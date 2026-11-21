By Danni Scott

November 21, 2026

A new once-a-day pill has wiped out pancreatic cancer in some patients in a huge breakthrough for treatment.

One in 12 patients had their advanced pancreatic cancer completely eradicated using the drug combined with chemotherapy, according to a clinical trial.

The lead medic on the trial said the results represented the ‘closest’ thing to a ‘cure’ for some patients.

DARAXONRASIB, when used alongside chemotherapy, could increase the proportion of patients alive after one year compared to standard treatment.

In May, the drug was found to almost double survival time for patients with aggressive and advanced pancreatic cancer compared to chemo alone.

The pill also caused fewer side effects so experts are hailing it as a breakthrough in treating people with the disease.

DARAXONRASIB works by locking onto the mutated KRAS gene, which is found in more than nine in 10 pancreatic tumors and continuously signals cancer cells to grow.

By shutting this off, the drug can prevent tumors from spreading.

In the new study, presented at the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer in Barcelona, tumors shrank or disappeared in 60.7% of patients given DARAXONRASIB and chemotherapy.

This included complete responses in 8.2% of patients over a typical follow-up of 18 months, meaning their tumors were no longer detectable.

Overall, tumors stopped growing in 90.2% of all 61 patients studied (the disease control rate) over a typical period of 18 months.

One year after treatment, 76.6% of patients were still alive. This compares to around 40% to 45% of patients when they are given chemotherapy alone.

It also took 12.8 months on average for tumors to return or start growing again when the whole patient group was taken into account, the phase one/two clinical trial showed.

Dr Wungki Park, oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York, who presented the findings, told the Press Association he had never seen such responses, adding it represents ‘a massive, massive breakthrough’ in treating pancreatic cancer.

‘In about one in 12 patients, it (the cancer) completely disappeared,’ he said.

‘And then with such a long follow-up, this is real. We’ve never seen such a thing.’

Asked if the one in 12 patients whose tumours could not be seen were regarded as cured, he said: ‘This is the closest to cure.

‘This is almost at the discovery level, we have never seen 8% complete response in metastatic pancreatic cancer, you don’t see that….

‘The median follow-up is 18 months. Just imagine, in an average of 18 months your disease just disappears on the CT scan … that’s closest to complete remission …. it’s incredible.’

He said longer-term survival data would come as the trial progressed, but there is ‘some survival signal here, which is very strong’, with 76.6% of patients alive after one year.

Fewer than 5% of patients in the trial discontinued treatment, which is regarded as low.

Dr Park said cancer does frequently develop resistance to drug treatment but ‘we’re delaying that as much as possible’ through the new combined treatment.

The final phase-three study in the US has enough patients but some sites in Europe may have space.

Dr Madina Kara, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: ‘Half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis and their loved ones would give anything to spend more precious time with them.

‘This is a small, initial study, however these encouraging results now show that DARAXONRASIB and chemotherapy can be effective when used in combination.’

She said the team was excited for the larger clinical trial, adding:

‘These findings are part of a growing body of evidence that offers real hope to people with advanced pancreatic cancer.’

She added: ‘The UK Government must ensure we build on the momentum we are seeing by increasing investment into pancreatic research and clinical trials, so that more patients can take part in studies that could improve outcomes.

‘It must also ensure there is a rapid pathway to deliver any game-changing new treatments to patients across the UK as soon as they are proven to work.’

More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK and more than 10,000 die from it, usually within a few months.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said:

‘This is the biggest leap forward we’ve seen in decades for pancreatic cancer patients and could offer real hope to people facing one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat cancers.

‘More trials are now needed before this treatment can be assessed for use on the NHS and despite this advance, pancreatic cancer survival is still very low.

‘Further research is needed to look at how this drug could be used alongside other therapies to give patients the best chance of beating the disease.’

BOTTOMLINE

A once-daily pill called daraxonrasib (brand name Rasonque) has produced major responses in advanced pancreatic cancer, including making tumors undetectable in some patients when combined with chemotherapy.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest major cancers, with poor survival rates (overall five-year survival around 13%; much lower for metastatic disease).

Most cases are driven by mutations in the KRAS/RAS gene, long viewed as “undruggable.”

In a phase 1/2 trial (RMC-GI-102) presented around 20 November 2026 at the EORTC-NCI-AACR symposium in Barcelona, DARAXONRASIB (typically 200 mg daily) was given with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel) as first-line treatment to 61 patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma:⁠

Tumors shrank or disappeared in 60.7% of patients (objective response rate).

Complete responses (tumors no longer detectable on scans) in 8.2% (about 1 in 12 patients) after a median follow-up of ~18 months.

Disease control (tumors stopped growing or shrank) in 90.2% .

Median progression-free survival: 12.8 months .

76.6% of patients were still alive at one year (compared with historical rates of roughly 40–45% with chemotherapy alone).

Median duration of response: about 11.1 months.

Dr. Wungki Park of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who presented the data, described the results as a “massive, massive breakthrough” and “the closest thing to a cure” seen in metastatic pancreatic cancer, noting that complete responses of this frequency had not been observed before in this setting.⁠

CT scans from the trial have shown clear tumor reduction or disappearance in responding patients.

DARAXONRASIB received U.S. FDA approval on 26 August 2026 (as Rasonque) for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who have received at least one prior systemic therapy or are not candidates for multiagent chemotherapy.

This was based on the phase 3 RASolute 302 trial, in which the pill nearly doubled median overall survival versus chemotherapy (13.2 months vs. 6.7 months; hazard ratio 0.40) and improved progression-free survival (7.2 vs. 3.6 months), with a better side-effect profile in some measures.⁠

The drug is a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor that locks onto active RAS proteins (including common KRAS mutants) and shuts down the growth signals they send.

These combination results are early (phase 1/2, single-arm) and encouraging but not yet definitive proof of superiority or long-term cures.

Larger randomized phase 3 trials are underway or planned to compare the combination against chemotherapy alone and confirm survival benefits.

In short, DARAXONRASIB represents a real shift by making a key driver of pancreatic cancer targetable, with the recent combination data showing unusually deep and durable responses—including complete radiographic clearance in a minority of patients.

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