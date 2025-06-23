Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Susan Crabtree
21m

The Marines, have every right to protect themselves as well as the innocents who have shops.

The so-called protesters, who randomly spray painted cars and hurled bricks at businesses were waaay out of line of protesting. That NOT protesting!!

Patrice
1h

Well, what did they expect ? Sheeez - mayhem gone awry …

