of engaging in a “war on American cities.”

And one aging, liberal, nose ring-wearing woman even urged Chicago’s gangbangers to shoot down any National Guard members who might be deployed to make Chicago safe again.

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration is gearing up for a significant immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, a sanctuary city, with plans to use Naval Station Great Lakes (located just outside the city in North Chicago) as a staging area for federal agents.

This move involves deploying hundreds of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers and potentially Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel to target undocumented immigrants, particularly those with criminal records or ties to gangs.

The operation could begin as early as next week, focusing on "ramped-up" deportations in response to Chicago's status as a hub for migrant arrivals and its policies limiting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Border Czar Tom Homan has confirmed discussions with the naval base to house and support agents, emphasizing that the sweeps will prioritize public safety threats like violent offenders.

This aligns with President Trump's broader "Operation Aurora" deportation campaign, which he previewed during his 2024 election run, targeting sanctuary jurisdictions.

Similar actions are reportedly being planned for other cities like Boston.

Democratic leaders in Illinois and Chicago have pushed back strongly.

Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order to resist federal deployments, vowing that Chicago police won't assist ICE raids and framing the operation as an overreach that could sow fear in communities.

Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker and other state officials have demanded that President Trump keep federal forces, including any National Guard involvement, out of the city, calling it a "spectacle" and potentially illegal militarization of policing.

Supporters view it as a necessary crackdown on crime and illegal immigration in a city plagued by violence, with X users celebrating it as a fulfillment of President Trump's promises to secure borders and restore order.

Chicago has seen an influx of over 40,000 migrants since 2022, straining resources, and proponents argue that federal intervention is overdue.

