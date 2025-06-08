By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 9, 2025

An unverified number of United States Marines departed Camp Pendleton for a staging area south of downtown LA as part of President Trump’s operation to squash violent protesters interfering with ICE’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, Real Raw News has learned.

Yesterday Hegseth posted to social media that Marines were on “high alert,” ready to mobilize if ICE and the 2,000 National Guardsmen already in Los Angeles needed backup.

At 0600 hours Sunday, 16 Humvees—each presumably holding four Marines—left Pendleton heading north; an hour later, three OV-22 Osprey VTOL planes lifted off from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, and a convoy formed of three each M-ATV light tactical vehicles and MTVR tactical troop/cargo transports exited Pendleton via the San Luis Rey gate and drove north on Interstate 5.

A Camp Pendleton source conveyed the news to us after we had published our earlier article, which mentioned the possibility of Marines deploying to LA.

By the time this article is published, the Marines will have arrived at the encampment and are awaiting further orders from the chain of command.

Our source wouldn’t say how many Marines are involved in the operation, but simple Google searches can reveal how many Marines each vehicle can hold; given the number of Hummers, tactical trucks, and planes that left Pendleton so far, 187 armed and equipped Marines—hardly an invasion force—have arrived in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

However, our source described the mobilization as a vanguard, the tip of a spear with a long shaft, to a significantly more sizeable force at Pendleton that will rendezvous with Marines in LA if they encounter heavy resistance.

