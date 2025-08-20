Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
2h

So, he's the first arrest? I thought it would be someone else, but good enough. Its a beginning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture