By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 22, 2025

US Marines at Camp Pendleton detained two “Middle East” males in an onyx Ford Econoline van that approached the base’s San Onofre gate hours after President Donald J. Trump announced on television that B-2 stealth bombers had dropped GBU-57 bunker buster bombs on Iran’s Fordo nuclear enrichment plant.

Addressing the nation, President Trump said the strike, which also included submarine-launched cruise missiles, “obliterated” three tactical targets.

Ahead of the strike, military installations in the US and overseas tightened security; abroad because the 40,000 servicemen in the Middle East are potentially vulnerable to Iran’s crude yet dangerous ballistic missiles; at home because intelligence circles know with unwavering certainty that Iran has sleeper cells, radicalized Muslims eager for intifada and willing to martyr themselves while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” on US soil.

A White Hat source at Pendleton told Real Raw News that one such cell tried to “probe” the Marine Corps base last night.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. (PST), gate guards watching a live video feed observed a suspicious vehicle with paper tags drive back and forth past the gate five times in 15 minutes.

The San Onofre gate is one of eight guarded entrances to Camp Pendleton and sits on Basilone Road on the south side of Pendleton.

The area, our source said, gets scant traffic, civilian and military, after 9:00 p.m.

Even scanter, he added, are strange vans sporting visually impenetrable tinted glass creeping at 5mph near the gate.

“Didn’t need to be psychic to grasp something wasn’t right. We don’t see cars slowly rolling by our gates. Guards thought it might be liberal activists protesting our presence in Los Angeles, up north. After the fourth pass, we figured we’d better see what’s up, stop the van, and sure enough, it came around for a fifth pass,” our source said.

By then, the guards had alerted their watch commander to the fishy vehicle, and he sent eight Marines in two Humvees to intercept it and identify the occupants.

The Hummers, he added, pinned the fleeing van between them, and the Marines spilled out, their rifles aimed at the windshield and rear door.

They ordered the driver to kill the ignition and throw the keys out of the window, which he did.

Through the windshield the Marines saw two Arab men wearing thobes and keffiyehs, whom they instructed to hold empty hands, in plain sight, out of the driver’s and passenger’s windows.

“If there’s anyone in the back of the van, it’d behoove you to come out unarmed or we’ll open fire,” a Marine said.

“No one else here. Just us,” the driver said in broken English.

The Marines yanked the occupants from the van and hurled them to the pavement before frisking them and searching the van, which was empty save for a cardboard box filled with pamphlets calling President Trump and Netanyahu the “Great Satan” and America and Israel “Infidel trash.”

Neither man was armed, nor had they any type of identification.

They refused to identify themselves or answer questions about why they were surveilling a Marine Corps base.

“They didn’t have phones, and they demanded to talk to a Muslim lawyer,” our source said.

“We’ll keep’em in a cell until we figure out the hell they are just what the hell they were up to.”