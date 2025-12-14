By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

December 15, 2025

United States Marines on Saturday arrested former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel based on newfound evidence that he, while serving under Barack Hussein Obama, had drafted “war plans” to eliminate a dozen citizen militia leaders who opposed the Dark Lord’s draconian rule, Real Raw News has learned.

Hagel, 79, a politician and an Army veteran, served as the 24th Secretary of Defense from 2013 to 2015. He received two Purple Hearts in Vietnam and would later become a Nebraska senator (1997-2009).

He identified as a Republican, as his voting record affirmed.

Earlier this month, Pentagon staff were cleaning a seldom-used basement storage room that held a dusty filing cabinet, its drawers crammed with folders predating both President Trump’s and Biden’s (illegal) presidencies.

Most folders had innocuous papers—old diplomatic cables, expense reports, project appraisals, etc…–but one had a printed label that read “Burn or Destroy” and a single sheet of paper, typewritten, with 12 names, all prominent militia leaders during that terrible era, and contingency plans to have them assassinated.

A War Department source familiar with the find couldn’t explain why the folder had gone unearthed for so long, but he seemed unfazed that the document existed.

He told RRN that although the paper was undated, the names on it were an irrefutable indicator of its authorship.

A cursory investigation, he added, unveiled the 12 as active or ex-militia bosses who had vociferously challenged Obama’s citizenship and decried his jingoistic rule over the American populace.

Of the 12, four were active in the militia scene only during Obama’s presidency, having retired, so to speak, following Donald Trump’s victory over the late Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Beside the names were suggested methods of assassinating the individuals—poison, externally induced heart attack, car crash, explosives, chemical agents, and suicide, as well as ideas—penciled in the margins—to frame them for heinous crimes.

Planting child pornography on computers and drugs in personal vehicles were familiar tropes.

Scrawled at the bottom of the page was a signature, Chuck Hagel, written in ballpoint pen.

“It was a hit list targeting law-abiding patriots critical of Obama’s citizenship, gun-control policies, executive overreach, and federal land management policies.

Three of them were at the Bundy Standoff in 2014,” our source said.

Beneath Hagel’s signature was a last, handwritten comment:

“Unchecked militia growth leads to radical extremism and must be neutralized, or domestic extremists endanger democratic order.”

Before rushing to judgment, War Department officials had the FBI and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command compare the handwritten parts of the note against documents Hagel had written while in office.

“The inescapable truth is, it was Hagel’s writing. A damn traitor. How many times now have we seen this, people we thought of as heroes turning out to be guilty of treason? There’s no statute of limitations, and no escape from truth. There was a bit of discussion on how to handle it, and powers higher than me decided Marines would get him. One thing I do love about these Deep Staters: When they retire, they always stick close to where they worked, and it’s usually in Virginia or near,” our source said.

A specialized Marine unit from Quantico, he added, surrounded Hagel’s Virginia home at 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Marines in tactical gear breached the door with a ram, shouting commands as they secured the premises.

Hagel, reportedly in pajamas and glasses, was handcuffed without resistance. His wife, Lilibet, was out of town visiting family when he was arrested.

Old man Hagel was cooperative but stunned, our source said.

“He’ll be arraigned in front of a military magistrate,” he said.

“Unfortunately, nothing in the document mentioned Obama, though we think he wouldn’t have written that kill list without Obama’s approval. We will go back over every document found in that room with a fine-tooth comb.”

Hagel is not the first Deep Stater arrested for planning to murder militia.

As reported in February, White Hats arrested, convicted, and executed former Air Force Vice Chief of Staff James C. “Jim” Slife for ordering an AC-130 gunship to strafe a Michigan Militia training facility in 2013. In that case, the air crew aborted the mission.

