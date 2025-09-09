By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 9, 2025

The operation began at midnight.

United States MARSOC Marines, the Corps’ Special Operations Unit, fanned out across the rectangle of trees, an oasis in a desert, bordering C. Nardos Street in Juarez, Mexico, and scanned their surroundings with night vision goggles that painted the world in an eerie green.

Before them loomed a windowless, dilapidated warehouse, its portico crumbling and foundation rotting from neglect and water damage.

The Marines moved stealthily among the trees toward the building. A single vehicle, a late 90s Cadillac, was parked behind it.

The Marines had seen the Cadillac a day earlier, in surveillance footage obtained from a home’s security camera in El Paso.

The video showed two masked men emerge from the car and abduct a teenage girl who had just left the home to visit her friend’s house two blocks away.

The unidentified men had grabbed her from behind and shoved her into the rear seat before driving off.

The girl, 13, is the daughter of a prior service Marine Corps officer who lives in El Paso. He had reviewed the camera footage after his daughter failed to show up at her friend’s house.

He just happened to be a friend of General Eric M. Smith, to whom he showed the video. Besides capturing the abduction, it also caught the Mexican license plate.

The general had pulled strings and called in favors that gave him access to traffic cameras, which showed the vehicle crossing the International Bridge without arousing the suspicion of Customs & Border Control officers, who waved the car through.

The general and the father believed that the kidnappers had incapacitated the girl and put her in the trunk.

They didn’t report the abduction to the FBI or local law enforcement because White Hats still distrust the feds and aren’t convinced Patel has totally reformed the Bureau.

To the contrary, they claim that the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) unit either facilitates or enables routine kidnappings.

Instead, General Smith assembled a MARSOC team and asked them if they’d volunteer for an unsanctioned rescue operation in Mexico.

In a briefing room at Camp Pendleton, General Smith laid out the intel: He had learned—our sources wouldn’t say how—that the Cadilac was registered to a man named Jesus Lopez living at an address on Calle Emiliano Zapato Road, which turned out to be an empty, scorched cornfield devoid of structures less than a quarter-mile from where the Marines would find the parked Cadilac.

The MARSOC Marines had accepted the assignment without hesitation; their brethren’s child was in jeopardy.

Time was of the essence, the general told them, for if her abductors intended to sell her, she might at any moment vanish and never be seen again.

General Smith issued two objectives: recover the girl and kill whoever kidnapped her.

On Saturday evening, Marines in civilian SUVs crossed the border and scoped out the abandoned cornfield where Lopez allegedly lived. It was obviously a front.

The nearby warehouse, surrounded by trees and shrubbery, however, seemed like a good starting point to begin the hunt, primarily upon seeing Lopez’s car.

Although the Marines couldn’t see inside the structure, they heard Mariachi music blaring from within. It seemed odd to them that anyone would have a legitimate reason for being inside the building at half past midnight.

They contemplated a plan of action and decided a direct assault was their only choice, as they had the element of surprise and guesstimated two or three hostiles, at most, were holding the girl—if she was in there at all.

The ramshackle structure had no observable security—no cameras, no roving patrols, and the front door was scarcely thicker than plywood.

The Marines kicked it open and tossed in flashbang grenades, which stunned a morbidly obese man wearing only a pair of tighty-whitie underwear who had been dancing to the beat of Mexican folk music emanating from an 80s boombox.

The man, in Spanish, begged for mercy, but the Marines weren’t feeling merciful.

They had found his wallet and ID on the floor; he was Jesus Lopez. His bloody body slumped to the ground, riddled with bullets.

The Marines cleared the warehouse room by room and found no other hostiles, just a young girl bound and gagged.

She had been stripped to her undergarments and handcuffed to a radiator.

The Marines assured her they had come to save her, and they snapped the cuffs.

At around 1:30 a.m., the Marines were back in the United States, and the girl, who said she’d been raped, was given medical attention at Fort Bliss.

Our sources say she will soon be reunited with her family.