Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 4, 2025

Two hundred gung-ho Marines supporting the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation mission arrived in Florida last night, after the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, told President Trump that local LEOs and ICE agents were under siege in communities densely packed with illegal aliens.

US NORTHCOM and General Eric M. Smith approved the deployment, and 200 Marines from Camp Lejune departed North Carolina for Florida on Thursday evening.

Although heavily armed and capable of neutralizing any threat, the Marines were issued strict orders forbidding them from making arrests unless they came under fire or observed illegals or protesters engaged in acts of domestic terrorism.

They have been granted authority to “temporarily detain” suspected illegals, but must summon ICE or state law enforcement to conduct actual arrests.

A White Hat source told Real Raw News that the edict governing rules of engagement is too restrictive and that Marines should be allowed to deal with emerging threats in a manner befitting their training.

“Look, if we’re getting called to action, let us do our job. We want these illegals deported and violent protesters put in jail as much as any patriotic person out there, but right now, our presence is a deterrent, that’s all. We’re hard-chargers, not peacekeepers. Let us loose, and I guarantee you there won’t be one illegal alien left in the country by 2026,” he said.

Of the Marines in Florida, 75 are in Miami, 80 are in Jacksonville, and the rest are in Key West, a city rife with wealthy liberals and flaming homosexuals who employ illegals as groundkeepers, housekeepers, and cooks.

Uprisings began in Key West two weeks ago when ICE agents showed up to arrest illegals whose rap sheets were encyclopedic.

Contrary to MSM propaganda, most illegals in Key West, including women, are hardened criminals. Drug trafficking. Rape. Human smuggling. Prostitution. Yet the criminal Biden regime and its Department of Injustice had given these criminals sanctuary.

Even now, the city happily harbors violent illegal aliens.

This week, the Key West City Commission voted 6-1 to dissolve the city’s partnership with the federal government, a move that violates the state’s 287(g) agreement with ICE.

Key West Mayor Danise “DeeDee” Henriquez, a transexual, ordered Key West police to “not cooperate” with ICE, even though an ICE agent died by lapidation while trying to arrest an MS-13 gang member outside a local liquor store two days earlier.

“Protesters mobbed ICE, hurling bricks. This is why we need more latitude. We have nothing against ICE, but they’re not trained to kill. That’s our job. Let us unleash hell on these motherfuckers, round them up and put them all in Alligator Alcatraz. We can do in a month what it’ll take them years,” our source said.

In closing, he said he believed more Marines would soon arrive in Florida.

“I can’t say anything officially, but our guys there now—just the spear tip,” he said.