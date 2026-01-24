Tuzara Post Newsletter

Zihna Augustine
4h

I suspect its time. They have gotten away with this for way too long. If they are not stopped, it will just keep escalating until it becomes a war.

Dana Sauder
6m

Martial law is needed and strictly enforced to let the other blue governors know what's ahead. This HAS to be done. Antifa and all soros operatives have got to be reigned in and put in strict check. They cannot be allowed to show up and interfere in any law enforcement activities concerning illegal immigrants.

