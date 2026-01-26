By Revolver

January 27, 2026

For a while, conservatives were asleep at the wheel. We actually believed there were lines the left wouldn’t cross.

We thought there were institutions that they would never be able to take over. The United States Military was one of those “sacred” and seemingly untouchable institutions.

The military was mission-driven, hierarchical, and grounded in 100 percent total reality. It wasn’t built for social experiments, and it could never be twisted to bend to ideological nonsense.

But that assumption turned out to be a mistake. A huge one, actually.

While our attention was focused on other things, like schools, media, corporations, and churches, the left made its move. They were smart. They didn’t try to confront the military head-on.

Instead, they worked around the edges, slowly but surely embedding ideology through policy, contracting rules, and cultural pressure that never made the headlines.

What followed was the total and complete weaponization of the US Military.

WATCH: Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff on X: “Biden’s Pentagon has quietly expanded the “woke” transgender policies. Center for Military Readiness found “advances” in the WRONG direction - the military can now change their “sex assigned at birth to a different gender role”. I joined @KatrinaSzish @BobSellersTV @NEWSMAX https://t.co/DLKbB1aWDK” / X

DEI frameworks crept into decision-making, and merit took a backseat to identity and skin color. And the armed forces were treated as a testing ground for gender ideology and progressive politics. Recruitment circled the drain, and moral was in the toilet.

We didn’t lose the military in some dramatic showdown. We lost it because we thought it was untouchable, and we took our eye off the ball. Lesson learned.

But the good news is that the course is starting to be corrected.

Team Trump has been strategically bulldozing the DEI disaster that destroyed this country from the inside, including hollowing out the military. That cleanup didn’t start yesterday, but it’s now reached a critical point.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has just made his boldest move yet, taking decisive action to return the US Military to where it belongs, back in the hands of conservatives and back to its core mission.

And it all kicks off with something very few Americans have ever heard of…

For decades, a race-based federal contracting program has been operating inside the military, steering billions of taxpayer dollars through DEI programs. This program has quietly decided who got paid, who got protected, and who avoided any scrutiny.

We recently covered a story on this very system. It was flagged by the Daily Wire, which urged Team Trump to dismantle it.

Daily Wire just blew up the 8(a) Scam. It’s time to kill this DEI disaster for good…

A judge in 2021 ruled that a key part of the government’s multibillion-dollar minority contracting program was illegal, potentially giving the Trump administration inroads to kill the fraud-ridden program.

A long time ago, in a swamp far, far away, the government cooked up a program that said, “Some businesses get special goodies if the owner fits a certain category.”

It was sold as a way to help genuinely struggling, disadvantaged people.

But then the government added a shortcut:

“If you’re a racial minority, we will automatically declare you disadvantaged. No questions asked.”

And that’s where the fairy tale ends and the games begin.

Companies figured out they could form 51–49 partnerships where the “51 percent owner” brought absolutely nothing to the table except their skin color, and the 49 percent partner did all the actual work.

DEI at its scariest.

And in perfect government fashion, they never bothered to check who was actually disadvantaged, never checked if anyone actually faced discrimination, and didn’t even care if the so-called “disadvantaged owner” was a millionaire nepo baby.

In 1953, Congress instructed the Small Business Administration to reserve some federal contracts for “disadvantaged” businesses.

Beginning in 1986, the SBA counted businesses owned by racial minorities as “presumptively” disadvantaged. That meant instead of an applicant having to show that he had actually faced discrimination, he simply needed to show his race.

The result was the 8(a) program, a sprawling DEI enterprise that has impacted every aspect of government.

[…]Ultima sued in March 2020, alleging anti-white discrimination, but the Trump administration fought it, filing a motion to dismiss in July 2020.

Documents unearthed through that lawsuit revealed that even though the government claimed being a racial minority merely provided a “rebuttable presumption” that someone had experienced discrimination that “could be overcome with credible evidence to the contrary,” it had no mechanism for someone to actually rebut it.

