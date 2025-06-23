By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

As the world reacts to President Trump’s airstrike against nuclear targets in Iran, a battle still brews on the home front.

US Marines and National Guardsmen in Los Angeles and other volatile areas have skirmished with violent protesters in the Golden State, where state leaders have branded the military’s lawful presence “an occupation.”

As bombs fell on Fordow, Marines in LA had to contend with a flash mob that formed near ICE’s LA field office.

Approximately 50 frenetic fanatics wielding Molotov Cocktails, clubs, rocks, and cans of spray paint marched along North Los Angeles Street toward ICE’s offices.

Besides makeshift weaponry, they carried picket signs that read, “Impeach Donald Trump,” “ICE OUT OF L.A.,” “Military Out of California,” and “Death to Kristi Noem.”

As the mob strode nearer to ICE’s building, several insurrectionists hurled rocks at storefronts, smashing windows and indiscriminately damaging private property.

Fortunately, a party of US Marines was nearby and mobilized to disperse the mob—easier said than done.

Although armed, Marines in LA are constrained by strict rules of engagement: their weapons are held. Fire only if fired upon.

Otherwise, let ICE and the LAPD decide what degree of force is necessary to manage the threat.

The rioters in LA, a White Hat source told Real Raw News, know the Marines’ limitations and exploit those constraints whenever possible.

“They [the protesters] react to us differently than they do ICE. With few exceptions, when they see us, they’ll drop whatever they’re carrying, disband, and go somewhere else. They’re aware we can detain them only if we catch them perpetrating violence, vandalism, that sort of thing. We really need greater latitude; our hands are bound,” our source said.

On Saturday evening, however, the Marines saw the mob slinging bricks at buildings and Molotov Cocktails at parked cars; they seemed less interested in remonstrating a political gripe than committing random acts of vandalism.

They shouted “Burn down ICE” but threw flaming projectiles at a 7-11, a marijuana dispensary, and a boutique clothing store.

,An incensed protester had spraypainted “FUCK ICE” on a random car.

When the Marines spotted the vicious throng, they expected the mob would break formation and run. Instead, the insurgents continued chanting, “FUCK THE MARINES. FUCK ICE,” and rushed toward ICE’s field office.

The Marines, our source said, had already informed both ICE and the LAPD of the imminent assault, but ICE had only “administrative” personnel in the building and the LAPD said its officers were dealing with protesters elsewhere in LA.

Suddenly a rock struck a Marine’s head. But neither he nor his comrades opened fire, as they should have.

Rather, two Marine squads, or 26 men, barreled forward at the maniacal protesters, engaging them in hand-to-hand combat. Only a few protesters stood their ground, taking a punishing beating as their cowardly friends fled the engagement.

“We detained nine; the rest ran for the hills,” our source said.

“Getting rid of domestic terrorists is just as important as killing foreign ones.”