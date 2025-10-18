LIFE OF SPY Secrets of the CIA: from a fake town where spooks learn to survive torture to a secret museum & mind control experiments
Inside the simulated CIA ‘town’ called the 'Farm', where young spies are trained for real-life cloak-and-dagger missions, learn how to flip cars, gun down terrorists, and survive torture.
Hidden away on a 10,000-acre site in Virginia, US, the covert facility called the ‘Farm’ plays host to a huge, adrenaline-fueled game of “make-believe” that’s dubbed the most “demanding espionage training on Earth”. The Farm’s fascinating secrets are revealed by Amaryllis Fox – now a former CIA spy and a 39-year-old mum of two who is married to Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson, Bobby Kennedy III – in her new memoir, Life Undercover. The CIA doesn’t acknowledge The Farm’s existence.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.