That means even “nepo babies” and people who worked in industries where their race never experienced discrimination were put on the fast track to government contracts.

A “socially and economically disadvantaged small business” is at least 51% owned by a disadvantaged person.

So, soon people began forming 51-49 partnerships where one person’s role was essentially to be a racial minority so contracts could be awarded to the company with no competition, while the other provided the actual expertise and work.

Even worse, there was no process for anyone to say:

“Hey, I’m not actually disadvantaged. This isn’t real.”

So, as you can imagine, it turned into a giant magic-word DEI scam. Say the right racial category, get free government contracts, and everyone else is locked out.

Let freedom ring…

This is a great article, filled with details and back-story information. You can read the entire piece here:

Daily Wire just blew up the 8(a) Scam. It’s time to kill this DEI disaster for good…

Hegseth’s latest move blows up key parts of this dangerous system.

He’s begun dismantling one of the oldest DEI programs in the federal government and is redirecting that money back toward the military’s actual purpose: defending this great nation. Yes, that is a meaningful shift, and this move matters.

But the fact that it’s only a partial dismantling is the part of this story that should give every American pause.

This program has not been fully terminated.

According to reports, factions inside the White House fought to keep pieces of it alive. And they succeeded.

Now, what we have left is a massive contracting pipeline, basically, a multibillion-dollar slush fund, that’s still operating under DEI rules and still feeding the same DEI machinery.

That can’t stand.

In addition, per sources, there are some senators from states with significant tribal populations—particularly, a senator from Alaska—who want to keep the billions flowing through Native American shell companies.

This is a scandal. It has to stop. No more racialism.

This is concerning and casts a shadow over an otherwise victorious moment. But this fight was never about partial victories, was it?

And when you drill down into the details of this brewing scandal, it gets even worse.

As things stand, Kelly Loeffler, who now heads the Small Business Administration, will need to answer why this massive new slush fund appears to be open to everyone except white men.

Unfortunately, this also fits a broader pattern we’ve been tracking, where loopholes are quietly exploited to get around statutory limits, in this case by repackaging foreign labor under the guise of “returning workers” to bypass caps on H-2B visas.

If the goal is to truly return the US and the military to merit, mission, and constitutional grounding, then half-measures won’t cut it.

Leaving even part of this system (and others) intact keeps the door open for the same abuses, the same shell games, and the same racialized contracting.

Yes, this Hegseth move still matters, and this moment marks a clear moment when the US Military came back home to the right, but as you can see, a lot more needs to be done, and the people supposedly on “our side” who refuse to totally destroy the entire program, need to be called out, and weeded out, by the roots.

Here is Pete Hegseth’s message:

WATCH: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on X: “We are taking a sledgehammer to the oldest DEI program in the federal government—the 8(a) program. https://t.co/c9iH8gcqG7” / X

This is still a game-changing move, but it’s not the “full move” we ultimately need.

What this does, however, is it pulls a large part of DEI out by the roots and allows the US Military to grow the way it was meant to: focused on mission, merit, and readiness instead of twisted, immoral left-wing ideology.

But until it’s fully removed, the risk remains that everything snaps back into the same old, dangerous patterns. That’s not what voters signed up for.

Nobody voted for Band-Aids. They voted for amputation.

That said, there’s no reason to doom spiral. What Hegseth has already done is making a real, measurable difference.

In a relatively short period of time, after walking away from the “trans military” social experiment, recruitment is climbing again, a clear sign that restoring seriousness and tradition is working.

WATCH: Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “BREAKING: The new leadership at the Department of War has brought in the HIGHEST recruitment numbers seen in 15 years!!! It’s amazing to see how many Americans want to DEFEND the Red, White, and Blue! LFG!!! https://t.co/ZzZfPN3CUi” / X

For now, the military is coming back home and we’re doing away with all the ideological experiments. But with that

No institution is untouchable, and no boundary will hold unless it’s strongly defended.

The progress we’re seeing is real, but it also comes with a responsibility to stay laser-focused. A DEI pipeline still exists, and serious questions remain about why parts of it were allowed to survive. That has to be addressed directly.

