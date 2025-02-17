By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 17, 2025

Demoralization and fear gripped Kentuckians Saturday night as torrential downpours flooded homes and a coterie of FEMA agents with NVGs and rifles crept into rural Scott and Montgomery Counties under pretenses of handling flood insurance claims and hunting down illegal aliens.

Their true impetus, however, was to terrorize, antagonize, and pillage God-fearing citizens caught amid the chaos and devastation.

FEMAs reign of terror, though, was short-lived, halted by US Marines and Kentucky National Guardsmen irritated because corrupt federal forces were still plundering innocents.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. EST, General Smith received news that a small convoy of FEMA trucks fitted to wade through deep water arrived in Manchester and had begun tormenting displaced people.

The home-rule class city, population 1,512, was already wrecked when FEMA arrived.

A 73-year-old man got swept away by floodwaters and died.

First responders in Manchester and nearby cities were responding to a deluge of water rescue calls.

Governor Andy Beshear summoned the National Guard to aid rescue efforts.

It was Brigadier General Joseph Lear, commander, Land Component Command, who told General Smith that FEMA was in town and not playing nice.

Guardsmen had already repelled FEMA agents who had approached a middle-aged couple laying sandbags around their patio.

FEMA first appeared as a benevolent benefactor, asking the couple if they wanted help protecting the home from the oncoming flood.

When the couple said they needed “a lot of damn help,” the agent-in-charge asked the husband whether he was harboring “undocumented persons” in the house.

Per our source in Gen. Smith’s office, the husband stared at the agents in disbelief and said, “Are you nuts? Do you know where you are? We’re drowning here and you’re asking us about illegal immigrants? There ain’t no damn illegals in Manchester, and if there was, we’d deal with them Kentucky style.”

The renegade agents then demanded the couple’s names and birthdates and said they would enter the home to search for illegals. Agitated, the agents told the couple that if they didn’t comply, FEMA could seize the property under an eminent domain.

“Do you have any guns in there?” the agent asked the couple.

“This Kentucky, what do you think? Now get the hell of my property,” the husband answered.

Fate and fortune favor in some people’s lives.

Fortuitously, a National Guard patrol happened upon the encounter as the husband was screaming at FEMA and the wife was in tears crouching in thigh-high water.

They intervened on the couple’s behalf, exposing FEMA’s astonishing hypocrisy and treachery. The couple and FEMA told the Guardsmen conflicting stories, with FEMA claiming the “distressed” husband “waved us down.”

The agent-in-charge weaved an elaborate yarn about how he and his men stopped to assist the couple and to ask if they needed assistance filing a flood insurance claim.

He denied having said he had come to confiscate the homeowners’ weapons or search the residence for illegals. The Guardsmen, our source said, regarded FEMA’s version of the story with incredulity.

“A lot didn’t add up,” the source said.

“First, FEMA rarely shows up until a weather event ends; they don’t like getting wet. Second, why the rifles and night vision optics? That’s not standard TO&E (a document that outlines a military unit’s structure, personnel, and equipment) for FEMA. We were told the National Guard considered detaining the four agents but, in the end, convinced them to leave. Their report reached General Lear, and he told Gen. Smith.”

As time was of the essence, Gen. Smith forewent what would’ve been his ideal preference: mustering Marine Expeditionary Forces stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina.

Airports across Kentucky had shut down, and the distance between Lejune and Kentucky and the inclement weather precluded a helicopter insertion.

Instead, Gen. Smith marshaled aid from the Corps’ 4th Law Enforcement Battalion at the Marine Reserve Base in Lexington.

The Marine Corps Reserve is a group of trained Marines who can be called to active duty during a national emergency, war, or other crisis. They also help support active-duty troops.

Gen. Smith ordered the reservists to leave at once to Scott and Montgomery Counties to search for other signs of FEMA incursions.

Their expediency paid dividends.

Marines entering East Bernstadt unveiled proof that a broad consortium of FEMA operatives, as opposed to a handful of rogue agents, had descended upon flood-ridden areas and were causing “domestic terrorism.”

FEMA had roadblocked Highway 3094 and unconstitutionally stopped residents fleeing the vicinity for higher ground. They weren’t exactly pleased to see four USMC Humvees rolling up on their position.

A fiery confrontation ensued. FEMA told the Marines to “get lost” because, they said, DHS Secretary Kristy Noem and acting FEMA director Cameron Hamilton had authorized them to “stop and frisk” vehicles entering or leaving city limits.

RRN has contacted Noem’s and Hamilton’s offices and will update this article if/when we receive replies.

Nonetheless, the Marines stood their ground and told FEMA they had been authorized to use lethal force against any feds infringing the rights of American citizens.

Outnumbered and outgunned, FEMA reluctantly capitulated.

As of this writing, Marines are still in Kentucky and won’t leave until FEMA is driven out.