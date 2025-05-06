By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

United States Marines on Sunday raided the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and seized 1,650 CAR-15 automatic rifles, 2,203 handguns, 125 Hawk MM-1 handheld, semi-automatic grenade launchers, 63 M2010 sniper rifles, 17 M249 Squad Automatic Weapons, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, and, alarmingly, 6 FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense missiles, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The National Emergency Training Center (NETC) is a 102-acre compound tucked amid a pine forest 12 miles south of Gettysburg near the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line.

Per FEMA’s website, the “campus” is equipped with air-conditioned classrooms, lodging for recruits, ultramodern quantum computers, and a television studio—but omits to mention the existence of an armory that held enough firepower to wage a small war against patriotic, God-loving citizens.

The complex is also home to the National Fire Academy, which canceled classes in March following a funding freeze after DOGE identified fraud, waste, and abuse at the facility.

Over the last four and a half years, this website has, in nauseating detail, chronicled the military’s effort to defang FEMA, an autonomous institution that has sought to enslave and subjugate patriots since the Clinton era.

When throngs of FEMA goons arrived in Florida following Hurricane Michael in 2018 to terrorize dispossessed citizens, White Hats repelled the FEMA invasion.

Just this year, Marines kicked FEMA marauders out of Kentucky after a biblical flood inundated entire communities.

RRN has published over 140 articles detailing FEMA’s criminality, including a dozen on the military vs. FEMA battle for Maui in 2023.

White Hat leadership has repeatedly asked President Trump to abolish FEMA, but the president has yet to heed their advice.

Nonetheless, when Gen. Smith on May 1 informed President Trump he had irrefutable proof that FEMA had stockpiled a cache of military hardware at NETC, the president told Gen. Smith to “ready his men” but “standby” until he had consulted with his Cabinet.

According to our source, neither DHS Secretary Kristy Noem nor acting FEMA Director Cameron Hamilton knew about a secret armory at NETC.

“From what I heard, there was some discordance.

Noem wanted Homeland to investigate, but when POTUS asked if she could personally vouch for the loyalty of all of Homeland’s 260,000 employees, she admitted she couldn’t, and POTUS gave Gen. Smith the green light,” our source said.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, two platoons from the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines—based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina—descended upon NETC and set up a perimeter preventing anyone from entering or leaving the compound until they had completed their task.

But the place was a veritable ghost town with only six cars in the spacious parking lots. The Marines stormed “Building Q,” a three-story brick barn built in 1840, and which served as a place of worship between 1992-2021.

The Marines met no opposition. Building Q was devoid of life and dark, with a thin layer of dust covering the floor and a few candy wrappers scattered about.

On the third floor, the Marines found what they had been sent to find. Incredibly, the aforementioned ordnance was strewn, unsecured, haphazardly on the floor.

“Wasn’t even in an arms locker. A vagrant could’ve wandered in and grabbed it,” our source said, adding that the Marines retrieved and brought every weapon back to Camp Lejeune.

“FEMA shouldn’t have guns at all,” our source said.

“They’ve been militarized far too long and this needs to end. We’re positive they have other weapon repositories, but hopefully, we’ve dented their agenda. I wish to God that President Trump just dissolves FEMA, but we’re simply Marines, and we follow orders, not question POTUS’ decisions.”