By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 9, 2025

United States Marines aiding ICE and the National Guard in California arrested a senior California National Guard NCO for treason Sunday afternoon, Real Raw News has learned.

At approximately 1300 hours, a Marine Recon squad apprehended Command Chief Master Sergeant​​​​​​​ Lynn E. Williams, Command Senior Enlisted Leader to the Adjutant General California Military Department, outside his home and handed him a military arrest warrant charging him with insurrection and treason.

A day earlier, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command at Fort Meade, Maryland, had intercepted a telephone conversation between Williams and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

During that call, an agitated Bass begged Williams to convince his superiors that deploying the National Guard onto the streets of Los Angeles would exacerbate riots, endanger “undocumented persons,” and foment citizen hatred against the United States military.

Bass had implored Williams to exert whatever influence he had in the Guard to stop President Trump’s “invasion of Los Angeles.”

Williams initially responded reasonably, telling Bass she should plead her case to actual officers, Major General Matthew P. Beevers and Brigadier General David L. Kauffman of the California Military Department, as they had authority over the National Guard’s actions.

When Bass said she’d tried unsuccessfully to reach those officers, Williams uttered a shocking disclosure: “Trump’s not my commander-in-chief anyway. Never was. He doesn’t deserve my loyalty. I’ll resist today, resist tomorrow, resist until Trump’s forces stand down or leave our citizens alone.”

His bilious language, our source said, was treasonous and incompatible with the oath he had sworn to defend the Constitution.

“It goes without saying we had good reason to detain him,” our source said.

“He was talking about mutiny. We found him, tracked him, and stopped him.”

A Marine interdiction team, he added, tailed Williams as he was driving from his office to his home and confronted him with evidence of his disloyal behavior immediately after he had pulled into his driveway and exited the vehicle.

Surrounded, Williams, who was unarmed, showed his empty hands and demanded to know why Marines had deployed to Los Angeles without his knowledge.

“This isn’t a deployment; it’s a mission—you’re our mission,” a Marine told him. “We need you to come with us.”

“And if I refuse,” Williams said.

“That would be unwise,” a Marine told him.

Our source said that Williams was handcuffed and taken to a Marine encampment a few miles south of Los Angeles.

There, interrogated by Marine officers, Williams emphatically refuted allegations of treason. When interrogators compelled him to listen to a recording of the phone conversation he’d had with Bass, Williams smiled and laughed.

“That’s your evidence? Really? I told her that just to get the bitch off my back. I’m MAGA, and I support President Trump.”

“We’ll see about that,” an interrogator said to him.

Our source said Williams will remain in custody while Marine leadership investigates his story.

Asked about Bass, he said, “We’ve heard she’s fled the area and caught a private jet out of California. Yeah, they can run but can’t hide forever. Deep Staters always show their faces eventually.”