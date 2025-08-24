By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 24, 2025

The moon hung low over Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday night as US Marines stormed an AIRBNB housing Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, who betrayed the nation in 2018 by authoring an anti-Trump manifesto under the pseudonym “Anonymous.”

He later published a book titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” that drew widespread condemnation for spreading blatant lies about President Trump and his first administration.

He had also rallied to his cause ex-administration officials in a failed bid to capsize Trump’s presidency, a treasonous crime.

A military affidavit reviewed by RRN accuses Taylor of leaking classified data to foreign powers.

“Miles Taylor is more than a leaker; he illegally possesses classified information and is a threat to national security,” part of it reads.

Taylor, a cybersecurity expert, had been on Trump’s radar since leaking the “anonymous” doctrine to the New York Times and being named an enemy of the United States in Kash Patel’s “Government Gangsters” book.

A White Hat source familiar with the arrest told Real Raw News that President Trump authorized the military to surveil and apprehend Taylor, instead of using the FBI, because Taylor still had friendly contacts within the US intelligence apparatus that could’ve warned him about his looming detainment, which seemingly happened despite the FBI being out of the loop.

Taylor, described to RRN as a cunning foe and a man of means, owned three houses in three states—Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania.

On August 16, Marines under General Eric M. Smith’s command began surveilling the homes but didn’t catch even a glimpse of the elusive Taylor.

Lights in the houses switched on and off at fixed intervals, presumably controlled by electronic timers, and cars at each residence were either parked in the garage or slip-covered on the driveway.

“We didn’t know if he got tipped off somehow or if was just part of his routine. He certainly knew President Trump was gunning for him,” our source said.

“And we knew tracking him digitally would be a waste of time; he’s a master cyber guy that could easily erase his digital footprint while moving around. But he’s super book smart and doesn’t have much street smarts. So, we figured we’d search close to his homes and expand our net as needed.”

While three Marine squads watched the homes in case Taylor returned, three platoons driving nondescript vehicles and wearing civilian attire discreetly searched the neighborhoods for signs of their quarry.

Taylor loved the high life; he had a history of dining at pricey restaurants and drinking at posh wine bars.

According to our source, White Hats had obtained from a former friend of Taylor’s a list of preferred restaurants and bars in Annapolis, Wilkes-Barre, and White Plains, where he owned properties.

“It was a starting point,” said our source, “assuming he was a creature of habit and hadn’t altered his routine beyond staying away from home.”

On August 22, the Marines in Annapolis got lucky, having spotted a man matching Taylor’s physical description grabbing a to-go order from Osteria 177 Steakhouse, then hopping into a Toyota Camry and driving to a luxurious manor on the east side of the Severn River.

An address search revealed it to be an Airbnb owned by a Miami multimillionaire, but the Marines didn’t have time to check with the owner to find out who had leased it.

They were confident Taylor was inside, and they weren’t letting him slip away.

The Marine squad of 13 fanned out and encircled the house, rifles at the ready and night vision goggles painting the world in eerie green.

The Marine in command knocked on the front door thunderously, shouting, “Miles Taylor, this is the United States Marine Corps. Open the door or we will enter by force!”

Taylor, clutching a laptop, had raced toward the back door to escape, but it exploded inward in a shower of splinters that sent him tumbling across the floor.

Flashbangs detonated. Taylor was covering his ears with his hands as Marines swarmed inside, one pinning Taylor’s shoulder to the ground with his boot and pointing the muzzle of his rifle at Taylor’s head.

“Get off me! I have rights,” Taylor muttered.

A Marine zip-tied his wrists, while another secured the laptop.

“You can discuss your rights at your tribunal,” a Marine told him.

Taylor, our source said in closing, will soon head to GITMO.