By Baxter Dmitry

October 23, 2026

A peer-reviewed re-analysis of a suppressed Henry Ford Health System study has found that vaccinated children suffer neurodevelopmental disorders at a rate 1,254% higher than their unvaccinated peers—a finding the original researchers reportedly reached and then abandoned under institutional pressure, and one that mainstream medicine is now scrambling to explain away.

The numbers are staggering by any measure. In a cohort of more than 18,000 children born between 2000 and 2016, the reanalysis by John Oller, Daniel Broudy, and Nicolas Hulscher reports that the vaccinated group showed a 13.54-fold higher rate of neurodevelopmental disorder as an umbrella category—the equivalent of a 1,254% increase.

At ten years of follow-up, 57% of vaccinated children carried at least one chronic disorder, compared with just 17% of unvaccinated children.

Across all 22 chronic disease conditions examined, the authors report that “proportional contrasts always favor the unvaccinated”.

The most dramatic contrasts appeared in the very categories parents fear most: autism spectrum symptoms, ADHD, brain dysfunction, developmental delay, learning disability, intellectual disability, speech disorder, motor disability, tics, neurological disorder, and seizure disorder.

For symptoms characteristic of autism spectrum neuropathies specifically, the reanalysis reports a 5.491-fold increase in the vaccinated cohort.

The Study the System Didn’t Want You to See

The story behind the numbers is as damning as the numbers themselves.

The original research was conducted at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit by Lois Lamerato, Abigail Chatfield, Amy Tang, and Marcus Zervos—the latter a researcher who had previously helped expose the Flint water crisis.

The team compared 16,511 vaccinated children against 1,957 completely unvaccinated children, with the vaccinated group receiving a median of 18 doses from the CDC schedule.

Then the study vanished. It was never published.

Henry Ford Health reportedly declined to submit it, and the institution has since issued public statements distancing itself from the findings, claiming the draft “did not remotely come close to meeting the rigorous scientific standards we apply as a medical institution” and warning of “dangerous viral disinformation”.

The institution even sent a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmakers behind a documentary about the study.

Aaron Siri, the attorney who presented the research at Senator Ron Johnson’s September 2025 hearing on vaccine policy, was blunt about why:

“The only real problem with this study, and why it didn’t get submitted for publication, is that its findings did not fit the belief and the policy that vaccines are safe” . Siri told the Senate that the authors would “lose their jobs” if the study were published.

The reanalysis authors frame their work as the first genuine peer review the data ever received.

In their abstract, they note the original report was “not peer-reviewed until here and now”—a pointed reference to the fact that the only scrutiny the Henry Ford data has faced came from outside the institution that produced it.

The Excuses Are Already Circulating

Predictably, the same institutional voices that buried the original study are now working to discredit the reanalysis.

The talking points are familiar: the unvaccinated group was too small, the follow-up periods differed, and the vaccinated children simply saw doctors more often—therefore, they were simply diagnosed more often.

Stanford infectious disease specialist Jake Scott highlighted one anomaly in particular: the study recorded zero cases of ADHD among roughly 2,000 unvaccinated children.

Given national prevalence rates around 11%, Scott argued this is “highly unlikely, unless conditions went undiagnosed”.

But here is what the critics conveniently omit: the reanalysis authors directly addressed this.

The reason vaccinated children see doctors more often is that the vaccine schedule itself requires it—children must attend repeated well-child visits to receive their shots.

The medical system is structurally designed to monitor vaccinated children more closely, and then critics use that monitoring as an excuse to dismiss the disparities it reveals.

Henry Ford Health’s own review claimed that 75% of unvaccinated children were observed only until age 3, before many chronic conditions can be reliably diagnosed .

Yet even with this truncated observation window, the unvaccinated group still showed dramatically lower rates of chronic illness across every category measured.

If anything, the bias runs in the opposite direction of what critics claim—the unvaccinated children were less observed and still emerged healthier.

What the Re-analysis Actually Shows

The Oller-Broudy-Hulscher paper is not a subtle document.

It describes the Lamerato study as “one of the most comprehensive real-world demonstrations ever conducted showing a dramatic increase in chronic illness attributable to compliance with the CDC childhood vaccine schedule”.

It notes that the schedule now recommends 81 quasi-mandated doses between birth and age 18—a number that was still growing during the study period.

The authors conclude that the original study, “though not peer-reviewed until here and now,” deserves to be in the public record precisely because its findings were suppressed.

Their reanalysis, published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, is now part of that record.

For parents who have long suspected that something was wrong—that the explosion of autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, and chronic illness in children was not a mystery but a consequence—this study is validation.

The data existed. It was collected by a major health system. It showed exactly what the skeptics predicted. And it was buried.

READ MORE:

Major French Study: COVID-Vaccinated Citizens Suddenly Losing Hearing in ‘Unprecedented’ Numbers

What The Media Won’t Tell Us: Official Data Shows Alarming Death Surge Only Impacted COVID-Vaccinated

Doctors Baffled by Mystery Rise in Lung Cancer Diagnoses Among Vaccinated Non-Smokers

Bombshell Study Finds 1.7 Million Vaccinated Kids Now Have ‘Severe Heart Defects’ - Myopericarditis Only in Vaxed Groups

BOTTOMLINE

The 1,254% figure (roughly a 13.5-fold difference) for neurodevelopmental disorders, along with claims of higher rates across 22 conditions (including autism at ~180%, asthma, autoimmune issues, etc.), comes from a 2025 reanalysis by John Oller, Daniel Broudy, and Nicolas Hulscher.

They reworked data from a 2020 draft birth-cohort analysis at Henry Ford Health System (~18,468 children born 2000–2016: ~16,511 with ≥1 vaccine and ~1,957 completely unvaccinated).

That draft was never published. Henry Ford’s internal review identified serious data and methodology flaws; the institution has stated it “did not remotely come close to meeting the rigorous scientific standards” required and was abandoned for those reasons—not suppressed for the results. They have called related claims disinformation.

Vaccines prevent serious infectious diseases that themselves carry risks of neurological complications or death.

The scientific consensus from public-health agencies and large epidemiology is that routine childhood vaccination is safe and does not cause the surge in neurodevelopmental diagnoses described in these claims.

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