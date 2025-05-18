By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 18, 2025

Some Democrat lawmakers are mulling the idea of reimprisoning January 6ers if Republicans lose the 2028 presidential election, Real Raw News has learned.

President Trump, as expected, pardoned or granted clemency to approximately 1,500 J6ers the criminal Biden regime had unlawfully prosecuted, 750 of whom had served or were serving jail time when President Trump magnanimously freed them.

Naturally, the pardons enraged Democrats who said President Trump was subverting the justice system for political points and to appease his base.

Now, Democrats are saying President Trump’s utter disregard for the rule of law has opened doors they can exploit to their advantage if their next candidate, whoever that may be, emerges victorious in 2028.

They have even discussed annulling the “double jeopardy” clause enshrined in the 5th Amendment, which protects individuals from being prosecuted twice for the same offense.

White Hats at ARCYBER routinely monitor Deep State chatter for indicators of nefarious activity.

Their methods include digital surveillance, eavesdropping, and even putting boots on the ground when necessary.

On May 3, ARCYBER listened in on a telephone conversation between House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose name Democrats have floated as a possible 2028 candidate.

On the call, Jeffries posited that since President Trump “flouted” the Constitution, so too could Democrats upon resuming power.

President Trump blanket pardoning of “violent insurrectionists” and rewriting immigration laws capriciously proved he had no respect for the Founding Fathers of the United States, Jeffries said, ignoring the truth that a president has unilateral authority to pardon whoever he wishes and to enforce already-on-the-books immigration law that Democrats have deliberately eschewed to import voters.

“Once we’re back and get rid of Pam Blondie and Trump’s cronies, the sky is ours,” Jeffries said.

“He’s arresting our people; we’ll arrest his and put his pardonees back in jail—it’s where they belong. They’ll end up back in jail anyway; they’re repeat offenders. One guy’s a child molester.”

Our source said Buttigieg applauded the idea but mentioned an obstacle: a mostly conservative Supreme Court.

Jeffries argued that Trump-appointed justices were becoming more liberal daily and would probably recuse themselves from opining on the validity of reincarcerating J6ers after President Trump’s term ends.

“We don’t have to nullify double jeopardy. The new president can say Trump’s pardons were unjustifiable, and with the FBI back under our control, we can just round them up. They’re easy to find, all over social media and hanging around D.C. stirring up shit, a bunch of convicts acting like celebrities,” Jeffries said.

Buttigieg correctly pointed out that Democrats were powerless to effect change without not only winning in 2028 but also recapturing the Senate and House in the 2026 midterms.

Jeffries said both goals were attainable because President Trump’s aggressive defunding edicts, mass firings of federal workers, deportation of innocent illegal aliens, and attacks on the judiciary had angered moderate Republicans and independent voters.

However, he cited no evidence to support those claims.

Our source said it was a Democrat’s delusion of grandeur.

Jeffries predicted that 99% of Democrats, 75% of independent voters, and 100% of the LGBQT+ community would support a White House-backed initiative to put J6ers back into the federal penal system.

“It’s a pipe dream, but this kind of stuff is what they’re talking about. That and reparations and, well, you get the idea. Flights of fancy. It’s almost amusing to listen to,” our source said.