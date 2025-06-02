By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 1, 2025

The gutting of FEMA continued last month as a dozen senior agency officials were fired or resigned in protest over President Trump’s yet unfulfilled pledge to end the federal monstrosity and empower states to manage their own disaster relief.

Among those fired was deputy administrator Mary Ann Tierney, who until May 9 had been the agency’s second in command and a 26-year veteran of the corrupt institution.

The MSM spun her firing to make it appear as though she resigned, but a DHS source told Real Raw News that security agents surrounded Tierney, watching her pack personal items in a cardboard box, before escorting her off the premises of FEMA’s D.C. headquarters.

“If security’s looming around a person, checking out every item they pack, push—shoving them into the street. Well, that person’s getting canned and it ain’t no voluntary resignation,” the DHS source said.

Unbeknownst to Tierney, a self-loathing lesbian, losing her job wasn’t her most pressing problem.

She was probably sulking at home, refining her resume, while White Hats at Camp Pendleton reviewed recently gotten photographs showing Tierney in Maui, in August 2023, behind the “Biden Curtain.”

A source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News the images show Tierney impassively watching four armed FEMA goons beat the living daylights out of a displaced Lahaina resident whose home FEMA likely torched.

Our source wouldn’t tell from whom White Hats obtained the images, but he did say White Hats hadn’t snapped them and that the Marines who so valiantly fought FEMA in Maui had never seen Tierney on the battlefield.

“She must’ve been hiding most of the time; otherwise, we’d have spotted her. We got the pics last week and have rigorously authenticated them—nowadays, cause of AI, we’re extra careful. We lost a lot of good Marines in Maui, and that bitch is accountable,” our source said.

General Smith, he added, shared the pictures with the DOJ and told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch, “This one’s ours.”

On May 27, the General sent Recon Marines to surveil Tierney’s publicly listed properties in D.C. and Chevy Chase, Maryland, the latter still a Deep State stronghold of villainy.

That night, Marines in Maryland reported to Gen. Smith that they had acquired the target, who was alone, unprotected in the domicile, and requested permission to breach the house and capture her as a war criminal.

Tierney was in the bathroom removing her makeup as Marines stormed inside and hurled her to the floor. One enthusiastic Marine, our source said, pummeled the prostrate woman unconscious, shouting, “That’s for Maui.”

“Yeah, it was excessive force, but if anyone deserved a beating, she did. Bruises heal. Her pride won’t. I hope she likes GITMO.”