By Ashe Short

October 19, 2026

The Trump administration continues to clean up waste, fraud, and abuse within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with more organizations and individuals getting debarred for criminal activity.

The latest schemes involve U.S.-funded nonprofits in Pakistan and Mali, both of which were debarred, excluding them from federal contracts, grants and other government business for a set period.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are aggressively hunting those who steal from American taxpayers and, as USAID IG investigators continue to do, will travel to the ends of the earth to hold fraudsters accountable,” a senior administration official familiar with the USAID’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) told Just the News. The OIG is a statutorily independent law enforcement agency.

“Rife with bribery and kickbacks,” OIG says

In Pakistan, a U.K. citizen, Stephen Paul Edmund Sutton, and a Pakistani citizen, Atif Hussain Gillani, were found to have participated in a kickback scheme involving a U.S.-funded power grid project in Pakistan.

The fraud resulted in nearly $100,000 taken from the project, with Sutton receiving at least $21,000 in kickbacks, a USAID OIG report found.

USAID OIG Investigation Leads to Extradition, Sentencing, and Debarment of Foreign Assistance Contractors in Pakistan

Between May and November 2015, Gillani and Sutton created two companies and received purchase orders for forklift and crane services from a USAID awardee, the profits of which they kept for themselves.

Gillani arranged for locals to complete the services for substantially less than what was in the purchase orders, while Sutton made sure the invoices were paid.

Fraudsters are also subject to criminal prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sutton was extradited from the UK on May 19, 2025, and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit theft concerning a program receiving federal funds, which is a felony.

Former Contractor of USAID-Funded Program Extradited to the United States, Convicted and Sentenced for Conspiracy to Obtain Grant Money Through Fraud

He was sentenced to time served and one day of supervised release and was debarred for three years from participating in government programs.

On September 25, 2025, Gillani pleaded guilty and was also sentenced to time served and debarred for three years.

USAID Inspector General Investigation Leads to Conviction and Sentencing of Foreign National Involved in Kickback Scheme to Defraud U.S.-funded Power Grid Project in Pakistan

“The U.S.-funded power grid in Pakistan, rife with bribery and kickbacks uncovered by USAID IG, reflects the fraud, waste, and abuse in overseas spending that the American people will no longer tolerate,” the administration official told Just the News.

In the Mali case, the OIG found that the Association Subaahi Gumo (ASG), itself part of a USAID-funded conflict prevention program, committed financial misconduct.

USAID OIG Investigation Leads to Debarment of Malian Organization and Two of its Officers for Falsifying Records and Payroll Fraud

The organization likely falsified employee contracts, forged employee signatures, and committed payroll fraud, the OIG reported. USAID/Mali terminated the award to ASG and debarred ASG, its general secretary, and its finance and administrative manager for three years.

“Funding NGOs in Mali that used American taxpayer funds for their own enjoyment rather than pay their employees is yet another example of the reckless spending that this administration has ended,” the senior administration official told Just the News.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

USAID was largely dismantled in 2025: an executive order froze foreign assistance for review, roughly 83% of programs were terminated, most of the workforce was reduced, and remaining functions were absorbed into the State Department.

That process targeted spending the administration described as wasteful, disconnected from U.S. interests, or involving DEI/LGBTQ/climate priorities (with examples cited publicly by the White House and others).

Separate from those policy-driven cuts, the independent USAID OIG has continued investigating specific criminal fraud, kickbacks, payroll schemes, fund diversion, and other misconduct.

Other 2026 OIG actions referenced in reporting and the agency’s own site cover debarments for defrauding a global health nonprofit (via fake invoices and money laundering), misuse of government equipment (including explicit material and apparent solicitation of commercial sex by a contracting officer), sexual exploitation of beneficiaries in Colombia, diversion schemes, embezzlement, and referrals involving UNRWA staff linked to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

One administration official estimated around 50 individuals and nonprofits debarred since the start of the second term.

Foreign-aid fraud and waste predate the current administration—longstanding issues documented by prior inspectors general, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, and others.

The OIG’s continued public investigative summaries show enforcement activity on specific misconduct cases is still occurring.

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