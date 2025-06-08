By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 7, 2025

United States Marines embedded in a massive ICE raid in Los Angeles Friday morning arrested a liberal Los Angeles County judge who was among a throng of protesters hurling rocks at ICE agents that the Department of Homeland Security had dispatched to apprehend illegals working at a wholesale clothing retailer, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

Yesterday’s illegal immigration sweep saw federal agents in tactical gear hurling teargas canisters and flashbang grenades at riotous activists who tried to obstruct President Trump’s mandate to deport illegal offenders and Central and South American criminals working in the United States of America.

No sooner had the feds converged on the Fashion District than a swarm of belligerent anarchists—including blue-haired lesbians and people flying “Kamala Harris was right” banners encircled the federal armada.

However, ICE overcame the cowardly rebellion, which dispersed when the first flashbang hit the ground.

Immigration and Customs enforcement arrested 44 illegals, among them MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members, as well as the owners of two clothing shops—The Alley Santee and Chikas—who had been paying illegals cash under the table.

Amid the federal ensemble were men, a covert US Marine squad, pursuing a high value target they had tracked to the LA raids, and, masquerading as masked ICE agents to avoid scrutiny, shepherded him away from the crowds and into an unmarked van that was soon speeding toward a military detainment center halfway between Los Angeles and Camp Pendleton.

That person is Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Manuel Almada.

White Hats, a source in Gen. Smith’s office said, had been surveilling Almada since March, when he allegedly used sock puppet social media accounts to overtly threaten President Trump’s life.

Moreover, White Hats believed that Almada, a Hispanic male who vociferously challenged President Trump’s immigration policy, was harboring 17 illegals at a ranch house he owned in the city of San Louis Obispo, 180 miles north of Los Angeles.

While Marines in LA detained Almada, a Marine Recon platoon swarmed the ranch house and apprehended 11 Mexican and Venezuelan men and women who had no proof of citizenship and, speaking only in Spanish, told the Marines that Almada was hiding them from ICE until he could obtain forged driver’s licenses or passports.

The Marines, our source said, handcuffed the illegals and advised ICE to pick them up at their convenience.

Almada and his threats against POTUS, not the presence of illegal aliens, had triggered General Smith’s investigation.

“Yeah, when the Biden regime-controlled ICE, we were fighting the immigration crisis, but now that President Trump’s back in command, that’s the domain of ICE, the feds, and the National Guard. We’re going for bigger fish,” our source said.

The Marines in San Louis Obispo, he said in closing, seized three cell phones, two laptops, and a desktop PC from the residence.

“A tall ladder has a lot of rungs, and we climb one at a time,” he said.