The good news is that the course has definitely begun to change.

The job now is to make sure it stays that way. Not partially. Fully.

UPDATE:

Yesterday, we reported on Secretary Pete Hegseth’s move to begin dismantling the federal government’s oldest DEI contracting program, the 8(a) program.

We also flagged an uncomfortable reality: while progress is being made, parts of Washington appear reluctant to fully rip this system out by the roots.

Since then, some important new information has come to light, and we want to share it with you.

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo revealed that despite repeated promises to abolish DEI, the Small Business Administration was still overseeing a massive version of the 8(a) program, a system that effectively functions as a $26 billion slush fund open to nearly every identity group except one: white Americans.

The Trump Administration Is Still Awarding Contracts Based on Race and Sex

That reporting from Chris forced a response from high up.

In her initial statement, Kelly Loeffler, who currently heads the Small Business Administration, acknowledged what we already knew.

Under the criminal Biden administration, the 8(a) program was aggressively expanded and turned into a DEI weapon, pushing out legit job creators and focusing on unconstitutional “approved skin color” hires that openly discriminate against whites.

Loeffler said there are several steps already being taken by the Trump administration to correct this. She said the overall 8(a) contracting goal was sharply reduced. And the practice of approving firms based on so-called “social disadvantage” was ended.

Also, the illegitimate Biden-regime program that coached minorities and women on how to qualify was gutted. And for the first time in the program’s 45-year history, a full audit was launched.

Those are real changes, and they matter.

But the story didn’t stop there.

As scrutiny got even more heated, the issue found its way to President Trump.

Now, the SBA has issued an even clearer update with written guidance to all employees spelling out what the agency says has been the rule since day one of the Trump administration.

The SBA says it will not deny any small business owner admission to the 8(a) program because they are white, and it won’t give preferential treatment to any business owner because they’re a minority.

Secretary Pete Hegseth’s move to begin dismantling the federal government’s oldest DEI contracting program, the 8(a) program.

The numbers say it all. Under Biden, more than 2,000 new firms were approved for the 8(a) program. Under Trump, less than 70 have been approved. The audit now underway reviews every participating contractor going back 15 years.

You can read the notices here:

The message is clear: DEI handouts are ending, and federal contracting programs are supposed to be open to all eligible Americans, regardless of skin color.

MAGA will appreciate that clarity, along with written rules, audits, and hard data, which will be needed since this program has a long and disturbing history of racial favoritism and anti-white bias.

But the bigger issue still stands…

America First doesn’t mean managing discrimination more carefully. It means ending it.

Yes, progress has been made because pressure was applied. But the goal now is to make sure this doesn’t stop halfway. Because race-based contracting has no place in the United States of America, and it should be dismantled fully, not “managed.”

This story isn’t over. But for the first time in a long time, it’s finally moving in the right direction.

BOTTOMLINE

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) scandal within the federal government was particularly under scrutiny during President Trump’s second term.

The criminal Biden era programs have been criticized for promoting race-based preferences, enabling fraud, and discriminating against certain groups, such as white men.

Broader actions include investigations into corporate DEI practices, firings of federal employees in DEI roles, and rollbacks on funding tied to DEI in education and foreign aid.

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo has labeled it a “$26 billion slush fund” that excludes white men and serves as a “breeding ground for fraud,” where minority-owned shell companies skim profits (sometimes 10-50%) and subcontract work to larger firms, bypassing competitive bidding.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a “sledgehammer” approach to dismantle the program, ordering a line-by-line review of all 8(a) sole-source contracts over $20 million (with smaller ones also under scrutiny).

Hegseth’s moves align with ending “trans military” policies, which have boosted recruitment to its highest in 15 years.

Separately, the Justice Department is investigating major companies’ DEI programs under fraud laws typically used for financial recovery.

This partial rollback signals progress in President Trump’s anti-DEI agenda, potentially saving billions and refocusing resources on merit and national security.

