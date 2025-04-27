By Sayan Bose

April 27, 2025

THOUSANDS of families could be wrenched apart if Ukraine is carved up like post-World War Two Germany, a former Nato commander has warned.

Ukrainians who try to cross the border and escape Russian-occupied territory could face execution, Hamish de Bretton Gordon told The Sun.

US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg (R) suggested a carve-up plan for Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces stand near an Archer self-propelled howitzer as it is fired towards Russian troops. Credit: Reuters

A demonstrator pounds away the Berlin Wall as East Berlin border guards look on from above the Brandeburg Gate in this November 11, 1989. Credit: Reuters

Donald Trump's envoy General Keith Kellogg suggested that Ukraine could be carved up "like Berlin after World War II" as part of a peace plan.

The plan - which is still far away from reality - could see a reinforced border running the length of Ukraine and dividing it into two halves.

Between the two sides would be Ukrainian forces and Russian forces operating behind a roughly 18-mile wide demilitarised zone (DMZ).

Outlining what life would be like for Ukraine, Colonel de Bretton-Gordon said people in the Russian-occupied region would most likely not be allowed to cross the borders and enter Ukrainian territory.

And if they try to, Russian forces would most likely shoot them dead in chilling echoes of post-World War Two Germany.

Colonel de Bretton-Gordon said: "The burning scenario would be where people could cross over those lines through checkpoints.

"No doubt there will be an awful lot of Ukrainians who don't want to serve under Russian rule.

"There would be many families caught up on the wrong sides.

"Even now there are many families in the Oblasts under Russian control who want to escape Putin's rule."

Hundreds were slaughtered in cold blood by Russian officers guarding the Berlin Wall in East Germany.

Many families were wrenched apart and were not allowed to reunite.

And history could repeat itself if Ukraine is divided as part of any plan to bring peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The military expert added: "If there is a ceasefire, and the frontline is a thousand miles long, there will be a lot of opportunity to cross.

"The Berlin wall had Russian guards as well.

"East Germany was completely under the rule and direction of Russia.

"So one would expect a similar sort of activity - the horrific stories of people being shot trying to cross the border.

"Maybe there will be negotiations between the Russians and the Ukrainians to allow people to cross. But you can't imagine Russia wants to.

"Quite a lot of people would want to go into Ukraine rather than stay in occupied Russian territory, and Russia would look to stop that."

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian attack on a residential building in Kyiv. Credit: Getty

An explosion of a ballistic missile lights up the sky over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike. Credit: Reuters

The former tank commander said there would be heavy armed forces deployed on the Ukrainian side to deter Russian aggression.

General Keith Kellogg proposed that the UK and France could lead zones of control in west Ukraine, acting as a "reassurance force" against Putin.

Kellogg, 80, said the Anglo-French-led force west of the Dnipro would "not be provocative at all" to Vladimir Putin's regime.

The general - who has been a leading figure in the US efforts to end Russia's war - added that Ukraine was big enough to accommodate several armies to enforce a ceasefire.

Kellogg explained: "You could almost make it look like what happened with Berlin after World War Two, when you had a Russian zone, a French zone, and a British zone, a US zone."

He said UK-France forces would be "west of the [Dnipro river], which is a major obstacle".

In the event of division of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin could also ramp up his sick campaign of snatching Ukrainian children from across the borders - as he has been doing since the start of the war.

Since Putin illegally invaded Ukraine three years ago, tens of thousands of children have been kidnapped and taken into Russia.

Kremlin stooges then disturbingly try to rid the youngsters of their Ukrainian heritage and brainwash them into becoming Russian citizens.

Sinister camps have been set up in Russia where children are sent before having their official documents altered and being placed in Russian families.

Often the children are told that their loved ones have abandoned them and that they are now part of the Russian Federation.

Mariana Betsa, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, told The Sun how some children have been abused and suffered sexual violence.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs told The Sun how Russia has been using as "weapons" in the war.

Pictures show children inside Russian "re-education" camps in a bid to rid them of their Ukrainian heritage. Credit: Bring Kids Back Ukraine

Chilling pictures showed a torture chamber in Kherson where children were allegedly abused. Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

Hundreds of kids have been taken to a boarding school in Perevalsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine. Credit: Perevalsk special school

At the end of World War Two in September 1945, Germany surrendered to the Allied forces, which included Britain, America, France and the Soviet Union.

The Allies decided to divide control of Germany between themselves.

Each took responsibility for a different part of the country.

Britain, America and France took over the areas in the west of Germany and the Soviet Union controlled the east.

Berlin was in the Soviet zone, but as it was the capital of Germany, it was decided that it would also be divided into four areas - one controlled by each of the four countries.

The American, British and French areas became West Berlin and the Soviet area became East Berlin.

It was constructed as a way of preventing East Germans from entering the Western side.

This 27 mile barrier consisted of two concrete walls. Between these two walls there was a ‘death strip’ approximately 160 yards wide.

A total 136 people died trying to cross the Berlin Wall during its existence. The west side of this wall was covered in graffiti but the east side was not.

The government finally destroyed the wall in 1990, although many parts of it have been left for people to see today.

The operation to liberate the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been completed, and President Putin has received the relevant report from Gerasimov, Peskov said.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gerasimov, reported to Putin on the completion of the operation to liberate the Kursk region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

Gerasimov reported to Putin that on Saturday, the last settlement in the Kursk region — the village of Gornal — was liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kiev's plans to create a foothold in the Kursk region have failed, Gerasimov said.

Putin congratulated the entire personnel, all fighters, and commanders on the full liberation of the Kursk region.

The adventure of the Kiev regime has completely failed, he stated.

The complete defeat of the enemy in the Kursk border area creates conditions for further successful actions of the Russian Armed Forces on other crucial frontlines, Putin emphasized.

🔸Ukrainian forces lost over 76,000 soldiers killed or wounded in the Kursk region

🔸In the liberated areas of the Kursk region, operations are underway to identify Ukrainian soldiers attempting to hide.

🔸19 settlements in the Kursk region have been fully checked and cleared of mines.

🔸The creation of a security zone in the Sumy region continues, with 4 settlements liberated and more than 90 square kilometers under control.

