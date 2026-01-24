By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 24, 2026

As a colossal US armada heads toward the Strait of Hormuz, a smaller, more secretive contingent of United States Marines is en route to Minneapolis on a recon mission to gauge whether their commanding officer, General Eric M. Smith, should advise President Trump to declare limited Martial Law amid the ongoing turmoil in the North Star State.

A source in the general’s office informed Real Raw News yesterday that two reconnaissance platoons, comprising 46 Marines, departed Camp Lejeune for Minneapolis yesterday afternoon, bringing live ammunition in case they face violence.

Instead of driving Hummers, the Marines are traveling in armored SUVs similar to those used by ICE.

The Marines, the source said, are present as observers and operate under strict, immutable rules of engagement: lethal force is permitted only in self-defense, after all de-escalation tactics have failed.

Per our source, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, immigration enforcer Greg Bovino, border czar Tom Homan, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller have characterized the Minneapolis crisis as untenable and have urged President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and declare Martial Law in Minnesota.

However, President Trump, who is described as prioritizing a peaceful approach, seeks a fifth opinion, this time from those whose responsibility it would be to manage intense uprisings, which could involve the use of force against insurrectionists.

President Trump has already issued standby orders to the US Army’s 11th Airborne Division in Alaska and 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

Marines at 29 Palms have been rehearsing “civil disobedience suppression” should the president summon them to Minnesota.

“The president could’ve instituted Martial Law the moment that crazy woman tried running over an ICE agent,” our source said, “but he’s more levelheaded than people give him credit for. The commander-in-chief is patient—has shown patience, more than, you know, he should’ve, because it gets worse over there every day. He wants us to quietly, um, examine the situation and report back to General Smith. And he’ll share findings with President Trump.”

As the riots have intensified daily, and assaults on ICE officers have increased a hundredfold, the inevitability of Martial Law draws nearer. The insurrectionists routinely stone ICE agents and vandalize and deface government property.

“They’re pulverizing ICE personnel, torching and looting their vehicles. I imagine if our recon team sees what everyone else sees on television, they’ll give Gen. Smith an accurate account, and he’ll share his honest opinion with POTUS. Something must give; what’s POTUS supposed to do, just sit back and enjoy the show?”

Our source wouldn’t say when the recon teams will reach Minneapolis, citing operational security.