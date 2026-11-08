By Jillian Butler

November 8, 2026

A former U.S. government contractor pleaded guilty to spying for Ethiopia after exploiting his top-secret security clearance for more than two years — raising questions about safeguards protecting U.S. national security secrets.

Ibraham Teklu Lemma, 54, admitted to conspiring with senior Ethiopian officials to transmit highly classified intelligence obtained through his work at the State Department, Justice Department and National Reconnaissance Office between 2021 and his arrest in Aug. 2023, according to a Tuesday Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

His Nov. 3 guilty plea comes amidst at least four other current or former government officials and contractors facing charges or scrutiny for leaking in the past two weeks, drawing attention to possible shortcomings in how Washington determines who has access to sensitive intelligence.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

For more than two years, Lemma exploited a position of trust to provide highly classified U.S. government information to a foreign government,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in the DOJ press release.

“In doing so, he betrayed his oath, his colleagues, and his country, while jeopardizing our national security. His guilty plea sends a clear message: those who compromise America’s most sensitive secrets will be investigated, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

Lemma held a top-secret security clearance while he worked as an IT systems administrator, which he exploited to transmit intelligence classified up to the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) level concerning Ethiopian armed conflict to Ethiopian officials, per the DOJ.

This does not appear to be an isolated incident.

Authorities arrested former CIA contractor Ian Brinksman on Oct. 23 for leaking classified information to his journalist girlfriend.

Thomas Ashbacher, a former government contractor who worked with United States Special Operations Command, “photographed and removed without authorization videos and photographs containing images of classified military operations and transmitted the materials to a social media site” prior to his Oct. 27 arrest, per the DOJ.

Additionally, former FBI director James Comey was indicted over leaking national security information to the press.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired General Brett Sylvia for leaking classified information pertaining to the Iran War and Russo-Ukrainian War.

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BOTTOMLINE

A recent cluster of cases involving U.S. government contractors and employees with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearances has drawn attention to insider threats, with one clear foreign espionage plea and several other arrests or charges for leaking or mishandling highly classified material.⁠

Abraham Teklu Lemma, a 53- or 54-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen of Ethiopian descent from Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transmit national defense information to a foreign government.

He had worked as an IT systems administrator/contractor at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), State Department, and Justice Department, holding a Top-Secret clearance with access to TS/SCI material.⁠

This is the clearest recent example of an insider with top clearance actively spying for a foreign government and hoping the information would be used in military operations.

Other recent high-clearance cases in the same period

James Thomas Ashbacher (Fort Bragg/USASOC contractor) : Arrested around October 27, 2026, he held TS/SCI access while providing security/emergency management services at U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. Prosecutors allege he photographed/removed videos and photos of classified military operations (revealing tactics, procedures, call signs, and unit-specific details) between roughly 2021 and March 2024 and posted them to social media; some were reposted elsewhere. A home search found a classified award write-up and a specialized night-vision system reported missing from a special operations unit. He is charged with unlawfully transmitting/retaining national defense information and theft of government property. He later messaged about “damage control.”⁠

Ian A. Brinksman (CIA-related contractor): Arrested October 23, 2026. He held TS/SCI clearance while working for a government agency (services to CIA) and later a contractor as a systems integration developer. The FBI alleges he accessed at least five Top Secret reports outside his duties, then shared national defense information with a romantic partner (identified in some reporting as Substack journalist Aida Chavez / Individual 1), who published articles reflecting the material (topics included Middle East/Israel/Iran-related assessments that could cause “exceptionally grave damage”). Patterns linked his database access, facility badge records, and phone calls to the articles. Charged under the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. § 793(d)).⁠

Earlier 2025 cases that fit a broader pattern of high-clearance mishandling or attempted foreign transmission include:

Ashley Tellis (senior State Department unpaid adviser and DoD/Office of Net Assessment contractor ; India/South Asia expert): Arrested mid-October 2025. Over 1,000 pages marked Secret or Top Secret were found at his Virginia home (filing cabinets, basement, trash bags). He was observed accessing/printing classified material (including Air Force tactics/capabilities) and taking it out. He had multiple dinners with PRC officials (some involving a Manila envelope on his side and gift bags from the Chinese side); he is charged with unlawful retention of national defense information.

Nathan Vilas Laatsch (DIA IT specialist in the Insider Threat Division): Arrested May 2025. Held Top Secret clearance. Alleged to have transcribed and attempted to pass TS/Secret materials to what he believed was a “friendly” foreign government (in exchange for citizenship), citing disagreement with the Trump administration’s “values.” FBI undercover operation intercepted dead drops.

Taylor Adam Lee (Fort Bliss soldier with TS/SCI): Arrested August 2025. Alleged to have sought to transmit national defense information (including Abrams tank technical data) to Russia and offered assistance.

These sit against a long-running pattern of nation-state targeting of clearance holders.

China has been particularly active with LinkedIn-style recruitment, fake consulting firms, and nontraditional collectors; Russia and others continue traditional and opportunistic approaches.

Reports have also flagged heightened risk when large numbers of cleared personnel leave government service (e.g., around mass firings or reductions).

Unauthorized disclosures to journalists, social media, or for personal/ideological reasons create parallel damage even when they do not involve classic foreign intelligence handlers.⁠

Not every case is traditional “spying for a foreign power”—some are leaks to media/social platforms or pure retention—but they all involve individuals with the highest clearances allegedly removing or disclosing material whose unauthorized release is judged capable of exceptionally grave damage.

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