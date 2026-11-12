By Baxter Dmitry

November 12, 2026

The major new peer-reviewed study conducted by MIT Professor Retsef Levi, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and researchers at the Florida Department of Health, followed nearly 2 million adults for 12 months, comparing mortality outcomes among recipients of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccines.

They identified striking differences across four mortality categories.

The Focal Points report: The study analyzed 981,411 Pfizer recipients matched to 981,411 Moderna recipients. Participants were matched according to age, sex, race, ethnicity, vaccination month, vaccination location, and residential census tract.

Mortality was assessed over the 12 months following initial vaccination, using statewide immunization records linked to death certificates.

Importantly, the elevated all-cause mortality association persisted across age groups, while the cardiovascular and COVID-19 mortality differences were primarily driven by adults aged 60 and older.

They also conducted negative-control and sensitivity analyses, reporting that their findings remained largely consistent after additional adjustments.

WATCH: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH on X: “DO NOT LET THEM BURY THIS NEW STUDY Pfizer COVID shots ALONE are now linked to more American deaths than WWI and WWII COMBINED. Pfizer recipients were 40% MORE LIKELY TO DIE than Moderna recipients. Extrapolated to the entire U.S. yields 522,000 deaths from Pfizer ALONE. https://t.co/XF9tdSm7gm” / X

What Does This Mean for the United States?

Applying the study’s 40% higher all-cause mortality hazard to an assumed 150 million U.S.

Pfizer recipients and a baseline annual mortality rate of 0.87% produces the following calculation:

150,000,000 × 0.0087 × 0.40 = 522,000

This yields a hypothetical extrapolation of 522,000 excess deaths from Pfizer alone.

A more conservative extrapolation uses the study’s directly observed absolute mortality difference of 221 additional deaths per 100,000 Pfizer recipients compared with Moderna:

150,000,000 × (221 ÷ 100,000) = 331,500

This produces an alternative estimate of 331,500 additional deaths relative to Moderna if the mortality difference observed in Florida were applied nationwide.

Both estimates represent catastrophic loss of life rivaling major wars. These lethal mRNA injections need to be REMOVED FROM THE MARKET IMMEDIATELY.

- Proof The COVID Vaxxes Killed More Americans Than Died In World War II. The vaccines have killed an estimate 670,000 Americans and 17 million worldwide.

Case in point: the emergent evolution of US public health agencies, the CDC, the FDA, the NIH, the NIAID and their many fiefdoms, into a gigantic engine of death fueled by incessant and persistent lying.

The people running these agencies lied to you about the creation and origin of the novel corona virus, SARS Covid-19. Then they lied about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines created as the sovereign remedy for COVID-19.

They also lied about and suppressed actual effective treatments for the disease they invented and loosed on the world and then coerced the whole medical establishment into breaking its Hippocratic oath (first do no harm) to administer vaccines that killed.

They lied about these things knowingly.

READ MORE:

Hidden betrayal: Moderna and Pfizer shots hijack immune cells to rewrite mRNA, prolonging spike protein production

Bombshell Study Finds 1.7 Million Vaccinated Kids Now Have ‘Severe Heart Defects’ - Myopericarditis Only in Vaxed Groups

1 Million COVID Deaths: Here’s The Real Reason Why More People Died From COVID In The United States Than Every Other Country

Kansas Sues Pfizer for Killing Millions via COVID Jabs

BOTTOMLINE

A 2026 paper in Global Epidemiology by Retsef Levi, Joseph Ladapo, and co-authors analyzed a matched cohort of 1,962,822 Florida adults who received a first dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) or Moderna (mRNA-1273) between late 2020 and August 2021.⁠

In the matched groups (~981k each), Pfizer recipients had higher 12-month rates of:

All-cause mortality: 784 vs. 562 per 100,000 (hazard ratio ~1.40).

Cardiovascular mortality (HR ~1.57).

COVID-19 mortality (HR ~1.91).

Non-COVID-19 mortality (HR ~1.37).

The difference was more pronounced in older adults. The authors note matching on age, sex, race/ethnicity, vaccination site type, calendar month, and census tract, plus some sensitivity analyses.

This is an observational comparison between two vaccinated groups.

It does not prove causation of deaths by Pfizer, nor does the paper itself claim vaccines killed people on a massive scale.

Skeptics (including Nicolas Hulscher and others) have extrapolated the relative Pfizer-vs-Moderna difference to the broader U.S. population, sometimes combining it with VAERS-based underreporting multipliers (often ~31x), to arrive at figures in the 470,000–600,000 range.

U.S. military deaths were approximately 116,500 in WWI and 405,000 in WWII (combined ~522,000).⁠

In short, the Florida study documents an interesting (and potentially concerning) difference between Pfizer and Moderna in one state’s matched data that warrants further investigation.

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