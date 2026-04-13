By Claudia Lee | Bethan Moss

April 14, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has vowed to blockade the Strait of Hormuz with US navy warships and continue his blitz on Iran after failed peace talks.

The fired up US president warned his military is fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” ready to “finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his blitz of Iran. REUTERS

President Donald Trump blasted the regime in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

President Trump has announced his own naval blockade of the vital trade route, which sees one fifth of the world’s oil pass through.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”, he posted.

The US president then threatened that he could “take out Iran in one day”.

Echoing his previous threats to “decimate” Iranian civilization, he said:

“In one hour, I could have their entire energy, everything, every one of their plants, their electric generating plants, which is a big deal.”

Yet President Trump also predicted the rogue nation would come crawling back to the negotiating table, saying the regime has “no cards”.

He told Fox News: “I predict they come back and they give us everything we want.

“I want everything.”

The US president floated the idea of blocking the strait on Saturday night in a separate Truth Social post which suggested the US could restrict Iran’s exports and imports to “choke an already teetering Iranian economy”.

President Trump has accused Iran of “WORLD EXTORTION”, after Tehran slapped a $2million (£1.5million) toll on each oil tanker it allowed through the Strait.

MULLAHS’ MINEFIELD

Iran releases map for tankers to weave through deadly MINES in Strait of Hormuz – only after they pay $2m ‘Tehran toll’

He fumed: “Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear.”

The US Navy will block “every vessel in international waters” that has paid a toll to Iran, President Trump said.

Adding: “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.”

Ahead of talks, US officials revealed the withering regime has been forced to stall reopening the key waterway because it can’t find the mines it planted to ward off foreign ships.

President Trump said: “We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!

“Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country.”

Vice President JD Vance met with Tehran’s negotiators in Pakistan to thrash out a fresh peace deal on Saturday.

Vance left empty-handed as he returned to Washington in the early hours of Sunday morning after blasting Iran for refusing to accept Trump’s “simple proposal” for peace.

After 21 hours of negotiations the US and Iran still couldn’t resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said the US came with “excessive demands” and “unlawful requests” – despite President Trump repeatedly telling the regime it can’t have any nuclear capabilities.

The USS Michael Murphy and Frank E. Petersen began preparing to clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. US Centcom

Vance told reporters as he boarded Air Force Two to leave Islamabad:

“Do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon… for the long term?

“We haven’t seen that yet.”

American negotiators insisted they were flexible and accommodating across the peace attempts.

A Pakistani source said there were “mood swings” from both sides with the temperature shifting “up and down” throughout the meeting.

There remains slim hope of the fragile ceasefire currently in place extending after President Trump’s fiery comments on Truth Social.

As peace balances on the brink, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged both sides to “find a way through”.

Sir Keir also called for the ceasefire to continue and warned against any further escalation.

Vance concluded: “We leave here with a very simple proposal; a method of understanding that is our final and best offer.

“We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.”

Vice President JD Vance blamed Iranian negotiators for not accepting US terms. AP

An Israeli attack on Lebanon after Iran accused the US of not adhering to a ceasefire by allowing their allies to attack Hezbollah. AFP via Getty Images

READ MORE:

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump stated that the U.S. Navy would immediately begin blockading any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz (specifically targeting Iranian ports) after weekend peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, between U.S. and Iranian officials collapsed without a deal.

“Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the blockade is now active, enforcing it against vessels tied to Iranian ports while stating it would not impede neutral transit through the strait to non-Iranian destinations.

President Trump has further warned that any Iranian vessels (including “fast attack ships”) approaching the blockade would be “immediately ELIMINATED.”

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