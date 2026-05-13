By Claudia Lee

May 14, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has warned Iran to accept a deal to end the war, or the US will “finish the job”, after peace talks stalled.

The US president said on Tuesday: “They’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job”.

REVENGE BLITZ: Secret UAE strikes on Iran emerge as Tehran makes grim ‘uranium’ threat after President Trump warns ceasefire is on ‘life support’

US President Donald Trump warned Iran to ‘do the right thing’. Splash

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a US-Israeli strike in Tehran. AP

“We have Iran very much under control”, he told reporters before his trip to China, where he faces a high-stakes meeting with President Xi Jinping.

As the fragile ceasefire threatens to collapse, the US military is now considering renaming the war “Operation Sledgehammer” to resume major combat, according to NBC.

Pentagon considering renaming Iran war ‘Sledgehammer’ if ceasefire collapses

A White House official tells NBC News that any new military combat operations against Iran would be conducted under a new name and operation.

The Trump administration’s latest proposal addressed a deal to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and roll back Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran responded with a counteroffer over the weekend, requesting US reparations, recognition of Tehran’s sovereignty over the Strait and the release of Iranian assets, according to state media.

STRAIT STANDOFF: Iran’s ‘totally unacceptable’ peace demands revealed after President Trump blasts regime response… as Tehran threatens UK warships

The US military are now considering renaming the war ‘Operation Sledgehammer’. AFP

The Pentagon has revealed the location of one of its nuclear submarines. U.S. Navy

The mullah chiefs were reportedly willing to temporarily halt uranium enrichment, but refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities.

President Trump blasted Tehran’s response as “completely unacceptable” and warned the ceasefire is “on life support”.

Iran hit back, saying its “armed forces are ready to respond and to teach a lesson for any aggression”.

In another chilling warning, the regime’s national security spokesperson said that it could enrich its uranium to a weapons-grade level.

Ebrahim Rezaei said on X: “One of Iran’s options in the event of another attack could be 90% enrichment.”

Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpiles have been a key sticking point in negotiations to end the war.

Last June, President Trump said Iran’s nuclear facilities were ‘obliterated’ by US and Israeli strikes during a 12-day war, severely limiting Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium.

But the fate of around 400kgs of uranium enriched to 60 per cent remains unclear.

The Trump administration declared an end to Operation Epic Fury after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in early April.

But if the deal with Iran falls through, two US officials claim Operation Sledge Hammer could resume major combat operations.

It comes as the Pentagon broke protocol to reveal the US Navy’s secret nuclear-armed submarine is docked in Gibraltar.

The Pentagon broke protocol by revealing the location of one of its nuclear submarines. U.S. Navy

The submarine’s Trident II ballistic missiles have a range of over 4,500 miles.

It has also been reported that the UAE carried out secret strikes on Iran causing major damage to the key Lavan Island oil refinery last month.

As negotiations stall to end the Strait of Hormuz standoff, global oil prices have skyrocketed, pushing Brent crude futures to around $104 a barrel.

If the key waterway remains closed, the world will face mass starvation, a UN task force has warned.

But President Trump insisted on Tuesday that measures taken by the US are “working perfectly”.

Asked about the financial effects of the war, President Trump said on Tuesday: “I think about one thing – we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”.

The US president is set for a “long talk” with China’s president about the ongoing conflict.

China is a key ally of Iran and the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

President Trump not yet been able to press Xi into using Beijing’s considerable leverage to get Tehran to agree to US terms to end the war or reopen the Strait.

READ MORE:

President Trump says Iran Will ‘Be Blown Off the Face of Earth’ if They Attack US Warships in the Strait of Hormuz, as Two Vessels ‘Freed’

President Trump Declares Hostilities with Iran ‘Terminated’

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Iran, stating that the regime must accept a viable peace deal or the U.S. will “finish the job.”

This comes amid a fragile ceasefire in the U.S.-Iran conflict (originally launched as Operation Epic Fury in late February 2026 alongside Israeli strikes).

The truce, which paused major combat around early April to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, is now described by President Trump as “on life support” and “unbelievably weak” after Iran’s latest counterproposal was dismissed as “totally unacceptable” and “stupid.”

Key sticking points include Iran’s nuclear program, enrichment levels, ballistic missiles, and proxies.

President Trump has repeatedly said no deal is possible unless Iran permanently abandons nuclear weapons ambitions.

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