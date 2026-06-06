By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 7, 2026

As paid protesters clashed with New Jersey State Police outside Delaney Hall last week, undercover White Hats surveilled an ANTIFA “hospitality tent” that progressives had erected a half mile from the detention center.

Donning disguises— gas masks, wigs, and “We Love Bernie Sanders” shirts, White Hats insinuated themselves among the throng; a few even carried cardboard signs with writing that read “ICE OUT NOW.”

The violent protests began two weeks ago, after ICE pepper-sprayed Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) for interfering with federal operations, and news broke that criminal illegals at Delaney Hall were on a hunger strike.

Night after night, jobless pink-and-purple-haired agitators hurled rocks and other projectiles at 200 exceptionally tolerant police officers, prompting New Jersey Governor e Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, to enact a dusk-till-dawn curfew—which protesters ignored.

Before the protests started, White Hats under General Smith’s command had acquired credible intel suggesting that ANTIFA agitators would be in Newark to give protesters bricks, Molotov Cocktails, pipe bombs, riot shields, and gas masks.

It was not the first time White Hats investigated ANTIFA’s nefarious activities.

In October 2025, White Hats caught ANTIFA guerrillas who had turned a California food pantry into an ANTIFA headquarters, and in November 2025, thwarted an ANTIFA plot to jailbreak illegals from a California ICE detention center.

READ MORE:

White Hats Find More ANTIFA Contraband at California Food Bank

Military/FBI Thwarts ANTIFA Plot to Jailbreak Criminal Illegals from California ICE Facility

And in January 2026, White Hats apprehended ANTIFA agents distributing “terroristic literature” at a candlelight vigil for Renee Good.

That same month, the Marine Corps identified a disturbing trend: ANTIFAs were showing up at recruitment officers and trying to enlist, believing that they could influence Marines to betray President Trump and the Constitution.

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FEDS Arrest ANTIFA Lunatic Handing Out “Terroristic Literature” at Candlelight Vigil for Nicole Good

ANTIFA Tries to Infiltrate the Marine Corps to Turn it Against President Trump and ICE

Marines aren’t exactly fond of liberal loonies, so they taught a few an unforgettable lesson. The Corps issued waivers to about a dozen ANTIFAs who couldn’t do a single pullup, fast-tracking them through MEPS and onto buses heading to Paris Island, where DIs had received instructions to smoke them until their arms and legs turned to jelly.

By the end of day three, the weaklings begged for separation papers.

“Yeah, they were released with a warning. If any more ANTIFA showed up, they’d get smoked to death. Not one could be a marine; they’re wastes of human skin. Can’t even do five pushups or run a 10-minute mile without collapsing. Shit, they couldn’t even polish boots or make their rack. Wastes of lives. So, yeah, we’ve had a bunch of experience dealing with ANTIFA,” a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News. “At MCRD Paris Island and San Diego and on the streets of America.”

On the streets of Newark, he went on, Marines had eyes on ANTIFA’s seemingly benign hospitality tent, which, superficially, resembled exactly what it claimed to be, a waystation dispensing snacks and bottled water to protesters.

When two Marines masquerading as protesters entered the tent, they were offered food and water and asked whether they needed money for a motel room.

A pink-haired travesties our source said, handed the Marines prepaid VISA gift cards and told them the cards would cover a three-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott, a nearby hotel.

The shemale, our source said, also gave the Marines gas masks and riot shields to protect themselves, as well as handheld radios tuned to ICE’s and the State Police’s encrypted tactical radio frequencies.

“How did you get this?” A Marine asked, nearly blowing his cover.

“You should know we don’t talk about that,” the trans-activist replied.

The two Marines, our source added, accepted the gift and spent an evening at the hotel, where, during a late-night conference, 30 ANTIFA discussed ways to combat State Police and infiltrate Delaney Hall.

One ANTIFA unzipped a duffel bag at his feet and pulled from it flashbangs, Molotov Cocktails, and a capped five-inch steel pipe that, he said, was filled with ball bearings.

“We must confront violence with violence,” the man said, shaking his fists. “No peace, no justice!”

The Marines, our source said, spoke with the man privately after the meeting, asking how they, too, might acquire lethal ordnance.

“The back door, don’t you know about the back door?” the guy purportedly answered. “At the tent, ask to see the back door.”

When the Marines revisited the tent the next evening and inquired about the “back door,” the pink-haired tranny discreetly slipped them a piece of paper with the address of a warehouse in Elisabeth, NJ, 15 miles north of Newark.

Four hours later, an entire Marine Recon platoon stormed the warehouse and arrested six “domestic terrorists” guarding crates of incendiary and fragmentation grenades, IEDs, sticks of dynamite, and schematics to eight ICE internment camps.

“Major find,” our source said. “These cowards will break, and soon we’ll know for sure who’s funding them, but we really know it’s Soros.”

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