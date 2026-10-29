By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 29, 2026

Two Secret Service agents at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago headquarters were placed on administrative leave last Saturday for allegedly tampering with military air defense assets, Real Raw News has learned.

As we’ve reported previously, POTUS regularly upgrades security at his Florida residence, a soft target vulnerable to attacks from land, sea, or air, a methodical process he initiated after a bullet nearly pierced a shatterproof glass window in his Mar-a-Lago bedroom in January 2021, years before the Butler, Pennsylvania, incident.

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Since then, POTUS, at his own expense, installed bulletproof walls and windows in each of Mar-a-Lago’s 126 bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as the property’s primary counter-sniper position, known as “the tower,” a 75-foot structure with a 365° field of view and loopholes his gunmen could shoot through to engage enemy targets.

Fences surrounding the property were heightened and strengthened, and US Navy SEALs and US Army Special Forces operators augmented President Trump’s Secret Service detail.

In December 2024, President Trump approved the use of robot dogs to patrol the property’s perimeter, but he soon after canceled his contract with Boston Dynamics—the manufacturer—after a robotic hound went rogue, mauled, and severely injured a US service member.

READ MORE: Maniac Robot Dog Mauls Marine at Mar-a-Lago

Most recently, White Hats have finished assembling an integrated air defense system (IADS) at Mar-a-Lago.

Six highly vetted FIM-92 MANPADS Stinger Missile teams (12 men total) from the US Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2ACR) were put on indefinite detachment to Mar-a-Lago on September 3.

The Stinger is a man-portable, shoulder-fired missile that uses an all-aspect infrared seeker to engage low-to-mid-altitude threats and has an integrated Identify-Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder.

White Hats have put Stinger crews at Mar-a-Lago and on barges on the intracoastal waterway outside Mar-a-Lago.

Moreover, four M6 Linebackers, armored variants of the M2 Bradley fighting vehicle, equipped with Stinger missiles, have been spotted at Mar-a-Lago and on nearby vacant properties.

The administration’s reason for installing air defense at Mar-a-Lago is to safeguard POTUS, his family, and club guests from suicide drones or general aviation aircraft that violate the Federal Aviation Administration’s 24/7 ‘temporary’ flight restriction (TFR) radius around Mar-a-Lago.

“President Trump has many enemies,” a White House source told Real Raw News. “Iran, the Deep State. The stingers are an added layer of defense.”

On Friday, October 23, he said an air defense team performing a routine inspection of four crated Stingers determined that someone had opened two crates and tampered with the weapons.

In one case, the battery was missing. The FIM-92 is powered by a cylindrical battery that screws into a receptacle in front of the trigger and activation switch.

In another case, someone had broken the stinger’s foldable IFF antenna.

The Stingers, our source added, were stored in a keypad-locked steel shed that required a PIN code to unlock; only MANPADS crew chiefs and the Secret Service had the combination.

“As you’d imagine, Mar-a-Lago has security cameras everywhere, more in vital areas. After the Army guys reported the damage, their commanding officer and Michael Towsend—he’s the Secret Service agent in charge of the Miami field office—reviewed the security feed,” our source said.

Alarmingly, two tenured agents tasked with screening arriving vehicles had abandoned their post at 3:30 p.m. and strolled to the shed housing the weapons.

A security camera captured a senior agent using his personal PIN code to open the locker, and a camera inside the unit recorded the two agents unlocking and peering into the two crates.

While the footage didn’t show either agent snatching a battery, it showed one agent manipulating an IFF antenna.

Our source said the agents spent six minutes in the shed examining the Stingers before resealing the crates and returning to Mar-a-Lago’s front gate.

At noon Saturday, Townsend arrived at Mar-a-Lago to interview the agents.

He accused them of dereliction of duty and improperly entering the weapons locker without a military chaperone.

Both agents, when shown video of them inside the locker, told similar stories: a car, a blue Mercedes, screeched to a halt outside a Mar-a-Lago checkpoint, and the driver purportedly shouted, “There’s a bomb in there,” before speeding away.

“There’s no gate video of that happening,” our source said.

“In fact, no cars were coming or going when they left their station, and AIC Townsend confronted them with that fact.”

As of this writing, RRN doesn’t have a complete transcript of the interrogation/interview, but we’ve been told the agents were relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

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