By Coco Somers

November 18, 2026

A meta-analysis published in June 2025 in the journal Heart International found that magnesium reduces the risk of new-onset atrial fibrillation after heart surgery, according to an account of the research published by NaturalHealth365.

Across the pooled randomized controlled trials, patients given magnesium had about a 45% lower risk of developing the rhythm disorder, although the certainty of that estimate was rated low.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, and conventional care tends to focus on slowing heart rate with drugs and preventing clots with blood thinners, according to the same account.

The findings apply to surgical patients who were typically given magnesium intravenously, and the account states the results do not translate directly to everyday life.

Magnesium has drawn increasing attention from researchers examining nutritional factors that may influence cardiovascular function.

It is the fourth most abundant mineral in the human body and has been identified as essential for heart, kidney and muscle health, according to reporting published by NaturalNews.com.

Magnesium’s Role in Heart Rhythm

Magnesium takes part in more than 300 enzyme reactions in the body, and the heart ranks among its biggest users, according to the NaturalHealth365 account.

When magnesium runs low, heart cells become more excitable, firing when they should not, and the upper chambers of the heart can slip out of their normal rhythm, the account states.

Low magnesium also helps drag potassium down with it, since the body needs magnesium to hold on to potassium.

The mineral has been described in peer-reviewed literature as a cofactor and regulator for the transport of other electrolytes that control the heart’s rhythm, including potassium, sodium and calcium.

A separate review published by the National Library of Medicine describes magnesium as a micronutrient implicated in maintaining and establishing a normal heart rhythm.

Textbooks on natural medicine likewise advise that food sources of magnesium are important for patients with arrhythmias [5].

Meta-Analysis Details

The June 2025 meta-analysis pooled randomized controlled trials on magnesium and new-onset atrial fibrillation after heart surgery, according to NaturalHealth365.

Surgery is one of the most common triggers for an irregular rhythm, which the account describes as one of the clearest windows into the relationship between magnesium and atrial fibrillation.

Across all trials, patients given magnesium had about a 45% lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation, though certainty in that estimate was rated low.

In the higher-quality trials, magnesium lowered the risk by about 30%, a result the authors rated high certainty.

The authors concluded that magnesium reduces new-onset atrial fibrillation after surgery, according to the account.

The finding is not the first to point in this direction.

A meta-analysis published in 2005 involving 2,490 patients from 20 randomized controlled trials suggested that magnesium supplementation was effective in preventing atrial fibrillation in cardiac surgery compared with placebo, reporting rates of 18% versus 28% and an odds ratio of 0.54 with a 95% confidence interval of 0.38 to 0.75, according to a medical reference text.

The book notes that the results were subsequently challenged by a large randomized controlled trial involving 927 patients.

Testing and Prevalence of Magnesium Deficiency

Standard blood tests for magnesium can be misleading, according to the NaturalHealth365 account, because less than 1% of the body’s magnesium circulates in the blood.

As a result, a blood test can appear normal while cells, including heart cells, run short.

Independent reporting published by NaturalNews.com states that magnesium deficiency is widespread, affecting an estimated 50% to 80% of Americans due to poor diet, stress, alcohol use and soil depletion, with only about 40% of daily needs met through diet alone.

A separate NaturalNews.com article describes magnesium as the “master mineral” because it is involved in over 300 metabolic functions, and notes that crops grown on depleted topsoil tend to carry less of it.

Conclusion: Magnesium and AFib

Food sources described as richest in magnesium include pumpkin seeds, almonds and cashews, spinach and Swiss chard, black beans, avocado and dark chocolate with 70% cacao or higher.

A natural-medicine reference text recommends pumpkin seeds, spinach, quinoa, black beans and navy beans as food sources of magnesium.

The account cautions that people with kidney disease should not take magnesium supplements without medical supervision, since the kidneys clear excess magnesium, and that magnesium interacts with some antibiotics and other medications.

BOTTOMLINE

Higher serum magnesium levels are linked to lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) in large observational studies, though this is mainly an association with low levels rather than proven prevention from supplements in people with normal levels.⁠

In the Framingham Heart Study (about 3,530 adults free of AF and cardiovascular disease at baseline), those in the lowest quartile of serum magnesium (≤1.77 mg/dL) had roughly a 50% higher risk of developing AF over up to 20 years compared with those in higher quartiles (adjusted hazard ratio 1.52; 95% CI 1.00–2.31).

Incidence rates were about 9.4 vs. 6.3 per 1,000 person-years.⁠

The larger Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study followed nearly 14,300 men and women (free of AF at baseline).

Over a median of about 20.6 years (1,755 AF cases), the lowest serum magnesium quintile had a 34% higher AF risk versus the middle quintile (HR 1.34; 95% CI 1.16–1.54).

The association was consistent in White and African American participants. Dietary magnesium intake showed no clear link.

Similar patterns appear in other analyses: risk is elevated primarily at the low end of the serum range; higher-than-average levels do not show further protection.

People with type 2 diabetes may show a stronger inverse association.⁠⁠

Magnesium helps regulate potassium and calcium handling in heart cells, stabilizing electrical activity and reducing excitability.

Low magnesium often co-occurs with low potassium, and both can promote arrhythmias. Hospitals have long used IV magnesium for certain acute rhythm issues.⁠

These findings are mostly observational.

Low magnesium frequently coexists with other risks (diuretics, poor diet, kidney issues, diabetes), so residual confounding is possible.

Mendelian randomization studies have not clearly confirmed a causal effect of genetically predicted magnesium levels on AF.

Serum tests measure only a small fraction of total body magnesium; intracellular stores can be low even with normal serum values.

Practical takeaway: Correcting clear deficiency makes sense under medical supervision, and magnesium-rich foods (leafy greens, nuts, seeds, beans, avocado) support overall intake.

Routine oral supplementation to prevent AF in people with normal levels is not established. Anyone with palpitations, AF, or related symptoms should seek medical evaluation rather than self-treat.

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